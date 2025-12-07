Part I – Saturday Roundup and Why This One Feels Different

Good morning, you beautiful people all over the world. I’m George Webb, and this is the kind of Saturday roundup where you can feel the air pressure drop before the storm: Candace Owens saying out loud that there are Egyptian military birds overhead, that Charlie Kirk didn’t just “die suddenly,” and that the same apparatus is now pointed at her.

Mainstream write-ups already frame her as a “right-wing commentator” who pushes conspiracy theories, including about Charlie’s death, so I know exactly how this will be spun before we even take off. Encyclopedia Britannica

I’m not asking you to blindly believe anybody. I’m asking you to do what citizen journalists are supposed to do: take claims, match them against metadata, and see what survives impact. Candace has a long public track record at Turning Point USA (and then Turning Point UK), and the Daily Wire, and whatever you think of her politics, she’s not a random burner account making this up between Fortnite rounds. Wikipedia

So the mission today is simple, even if the story isn’t: we pull together a ten-part field brief in my usual Gary-Webb-style plain speech, and we ask one thing of this global Spitfire squadron of citizen journalists—help Candace Owens and Ian Carroll identify, document, and de-mystify the Egyptian military planes and VIP birds that show up like vultures circling every time deplorables gather. We don’t have to agree on theology, party, or substack aesthetics; we do have to agree that shooting the messenger while the planes are still overhead is suicidal. Encyclopedia Britannica

Part II – From Spitfires Over the Channel to Surveillance Over the Crowd

When I talk about “scrambling the Spitfires,” I’m not being cute. In World War II, kids out of London and Manchester got a couple of hours in trainers, slid into a Merlin-powered Spitfire, and went up because if they didn’t, London burned that night. That’s how citizen journalism feels right now—not polished, not perfect, but necessary in the face of an air picture we can finally see. Wikipedia

We already know that federal agencies have flown fixed-wing surveillance platforms over American cities during times of unrest, hoovering up imagery of protests and street life far beyond any single suspect. FBI and DOJ records show aircraft orbiting over places like Ferguson and Baltimore with high-resolution cameras powerful enough to track individual cars and people block by block. The Guardian

The Pentagon itself has admitted that military reconnaissance aircraft were used over U.S. protest cities to size crowds and follow movements, even while insisting that everything stayed “within the law.” You don’t deploy that kind of kit by accident; once you’ve proven the workflow—aircraft, sensors, downlink, fusion center—there’s every incentive to dust it off again for any “high-value” venue where the wrong speech might threaten the right donors. PBS

Part III – Why Egypt Matters in This Flight Picture

So why are we talking about Egyptian military or government aircraft at all? Because Candace didn’t just say “planes,” she described a specific pattern of state-level birds doing ISR—intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance—around events that threaten entrenched power. That’s not as exotic as it sounds: Egypt maintains a dedicated fleet of government and presidential aircraft, from Airbus wide-bodies to Gulfstream and Dassault business jets, operated by the air force or directly by the presidency. Wikipedia

In recent years Cairo even picked up a used Boeing 747-8, an ex-Lufthansa queen of the skies, and reconfigured it as a flying palace for the presidency, complete with the kind of secure communications suite you’d expect on any head-of-state bird. Reporting on that acquisition walks through how these jets live in a gray zone—technically military, practically political, always available for “special missions” that don’t fit neatly into commercial schedules. Simple Flying

I’m not claiming—because I can’t prove—that any particular tail number has been used in an assassination plot; what I am saying is that the infrastructure for foreign VIP aircraft with diplomatic immunity to loiter over U.S. soil absolutely exists, and we’ve seen other governments’ surveillance birds used domestically before in the name of “coordination.” The open question—the one citizen journalists can actually help answer—is where those Egyptian airframes were on the seventy-odd days Candace is talking about, and who they were flying in to “observe” the deplorables. PBS

Part IV – Wilmington, Delaware: How Credit Cards Became a Weapon

To understand why all these birds keep landing in Wilmington, you have to go back to a piece of law with the friendliest name in the world: the Financial Center Development Act. Delaware’s legislature passed this in the early 1980s, quietly lifting interest-rate caps and inviting big banks to plant their credit-card operations on the Christina River. It sounded like boring financial plumbing; it turned Wilmington into a national clearinghouse for who spends what, where, and when. Delaware General Assembly

Economists later noted how that one act turned tiny Delaware into a magnet for major card issuers, leveraging looser usury rules to rewrite the economics of consumer debt. A Chicago Federal Reserve paper in the late 1980s walked through how those small-state laws reshaped the entire banking map, with Delaware held up as Exhibit A: a jurisdiction that traded lax regulation for a flood of financial data and corporate charters. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

