In one of the most stunning displays of incompetence in the presentation of a legal case, which almost laid itself out through compelling evidence, House Republicans today squandered incredible opportunity to right the ship of democracy.

Despite six and a half years of ceaseless emphasis on how important the Biden Blackberry encrypted communication devices were, House Republicans failed to subpoena the crucial devices which would reveal intent, location, and connections with the Biden’s in their China and Ukraine dealmaking.

The FBI and other law-enforcement agencies routinely subpoena the communication devices of suspected individuals as the first step in evidence gathering. Somehow after 6 1/2 years republican lawmakers still haven’t learned this simple initial investigative technique.

Despite being shown the exact location on Capitol Hill of the Biden Blackberrys with a example of the actual serial numbers, used by a fact witness and close Biden family associate, still Republican investigators missed the obvious opportunity for a rich set of Blackberry investigative metadata.

Somehow Republican investigators accepted limited evidence from Hunter Biden‘s laptops, but didn’t yet make the next logical step in subpoena in the Biden Blackberrys of James Biden and then Vice President Joe Biden, which have already been implicated publicly by Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.

And republican lawmakers also somehow managed to fail to subpoena Tony Bobulinski, the most obvious witness, and Whistleblower in the case who is Blackberry certainly would yield additional connections times dates, and places for investigative corroboration.

A key Blackberry technician who configured the Biden Blackberrys on Capitol Hill named Matthew Gonter also escaped the purview of House Republicans.

State department users of encrypted BlackBerry devices that were key individuals in dealing with arms, and Ukraine also were conspicuously omitted from subpoena.

A Marine and his Navy cryptologist wife at Fort Belvoir, who discovered a stash of congressional Blackberrys and pried hard drives from a spy ring in Congress, went without congressional subpoena as well.

Even democratic congressmen and women referred to the Biden BlackBerrys more than the Republican investigators in an unbelievable display of missing obvious clues.

Very few times in history do Democratic representatives do a better job of representing malfeasance and corruption than the supposed representatives that are supposed to present the case, but that’s exactly what happened today on Capitol Hill.

Time and time again, Republicans somehow missed summary judgment evidence that would, since the case against Joe Biden impeachment with the corruption, a Hunter Biden.

Very painfully, Republicans meandered and squandered the opportunities for hard-hitting knockout punches, avoiding evidence, instead choosing to dance and avoid hard hitting evidentiary blows.

Many agreed that perhaps this was the worst advocacy ever such a simple, straightforward presentation of corruption and malfeasance.

Many republican investigators kept falling for the breadcrumbing, fake evidence from Attorney General Weiss, rather than going to the hard-hitting lead pipes cinch evidence for conviction.

Many deemed a mishandling too painful to watch. by any estimation, this was an epic fail from any perspective that you looked at it. Squandering of an incredible opportunity would be a very kind characterization of the butchery that was committed on Capitol Hill today.

I gave Congressional Republicans a D minus out of kindness and supportiveness for today’s effort.