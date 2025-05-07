I presented last night to Congressman Ted Lieu’s Congressional District in Santa Monica, and many were surprised to find out he carried an encrypted Blackberry device as part of Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi’s Spy Ring in Congress.

When I told the Ted Lieu constituent group that Ted dropped his Blackberry in the toilet, literally in the Loo, that got a big laugh. But when I mentioned the Spy Ring was connected to the Pakistani ISI Intelligence service and the Pakistani terrorist group, the mood turned solemn. The recent Pakistani terrorist attacks on civilians have prompted India to retaliate against nine Pakistani training camps yesterday.

I described how Citizen Journalism had covered this topic for eight years, five years directly from Washington, DC, but the public does not take notice until there is a violent flashpoint in the news. But I after I described the Awan Spy Ring that Ted Lieu had been a part of for years, the realization of the danger to have this kind of Congressional sponsorship became clear.

My key point is that mainstream news, even if they do get the facts right of the Pakistani terrorist attacks, will never get to the root cause of the Pakistani terror in the contested areas of India. We named the key drug running billionaire responsible for both the 1993 bombings and the 2008 bombing in 2017, and CNN smeared us for it.

I also renamed all the billionaire contributors from Pakistani intelligence that were to the largest donors to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Clinton Foundation, Tahir Javid, who seemed to be up to his eyeballs in testing vape concoction with US soldiers at his Riceland Hospitals in Texas.

It never fails to surprise me, after eight years of reporting on these encrypted links to Pakistani terrorist groups in Congress, how no one in the Ted Lieu Congressional District has ever heard of his involvement. But that is because the Fake News is alive and well in California, and we have to get the truth out if we are going to win the battle of Real News vs Fake MSM News.

I highlighted how one individual, Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter, found the Awan’s encrypted Blackberry server in a Virginia suburb.

Kris “The IP Hunter” Hunter is the second from the right. The Bernie Great-Grandmother, Carol McIntosh, is on the left.

Kris, who attended our Santa Monica news gathering event, which we are wrapping up today, also found Awan’s server in the contested region of Pakistan. He found a suspicious FBI server in Paris that seemed connected to the Awan server from Andrew McCabe’s time in France, and an MI6 server connected in London (Christopher Steele?).

We highlighted Ibrahim’s Pakistan terrorist group having access to loose nukes in Pakistan in 2017 to remind everyone of the risks of consorting with Pakistani terror groups from the halls of Congress.

I also highlighted how one Great-Grandmother, Carol McIntosh, found bid rigging at the Wellcome Trust and the WHO in the summer of 2019 for something called DARPA ADEPT, later unveiled as mRNA vaccine technology to the world.

Carol showed foreknowledge and preplanning by introducing mRNA as the foregone conclusion as a solution to a crisis, creating the CoronaVirus Live Exercise, a manufactured crisis. Those were just two examples I showed of single individuals making a huge difference in the Real News vs. the MSM New Fakery. I also introduced our journalism school in Michigan to the group in Santa Monica to resounding applause.

Mark Buckley and Aaron Adler created Neighborhood News School for Citizen Journalism in 2012, and they continue to recruit new interns who want real-world experience after receiving more woke-oriented college indoctrination. Again, two more examples of individuals making a difference in Citizen Journalism.

The two organizers of the Santa Monica group, Yvet and Denise, saw their work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who went from home gathering to home gathering in Los Angeles during the pandemic, blossom into RFK Jr. becoming the Secretary of HHS against all odds as just another example of grassroots success.

In summary, my recommendation for Citizen Journalism was just three words: Just Do It.

Notes -

Carol McIntosh, the Bernie Great-Grandmother, also show how current Governor Gavin Newsom and 2028 Presidentail hopeful, got his initial backing through his father working with Gordon and J Paul Getty and a Nazi who designed the low intensity conflict warfare against the Jews in Nazi Germany, Otto Von Bolschwing.

Citizen Journalist Rick Olson also graced the meeting with welcome music and a beautiful piece written by a Santa Monica composer to close the event.

Rick cover Eugene Yu and Konnech Corp exfiltrating US voter information to China, apparently with the sponsorship of the US State Department.

Carol also exposed the corruption of USAID that Elon Musk is finding right now started with Von Bolschwing with an Agency known as the International Cooperation Agency, a CIA front for shipping arms to Gladio countries.

George Webb at the Getty Museum in Santa Monica, the monument that J. Paul Getty built to himself, lamenting that the world only recorded great achievements in art, not other fields of human endeavor like finding oil, his specialty.