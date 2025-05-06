I am presenting tonight in Santa Monica, California to a core group of researchers from both Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense group and a core group from James O’Keefe’s followers from his Project Veritas days. One of our researchers here in Santa Monica, Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter, just finished a two-month gig with O’Keefe’s organization.

Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter is second from the right in a partial photo of some of our researchers here in Santa Monica, California.

The topic I will be presenting on will be “Real News versus Mainstream Fake News”. Many people are familiar with the Scott Pelley/60 Minutes smear of me, accusing me of being a Sandy Hook denier when I have extensively reported two assassins escaping into the woods in Sandy Hook.

Scott Pelley and 60 Minutes interpreted “Lanza had help at Sandy Hook” to “George Webb is a Sandy Hook Denier” in a national television 60 Minutes broadcast. So, as a January 4th target of a big media outlet of 60 Minutes, two days before the January 6th protests, the Santa Monica research group based here at the Lighthouse Church here asked me to speak about Real News versus Mainstream Fake News.

Our research group on the Potomac River bounced back on January 6th to deliver the exculpatory live stream for Donald Trump. Our videos showed the Orange Hat operatives, led by Joe Biggs, throwing the Capitol Gates long before Trump was speaking a mile away.

From the same beachhouse on the Potomac River, many of the same Citizen Journalists dispelled the myth of bat-pangolin-fish fornication nutty mainstream conspiracy theories with the much more reasonable, evidence-driven military Live Exercise explanation of events.

In this gathering of Citizen Journalists in Santa Monica, we have delved into the unbelievable past of Gavin Newsom with connections to the Getty Trust and even Nazi venture capitalists. Disclaimer - in my wine drinking days, I tilted many a glass of red with Gavin when he was a San Francisco Councilman, right across from his Plumpjack sales office (also the DNC office in San Francisco) at the Balboa Cafe.

But I didn’t lock down California saying no gatherings of more than three people and then proceed to have a winefest at the French Laundry restaurant in November of 2020. But the connections of Gavin’s father, William Newson, are even more interesting.

First, Gavin’s father was a nearly a brother to Gordon Getty, inheritor of the Getty fortune, and Board member to William Newsome’s investment company, TCI along with his brother J. Paul Getty.

TCI included a key fixer Nazi named Otto Von Bolschwing who was the architect of low intensity warfare against the Jewish population to force their migration to Israel.

TCI got involved in every Nazi NASA project you can think of, with the Apollo Lunar Camera and the processing of the Apollo pictures for Apollo mission just one of the key investment areas of TCI.

Even more interesting was how Otto Von Bolschwing’s low-intensity warfare concepts made it to the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, where they were reborn as the Phoenix Program in Vietnam.

A key hire for Bolschwing was the architect of the Manson Operation for the LAPD, William W. Hermann, the only man on the LAPD with a Ph D. in Psychology.

We followed Hermann to his roots at JPL near Pasadena, where he discovered a young Barack Obama as an undergraduate at Occidental College. We also followed Hermann to the downtown LA Courthouse for the longest murder trial in US history with the Manson family.

I am at the Substack limit here for email, but what real news you can find as a citizen journalist without much effort versus the mainstream smears and false narratives is amazing. Return here for more.

Nazi investment ties with IG Farben and Pfizer through the Reimann family run straight to South African depopulation schemes.

Again, here in Los Angeles, Dr. Soon Shiong is resurrecting those old “cancer vaccines” concepts with John Brennan of the CIA and Wesley Clark of the Atlantic Council. Dr. Soon-Shiong also owns the world's cutting-edge movie studio, NantStudios, reminiscent of Bolschwing’s Fairchild investments in high-end satellite imagery.