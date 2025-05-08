James O’Keefe’s “Pray For My Safety” story about Prince Andrew being with underage girls seems like really old news, with Prince Andrew first being pictured with Virginia Giuffre in 2011.

A ChatGPT inquiry gives you all the relevant details.

So why the hype from James with the “Pray For My Safety” tweets and dramatic buildup?

Is “Pray For My Safety” the new way to recycle news that people didn’t catch over the first decade or so? How does the ball really “move forward” in news, where we learned more truths about the Deep State, so we can expose those truths and win? I have nothing against returning to old stories and revealing a new truth.

In these last weeks, I went to Pasadena twice to hammer home our finding that Sirhan Sirhan was being recruited as early as 1964 at Pasadena City College in case Robert F. Kennedy ran for President in 1964.

That finding “moves the ball forward” because most people think of Sirhan Sirhan as a waiter who stumbled into the wrong kitchen and fired a magic gun from the front of Robert F. Kennedy that had bullets that could circle in the air and go in the back of RFK’s head and RFK’s back.

They don’t think of 1964 Sirhan Sirhan being recruited for the same patsy job in 1964 in case RFK ran in 1964 for President against LBJ.

That finding “reframes reality,” as my Hollywood consultant friend Peter Duke likes to say. This week, our researchers followed up on another lead in Pasadena and nearby Occidental College: that the same FBI and LAPD SIS intelligence services recruiter may have handled Charles Manson and recruited Sirhan Sirhan.

Again, this find is not a conclusive finding, but it helps other investigators with new leads to “move the ball forward” to answering history’s mysteries.

Some other researchers might look into Dr. William Hermann of the LAPD and see he was Governor Reagan’s key man on the Task Force on Riots and Disorders in 1969. They might then start connecting the dots to people in the Reagan Governor’s office, like Ed Meese, who were behind the creation of this Task Force that recruited student informants.

Is this the same Ed Meese who runs the Heritage Foundation now that is withholding six IP pings to the Thomas Crooks “White Van” south of Crooks home in Bethel Park, PA? Yep.

Why the black redactions, Ed? Isn’t Crooks dead? Wasn’t the Heritage Foundation also the group that withheld the Crooks and/or associates meeting near La Guardia airport a year before, potentially with Iranian bagmen paying for US assassinations? Yep. Ed Meese is still alive. We can subpoena him on both topics.

Wouldn’t the encrypted communications with Crooks over five years with over 800 messages give us insight into how these student informants and snipers are recruited?

A little shoe leather goes a long way toward “reframing reality” with truth, like when Tyrone Sargent and I revealed that Crooks had received over three dozen sniper training sessions paid for by DHS.

If we care to look, old news, looked at in a new way, can inform current stories like the attempted assassination of President Trump. Maybe I should add the tagline “Pray For My Safety” to all our researchers’ stories. At some point, the merit of the story has to be considered, not just the hype.

Notes -

Was William Hermann retooling the Pacification program being developed at the RAND Corporation for Vietnam to be applied to US “Riots and Disorders”. We did a lot of research this week with our group that tied Gavin Newsom’s father, William Newsom to Nazi pacification architect Otto Von Bolschwing to William Hermann.

These concepts for pacification of student protests in California actually started in the Governorship of Pat Brown who preceded Ronald Reagan.

William Newsom also worked with J. Paul Getty Jr and Gordon Getty in addition to Governor Pat Brown in a venture called TCI which specialized in surveillance and satellite imaging.

RAND Corporation keeps coming up in this research as the key conduit of these “pacification” and infiltration concepts.

Bolschwing’s pacification plan for the Jewish Question seems to be the antecedent plan for California’s pacification of the student protests at the University of California locations. That history informs the next possible presidential candidate for the DNC in 2028, Gavin Newsom.

Various websites attribute “Hitler’s Banker”, Hjalmar Schacht, to the Saudi government for the Jeddah Agreement with Aristotle Onassis, which could have impacted J. Paul Getty’s Neutral Zone concession in Saudi Arabia. Through the Saudi negotiations between Getty, Schacht, and Onassis, the Nazi connections to J. Paul Getty after World War II have been alleged including assassin Otto Skorzey, Hjalmar Schacht, and Otto Von Bolschwing.

Various websites have also associated Nazis Martin Bormann and Otto Von Bolschwing with “Flight Capital” or the idea of a flight of capital from Nazi Germany after World War II for investment elsewhere like oil rich California and Saudi Arabia.

Several websites assert Hjalmar Schacht’s connection to Onassis and J. Paul Getty through a TCI co-founder named Fthenakis. Indeed, there is an “Fthenakis Connection” to William Newson, J. Paul Getty, Hjalmar Schacht, and Aristotle Onassis.

Otto Von Bolschwing, William Newsom, J. Paul Getty were also involved in two NASA contractors in Silicon Valley.