I asked the Army Doctor, America’s real Front Line Doctor, how big her intestinal tumor was. I added if the tumor is under 2.5 cm, it can be ablated or cryogenically frozen out of existence.

The Army Doctor looked at me and said, “9 centimeters”. I couldn’t help blurt out, “Holy F*ck!”. “And it has spread to the liver”, she added in a matter of fact way. She handed me her phone to show me the radiological report with this ominous news.

“and I am not doing the chemo” she added. “We don’t know yet if it is malignant” she said defiantly. I had covered the tragic suicide of her fiancé in the previous July, and I couldn’t believe this dark additional twist of fate.

https://open.substack.com/pub/georgewebb/p/just-past-sunlight-part-1?r=zrbaa&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

This was America’s true Frontline doctor during the Covid pandemic. The frontline doctor that didn’t buy two $2 million houses or run up heavenly bills in private jets. This was the American Frontline doctor that stayed up late into the night diagnosing patients and getting them homeopathic and tried and true therapeutics at the risk of losing her medical license.

This seemed like the classic, cruel twist of fate, so often written about in the times before antibiotics, when the best people were swept away by the most seemingly insignificant pathogens. But this was happening now in 2024 to a learned accomplished doctor, who had proven her mettlr on the battlefields of Kosovo, and now was being asked once again to show her mettle on the battlefield of cancer.

Since the pandemic, we hear the stories of advanced stage three and stage four cancer in young people in their 30s and 40s and an increasing drumbeat every day. It is too early to tell and evaluate the malignancy of the woman known in social media as @ERKarmaDoc. I will follow up on this story over the coming months. I ask for just simple prayers for God’s power of healing and goodness until we know more.

