Republican Impeachment Inquiry Team Butchers Lead Pipe Cinch Case
Incompetence On Massive Scale Squanders Years Of Arduous Evidence Gathering
In one of the most stunning displays of incompetence in the presentation of a legal case, which almost laid itself out through compelling evidence, House Republicans today squandered incredible opportunity to right the ship of democracy.
Despite six and a half years of ceaseless emphasis on how important the Biden Blackberry encrypted communication devices were, House Republicans failed to subpoena the crucial devices which would reveal intent, location, and connections with the Biden’s in their China and Ukraine dealmaking.
The FBI and other law-enforcement agencies routinely subpoena the communication devices of suspected individuals as the first step in evidence gathering. Somehow after 6 1/2 years republican lawmakers still haven’t learned this simple initial investigative technique.
Despite being shown the exact location on Capitol Hill of the Biden Blackberrys with a example of the actual serial numbers, used by a fact witness and close Biden family associate, still Republican investigators missed the obvious opportunity for a rich set of Blackberry investigative metadata.
Somehow Republican investigators accepted limited evidence from Hunter Biden‘s laptops, but didn’t yet make the next logical step in subpoena in the Biden Blackberrys of James Biden and then Vice President Joe Biden, which have already been implicated publicly by Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.
And republican lawmakers also somehow managed to fail to subpoena Tony Bobulinski, the most obvious witness, and Whistleblower in the case who is Blackberry certainly would yield additional connections times dates, and places for investigative corroboration.
A key Blackberry technician who configured the Biden Blackberrys on Capitol Hill named Matthew Gonter also escaped the purview of House Republicans.
State department users of encrypted BlackBerry devices that were key individuals in dealing with arms, and Ukraine also were conspicuously omitted from subpoena.
A Marine and his Navy cryptologist wife at Fort Belvoir, who discovered a stash of congressional Blackberrys and pried hard drives from a spy ring in Congress, went without congressional subpoena as well.
Even democratic congressmen and women referred to the Biden BlackBerrys more than the Republican investigators in an unbelievable display of missing obvious clues.
Very few times in history do Democratic representatives do a better job of representing malfeasance and corruption than the supposed representatives that are supposed to present the case, but that’s exactly what happened today on Capitol Hill.
George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Time and time again, Republicans somehow missed summary judgment evidence that would, since the case against Joe Biden impeachment with the corruption, a Hunter Biden.
Very painfully, Republicans meandered and squandered the opportunities for hard-hitting knockout punches, avoiding evidence, instead choosing to dance and avoid hard hitting evidentiary blows.
Many agreed that perhaps this was the worst advocacy ever such a simple, straightforward presentation of corruption and malfeasance.
Many republican investigators kept falling for the breadcrumbing, fake evidence from Attorney General Weiss, rather than going to the hard-hitting lead pipes cinch evidence for conviction.
Many deemed a mishandling too painful to watch. by any estimation, this was an epic fail from any perspective that you looked at it. Squandering of an incredible opportunity would be a very kind characterization of the butchery that was committed on Capitol Hill today.
I gave Congressional Republicans a D minus out of kindness and supportiveness for today’s effort.
George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
Dear Mr. Webb,
A side by side, Share...
Inspired, by a mighty electric lance, from The Reigning storms of forecoming Heaven.
"Incompetence,
On A Massive,
Ancient,
Weighing~Scale."
Expired, by mere temporary squatters, time for no memorial.
******
TV NON-TALENTS.
THE MODERNS.
There is a sound.
This sound is generated by Spirit, within. Transmitted without. Deciphered within again.
Many tokens & other whatnot, who should be sweeping [their] pantry floor, are placed about The Staages' door.
These types exist in the bland mainstream, & couldn't create a sunny day. Nor would long to.
This sound was named in ancient times. [It] is noteworthy in the annals of Time. Been heard & Written of, a legion of times.
Eyee ie eyee ie eee oo, & Schadenfreude, are [Their Name] oh !
Taking perverse pleasure,
In the pain of *others*.
*[their, this time]*
Hell is a dying place
Of living banality.
The sun never shows up.
Oh well !
Non-pity.
For Time Everlasting.
*
(ThankYa ! Country Good Father George) !!