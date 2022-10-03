Journalist George Webb in front of the Rand Building in Santa Monica in June of 2020 on an assignment there to cover the aftermath of the Antifa riots.

George Webb points out that Daniel Ellsberg of Pentagon Papers fame that Ellsberg did tabletop, Cold War, nuclear war board games with his associates at RAND Corporation in Santa Monica.

Aaron Mate, in a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson, gave my Rand theory a big boost with his citing the 2019 “Stop Nordstream 2” Report.

Mate correctly pointed out the Rand Corp. had stipulated taking out Nordstream 2” as the very first step in the energy battle with Russia over the fate of Germany

“A first step would be stopping Nordstream 2” jumps off the RAND report pages. This Aaron Mate reference on Tucker Carlson helped my new book, “Rand Planned?”, go to number one in its category. Thank you also to Addy Adds for adding front and back matter to the books footnotes and index.

The Rand Report, “Extending Russia”, outlines a “Poke the Russia Bear” strategy to force a Russia invasion in Ukraine with a NATO response. For the followers of my channel the last six years, you know I have outlined Igor Kolomoisky and his Azov Batallion mercenary army in Ukraine as the key henchman to do this since 2018.

Was The “RAND Report” The Zimmerman Telegram Of The Ukraine War Or Just Disinformation?

Was the recent “Rand Report” bombshell, like the Zimmerman Telegram of World War I, meant to convince only one man, the President of the United States, to take action in Europe?

In mid-September 2022, a Swedish newspaper, Nya Dag Bladet, published a shocking memorandum, supposedly from the Rand Corporation, a California think tank long associated with Pentagon war gaming, supposedly supplying justification for goading Russia into war with Ukraine. The “Rand Report” predicted a cascading series of events beginning with Germany getting cut off from Russian energy supply.

The “RAND Report” predicted dire consequences for Germany and Europe in general if the United States did continue its activities in Ukraine, provoking the Russians to attack.

First of all, who is “Nya Dag Bladet?” Nya is the Swedish word for New. Ok, that’s easy. Dag is day in Swedish. I get it. Like “Tag” in German. And Bladet is a newspaper like the Toledo Blade. Fine. New Daily Newspaper of Sweden is trying to tell me about the Rand Corporation presenting to the FBI, CIA, and the White House.

Nya Dag Bladet, a Swedish newspaper, caused an international stir in September of 2022 with an infamous “Rand Report” recommending dire action in Ukraine to protect Germany and the European economy as a whole.

Who was Dag Bladet anyway? I had never heard of them. Why were they sticking their nose into US Government memos about taking dire action in Europe to alter the balance of power and energy markets there? Why didn’t Dag Bladet worry about NATO warmonger Carl Bildt, right in their own country of Sweden?

Hadn’t the Swedes seen my warnings of Carl Bildt launching “live exercises” CoronaVirus in Europe with his old MI6 pal, Richard Dearlove, with the European Center of Disease Control (ECDC) in Stockholm?

Journalist George Webb warned the European Community in May of 2022 that Carl Bildt, NATO warmonger, was not above doing another “live exercise” to disrupt Fall of 2022 European energy markets.

Did Dag Bladet know that General Hap Arnold, along with his aviation genius scientist, created the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica to war game Cold War missile and bombing campaigns like I did? Did Dag Bladet know I had predicted Carl Bildt of NATO had been pushing Sweden to get into NATO with false flag after false flag for six years?

Journalist George Webb showed the close association of NATO warmonger Carl Bildt, and suspected bioweapon warehouser Rinat Ahkmetov in Ukraine. Webb charged that Carl Bildt of NATO ran SOLIC “Special Operations Low-Intensity Conflict” in Europe for NATO, which includes the Ukraine bioagents program run by Rinat Ahkmetov and Igor Kolomosky.

Did Dag Bladet know that General Hap Arnold, along with his aviation genius scientist, Theodore Von Karmen, created the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica to war game Cold War missile and bombing campaigns like I did?

