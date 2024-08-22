A new breadcrumb dropped from a “Congressional Member” that Crooks was using encrypted messaging from three different countries, much like his three overseas, encrypted accounts.

The latest eye-drop from Congress on the Crooks case is that he used encrypted messaging from platforms in Belgium, Germany, and New Zealand.

My initial reaction was like the overseas encrypted accounts, Crooks is using the encryption platform of choice of his key contacts in the Trump Assassination, just like the three encrypted accounts. But that theory didn’t wash because Maxwell Yearick used Solana cryptocurrency based in Switzerland.

When transparency would do well to inform everyone of the facts of the Crooks case, the FBI insists on making citizen journalists dig Panama Canals for each factoid, and then they eye dropper the details to their favorite Congressman showboater of the week.

I expressed some exasperation late yesterday afternoon when I first heard Crooks was using encryption for New Zealand, Belgium, and Germany. Why can’t the Congressional Task Force say what platforms Crooks used to publish his text messages?

Why do Citizen Journalists have to do all the work again, as we did for Crooks’ car? After our research group localized Crooks's car across from the AGR Building a few days ago, bodycam footage of Crooks’s car by the Greenhouses flowed like a Niagra.

We, as researchers, are happy we are cracking open the story, but it shouldn’t be this difficult. The FBI could have published a map of Day One, where they found Crooks’s car, and how he must have traipsed back and forth across the AGR lawn with a drone, then a RangeFinder, and then a backpack with a long gun. Even the maintenance guy, a thirty-five-year employee of American Glass Research, seems to be clearing the way for Crooks at the picnic table.

The FBI appears to be hiding how obviously Crooks was part of the sniper team operating at American Glass Research, with Crooks taking at least three walking trips back and forth across the American Glass Research lawns. Of course, no security cameras are to be found on this eighty-year Department of Defense contract doing bulletproof glass research.

I spent a bleary twenty-four hours in airports piecing together bits of evidence to find the Crooks’s car. As soon as we published the final results, a gusher of information flowed from bodycams to confirm our work. But that took a month of tracking down thousands of leads for that one detail, and our research group is working on hundreds of similar details.

So that is going to be how it is going to be, I guess. We work night and day for breakthroughs, and then the FBI leaks the confirming information to Congress to make them look like they are doing something. Now, the FBI wants us to boil the ocean of encrypted messaging players worldwide rather than publish the names, the account creation dates, and the messages.

We just finished the process of finding Crooks’s car, and I was sleeping in airports on the way to the Antifa protests in Chicago to do the research with our researchers. Here we go again with the encryption platforms in Belgium, Germany, and New Zealand.

Sure, I have sparred extensively with KimDotCom over the last eight years. I know MegaUpload was in Hong Kong, and I know Mega Chat moved to New Zealand when KimDotCom high-tailed it to New Zealand. Sure, I can speculate that Crooks uploaded his DHS drone videos to MEGA, but that is just sheer speculation, and that’s what the FBI wants us to do when they could say MEGA.

That same speculation could be used for Crooks’s use of a NATO Chat app in Belgium called Proxima, but we don’t know.

The FBI could publish the name of the app, the account creation data, and the messages. The FBI would just publish unless there is an ongoing investigation with other conspirators to kill Trump.

Ok, we made the FBI happy this morning. They coaxed the MEGA platform speculation out of me for New Zealand and got the Proxima speculation out of me.

I may as well throw in the Mossad back platform Wire out of Berlin, which really started in Marc Rich’s gold mine stash town of Zug, Switzerland.

So there you have my speculations, Mr. FBI—Mega, Proxima, and Wire. Now, you can drip the corrections to Congress to make them look like geniuses who are actually doing nothing but repeating the FBI's eyedrops of information.

Someone on the Congressional Task Force will now say “conspiracy theorists” got the NATO Chat app wrong, we got the Proxima version wrong, KimDotCom changed the name of Mega Chat last week, or Wire isn’t in Zug anymore. OK, we will play the game. We don’t mind doing all the work. But man, this whole process could be a whole lot easier with an eye drop of honesty and transparency.

I am at the end of the Substack limit. Check back for more details.