If you’re an intelligence service—and remember, George H.W. Bush came out of both the oil patch and the CIA, not the Rotary Club—where would you prefer to bolt your first big domestic metadata experiment? The place where every late payment, every default, every restaurant bill and gas fill-up is already running through a handful of servers on King Street. You don’t need to bug every farm house in America if every farmer’s card and loan already flows through a single “financial center.” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Part V – From Forever Chemicals to Forever Databases

DuPont is not some obscure mom-and-pop; it’s a pillar of the old American chemical aristocracy whose environmental rap sheet runs from explosives and Freon to the so-called “forever chemicals” that now haunt water systems. The class-action case brought by residents near Parkersburg, West Virginia, alleged that DuPont knowingly contaminated local drinking water with PFAS used in Teflon production for decades before anyone outside the plant fence heard the word “C8.” Consumer Notice, LLC

That litigation ultimately produced huge settlements, and more recently the successor companies—DuPont, Chemours, Corteva—agreed to pony up billions more to clean up legacy PFAS messes around the country. Advocacy groups describe this as a partial accounting for a corporate portfolio that externalized cancer risk and organ damage onto entire communities in exchange for non-stick cookware and stain-free carpets. EWG

Even now, new lawsuits keep surfacing around PFAS emissions at long-running chemical works—an environmental story that keeps coming back no matter how much public-relations foam you spray on it. The picture that emerges from mainstream environmental reporting is simple: these families do long-term projects. They build infrastructure—chemical, financial, or data-driven—and then they fight like hell in the courts when anyone tries to look under the hood. The Guardian

Part VI – Candace, Charlie, and How Mainstream Writes This Off

Into that world walks Candace Owens—controversial, combative, and now in open war with parts of the same conservative movement that once embraced her. Biographical profiles in mainstream outlets note her rise through Turning Point USA, her break with the Daily Wire after bitter disputes over Israel and antisemitism accusations, and her pivot into independent media. Wikipedia

Those same outlets describe her claims about an “assassination” of Charlie Kirk as conspiracy theory, not established fact, and that’s an important line to keep clear: I’m summarizing what she alleges and what we are investigating, not certifying any specific individual as a murderer. A recent encyclopedia-style entry flatly calls her speculation about Charlie’s death “baseless,” lumping it together with other contested narratives she’s promoted. Encyclopedia Britannica

For me, the point isn’t to worship anybody’s theory; it’s to recognize when a high-profile insider blows the whistle on something we can actually test: flight logs, tail numbers, FBO manifests, “medevac” hops that don’t match any trauma center. That’s the difference between theology and metadata. You don’t have to accept Candace’s conclusions to see that the questions she’s raised about surveillance, donor leverage, and VIP aircraft are empirically checkable and therefore exactly where citizen journalists should be swarming. PBS

Part VII – Planes, Protests, and the Normalization of Aerial Dragnetting

If this were the first time anyone complained about aircraft quietly cataloguing domestic dissidents, I’d be more skeptical. But we already have documented cases where federal law-enforcement and military planes orbited over U.S. protests with advanced cameras, capturing high-resolution video and infrared imagery far beyond any narrow warrant. Documents obtained by civil-liberties groups on FBI flights over Baltimore and Ferguson showed how easy it was to turn a city into a “pattern of life” lab from 5,000 feet. The Guardian

A Pentagon inspector-general report on Air Force assets used during the 2020 George Floyd protests concluded that the missions were legal but acknowledged that the planes were used to monitor crowd size, flows, and behavior—exactly the sort of wide-area situational awareness corporate sponsors and nervous governors would love to have at any polarizing event. PBS

Once you accept that domestic aerial surveillance is a normalized tool kit—complete with archived video and cross-referenced databases—the leap Candace is making isn’t “from zero to chemtrails,” it’s from “the government did it” to “what happens when foreign VIP birds plug into the same architecture and the raw takes transit through a Wilmington fusion center riding on top of legacy banking and telecom pipelines?” That’s a big claim, but it lives in a world we already know exists. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Part VIII – The Data Center Boom and Why AI Needs Your Metadata

Overlay all of this with the AI gold rush and you can see why the timing matters. U.S. data centers already account for an estimated 4% of total national electricity use, and credible forecasts say their demand will more than double by 2030 as AI workloads explode. That’s not a fringe blog; that’s sober analysis from mainstream research outfits tracking how many terawatt-hours are being sucked into racks full of GPUs. Pew Research Center