Author George Webb researched the beginning of the Rand Corporation extensively in May of 2021, including how “Hungarian” Theodore Von Karman provided Five Star General “Hap” Arnold with Nazi war secrets for Southern California aviation and missile firms.

How did Dag Bladet not know I had predicted Carl Bildt of NATO had been pushing Sweden to get into NATO with false flag after false flag for six years? I must admit I was a little hurt they seemed oblivious of my last six years of work about Sweden?

Nya Dag Bladet in Stockholm did not exist when George Webb did his European “Wikileaks” tour of European newspapers in 2010.

For those who haven’t followed my channel, I had been warning for over Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, and later his puppet, Zelensky, were going to trigger a war with the Russian with the Azon Batallion by “poking the Russian bear”, to obtain a “Southern Route” for NATO to supply natural gas to Europe.

Journalist and Author George Webb has been reporting that Ukraine Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky has been “poking the Russian Bear” in Eastern Ukraine to trigger a war in Ukraine with Russia, which will have the eventual effect of a “Southern Route” for natural gas to Europe.

Author George Webb wrote numerous books in 2020 about Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky and his puppet, Zelensky, and their “poke the Russian Bear” strategy.

Nya Dag Bladet described an American conspiracy to “poke the Russian bear” in order to get Putin to invade Ukraine. Only then would Europeans foot the bill for an alternative route.

Nya Dag Bladet's six-page memo, purportedly from the Rand Corporation, outlines the financial collapse of Germany and the rest of Europe being cut off from Russian energy. The article immediately drew suspicion from all quarters, given that the “Rand Report” was dated at the same time President Zelensky was doing his WEF Forum in Ukraine.

Klaus Schwab welcomes Ukrainian President Zelensky to speak at the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum on January 22nd, 2022, just one month before the Russian of Ukraine, prompting some critics to suggest the whole Ukrainian War might be a “Truman Show” or a “School Play”, a term coined by George Webb in 2017.

The date on the cover page of the “RAND Plan” by Nya Dag Bladet suggested the RAND Corporation had created a “Truman Show” in Ukraine, orchestrating the Russian Invasion simply to receive a huge payout in United Nations “Reconstruction” assistance.

The entire “RAND Plan” is included as Appendix A. As for now in this discussion, I will focus on the metadata which may give away the author and the author’s intent for releasing this document in Sweden, just six weeks before the US Midterm Elections.

As for page 2 of the “RAND Plan”, there is an odd reference to the European Coal And Steel Community, a precursor to the current European Economic Union, that was transformed in 1967.

Aside for the non-professional ramble of the narrative of the “Rand Plan”, referring to an organization that hasn’t been around since 1967 gives the reader the sense that someone has simply blown the dust off a 1967 actual Rand Corporation analysis. Indeed, NATO’s original strategy was to create alignment among core European nations in the coal and steel industries to assess war readiness and political alignments.

Robert Schuman, the architect of European Integration, first united the coal and steel making interests of the Ruhr Valley, to put Europe on a path to eventual complete economic integration and unification.

My thesis here is whoever hoaxed the “Rand Plan” knew a lot about the history of the integration of Europe, and the hoax author included an homage to the ECSC in its text. My thought immediately went to Carl Bildt, who has schemed his whole career to get traditionally independent Scandanavian nations into NATO.

Robert Schuman used the European Coal and Steel Community to begin the process of European integration economically, lowering and eventually eliminating tariffs and trade restrictions, but at the same time, enabling a superseding European Union over individually sovereign nations.

Page three of the “RAND Plan” has an interesting reference to a very recent new alliance created in Southeast Asia, AUKUS, or the NATO of Southeast Asia. The same strategy that Schuman used in Europe, starting out with a core group of allied partners and then expanding outward, is being used in Southeast Asia with AUKUS, starting with traditional “Five Eyes” intelligence partners, the US, the UK, and Australia.

The “RAND Plan” contains an odd reference to AUKUS, a new Southeast Asia treaty organization.

Again, the metadata here points to someone who know the “inside baseball” machinations of NATO and NATO strategy. Carl Bildt is not the only person in the world who knows this “inside baseball” of NATO, but again the metadata points to someone like him who would know the “full flight of the arrow” of NATO from the ECSC to AUKUS, both fairly arcane abbreviations for treaty organizations.

