Real Front Line Doctor Now On Front Line Of Cancer
9cm Gastrointestinal Tumor Presents Yes Another Battle Situation For Army Doctor
I asked the Army Doctor, America’s real Front Line Doctor, how big her intestinal tumor was. I added if the tumor is under 2.5 cm, it can be ablated or cryogenically frozen out of existence.
The Army Doctor looked at me and said, “9 centimeters”. I couldn’t help blurt out, “Holy F*ck!”. “And it has spread to the liver”, she added in a matter of fact way. She handed me her phone to show me the radiological report with this ominous news.
“and I am not doing the chemo” she added. “We don’t know yet if it is malignant” she said defiantly. I had covered the tragic suicide of her fiancé in the previous July, and I couldn’t believe this dark additional twist of fate.
This was America’s true Frontline doctor during the Covid pandemic. The frontline doctor that didn’t buy two $2 million houses or run up heavenly bills in private jets. This was the American Frontline doctor that stayed up late into the night diagnosing patients and getting them homeopathic and tried and true therapeutics at the risk of losing her medical license.
This seemed like the classic, cruel twist of fate, so often written about in the times before antibiotics, when the best people were swept away by the most seemingly insignificant pathogens. But this was happening now in 2024 to a learned accomplished doctor, who had proven her mettlr on the battlefields of Kosovo, and now was being asked once again to show her mettle on the battlefield of cancer.
Since the pandemic, we hear the stories of advanced stage three and stage four cancer in young people in their 30s and 40s and an increasing drumbeat every day. It is too early to tell and evaluate the malignancy of the woman known in social media as @ERKarmaDoc. I will follow up on this story over the coming months. I ask for just simple prayers for God’s power of healing and goodness until we know more.
Please check back here for additions and updates to this story.
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
A guy I know hit his stage 4 lung tumor everyday with a RIFE machine.Tumor died and scarred then scar disappeared all shocking the oncologist.Tumor guy quit chemo early...did take green magma too.