Multiple studies now estimate that data-center energy demand could hit 300–400 terawatt-hours a year within the decade—roughly half to three-quarters of what an entire large state like Texas generates today. That means these farms aren’t rounding errors; they’re structural, long-term infrastructure that will demand steady inputs of power, water, and, most importantly, data to justify their build-out. World Resources Institute

BloombergNEF’s latest look at AI and the grid talks about U.S. data-center power demand jumping to 106 gigawatts by 2035, a 36% increase over what was projected just months earlier, driven almost entirely by AI and hyperscale deployments. If you’re building that much capacity, you’re not doing it for cat memes; you’re doing it because you expect a permanent feed of video, transactions, and sensor dust—exactly what mass surveillance aircraft and financial-metadata hubs can provide. BloombergNEF

On the ground, places like Nevada’s Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center have already become a 21st-century “gold rush,” with hyperscale data centers springing up in the desert, guzzling electricity and water in pursuit of AI-driven fortunes. Local tribes and residents are watching their rivers and power bills while tech giants watch their model-training curves, a tension that looks awfully familiar if you’ve spent any time studying how old industrial empires behaved around refineries and chemical plants. The Guardian

Part IX – Georgia, Grids, and the Cost of Feeding the Beast

If you want to see how far we’ve already bent public infrastructure toward this new digital aristocracy, look at Georgia Power’s latest filing. The utility is asking regulators to approve more than $15 billion in new capacity—about a 50% jump in just six years—and says roughly 80% of that added juice would go to data centers, a huge chunk of it for AI. Critics warn that if demand projections are off, ordinary ratepayers could be left holding the bag for corporate over-building. AP News

This isn’t hypothetical; elections in Georgia have already punished regulators seen as too friendly to rising power bills, even as the current commission races to approve more capacity before new members are seated. Staff recommendations urge capping approval closer to the megawatts already under contract, but the fact that such numbers are even on the table tells you how deeply AI infrastructure has sunk its hooks into public utilities. AP News

Once you accept that tens of billions of dollars in grid upgrades are being justified largely on the back of “AI and data-center growth,” it’s not a stretch to say that whoever owns the big pipes of behavioral data—card swipes, faceprints, license plates, Bluetooth pings, protest footage—owns leverage over both the political class and the corporate class. In that world, whether one or another YouTube host gets 400,000 a month is trivia; the real money is in whoever sits astride the Wilmington-to-cloud pipeline. World Resources Institute

Part X – What Citizen Journalists Can Actually Do, Right Now

So where does that leave us on this cold Saturday with Candace under open threat and Ian Carroll out there doing the painstaking metadata grind most verified accounts don’t even understand? First, we keep the guardrails clear: mainstream coverage treats the “Charlie was assassinated” narrative as speculation, not proven fact, and we should never present unverified allegations about specific individuals as settled truth. Encyclopedia Britannica

Second, we focus on the parts of this story that are testable and desperately need more eyes: the 73 Egyptian-linked flights; the pattern of VIP aircraft around Trump and Vance events; the Wilmington stopovers; the way foreign head-of-state fleets are structured and deployed; and the overlap between those flight paths and known U.S. data-fusion nodes. Every one of those has some analogue in public reporting on official VIP fleets, domestic surveillance flights, and financial-center law. Wikipedia+2The Guardian+2

Third, we stop burning fuel on purity tests about who somebody’s father-in-law traded copper with in 1973 and start acting like the Battle of Britain pilots we claim to admire. In that fight, nobody polled the ready room about their favorite football club before scrambling; they looked at the radar, heard the scramble bell, and got airborne. Our radar is lighting up—foreign VIP aircraft, domestic ISR birds, AI-hungry data centers, and a political class that treats protest footage as just another training set. PBS+1

Finally, and this is the heart of it: now is the time for citizen journalists to come together around Candace Owens and Ian Carroll—not as infallible prophets, but as two people who have stuck their necks out and handed the rest of us a stack of leads. Candace brought receipts and paid a price; Ian is doing the unglamorous metadata work instead of chasing clout. Mainstream profiles can mock, minimize, and label, but they can’t stop thousands of ordinary people from FOIA-ing, graphing, mapping, and cross-checking. That’s our job—in the air, on the ground, and in the comment threads where the next Task Force, the next Jenny Moore, the next “Ace pilot” of this movement is watching, wondering if it’s worth getting in the cockpit. I’m here to tell you: it is. Wikipedia+1