Again, the metadata here points to someone who knows the “inside baseball” machinations of NATO and NATO strategy. Carl Bildt is not the only person in the world who knows this “inside baseball” of NATO, but again the metadata points to someone like him who would know the “full flight of the arrow” of NATO from the ECSC to AUKUS, both fairly arcane abbreviations for treaty organizations. How many of the NATO “School Plays” have we endured - the CoronaVirus lockdown, for instance, which is also mentioned in the “Rand Plan” document?

Journalist George Webb’s research group on the Potomac River in March 2020 identified over sixty-four NATO connections to the CoronaVirus outbreak in Wuhan and Europe.

Of course, I have railed against Carl Bildt executing NATO “school plays” or “RAND Plans” for six years in many videos, books, and blog posts. I have done the same criticism of Igor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian Billionaire puppet master of Zelensky in Ukraine for four years now. I have called out his connections to the Rothschild banker for France, a key advisor and some say handler of the President of France, Emanuel Macron.

And, I have been calling out Ukrainian President Zelensky’s with his staggering personal wealth at a such a young age, his mansions in Sunny Isles, Florida and Forte Di Marmi, Italy, and his high place on the international stage, as sure signs of being a tool for Rothschild Energy in the Mediterranean and the Ukrainian “Southern Route” pipeline.

We shall see in the coming days if my predictions of a Ukrainian “Reconstruction” Peace Deal come to pass. In the meantime, we will keep a watch on Carl Bildt, Igor Kolomoisky, and President Zelensky.

Journalist George Webb began reporting the Ukraine War might be a “NATO School Play” at the G7 Conference in Oberau, Germany in June of 2022.

Unfortunately, “NATO School Plays’ are not all fun and games. The deaths associated with them are very real.

George Webb interviews Author Alexander Dorin in Belgrade, Serbia about Carl Bildt’s ‘NATO School Plays” in Bosnia and Kosovo.

RAND weapons planners Herman Kahn and Sam Cohen were heavily involved in the H Bomb and the Neutron Bomb respectively

Horace Gaither, the founder of RAND Corporation, also founded MITRE Corporation. Gaither was involved in a key Cold War, strongarming President Eisenhower with the CIA’s Richard Bissell of Bay of Pigs fame. He died of fast cancer shortly thereafter.

The Gaither Report forced President Eisenhower to drastically increase the production of ICBMs by Convair Corporation in response to a phantom threat by the Soviet Union. Convair Corporation is closely associated with I.B. Hale, an FBI agent turned CIA aviation and missile contractor in Texas. His grandson may be the Ken Hale who threatened to “Waco” and “Jonestown” with “flamethrowers” George Webb’s family.

George Webb puts his sources in line in his books and articles, removing all doubt about the veracity of the sources.

RAND CEO Albert Wohlsetter launched a four decade long ICBM childish program with his article “The Delicate Balance of Terror”. Wohlstetter then founded MITRE Corporation of Nellie Ohr and Lisa Page fame. I have speculated that a similar document exists now since 9/11 for bioterrorism.

George Webb has frequently called out MITRE Corp’s connection with Nellie Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page to international, false flag events.

George Webb has written several books about Rand Corp spinoff, MITRE Corp, has been involved in false flags like 9/11 to the Presidential takedowns of Crossfire Hurricane, and the two Trump impeachments. Webb has also predicted that MITRE’s Nellie Ohr’s close friends at Qinetic Corp, makers of the SeaScout roving torpedo, would sabotage a pipeline for a false flag attack.

I have made several trips to the US headquarters of Qinetic Corp, closely associated with Nellie Ohr of MITRE Corp of 9/11 fame.

George Webb in New London, Connecticut at Coast Guard Headquarters, pointing to the nuclear sub base in Mystic, CT.

RAND Analyst Robert Komer also came up with the Phoenix Program. RAND is also know for the US Air Force’s Rolling Thunder bombing campaign of 1965 and Operation Linebacker bombing campaign late in the Vietnam War.

