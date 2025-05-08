George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDP's avatar
BDP
6hEdited

Love this type of clear email as it's easy to follow so I'm able to share with others who don't yet know you. Keep 'em coming! There are so few people whom I believe anymore and O'Keefe hasn't proven to be one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jake's avatar
Jake
8h

Yes. O'Keefe was a letdown. Even Alex Jones played along. Was watching hearing today including Sam Altman on the panel. FBI not looking into Suchir Balaji murder?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture