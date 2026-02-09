Part I — Why I Keep Coming Back to the Praeger

I didn’t wake up one morning deciding that Prager U was the story. I kept finding it in the story. That distinction matters. Real investigations don’t start with villains; they start with repetition.

PragerU is now a hole in the ground where the five-story building once stood. The Duke Report™️ worked for David Horowitz there once. Ben Shapiro’s Truth Revolt and Daily Wire were on the same floor in Sherman Oaks on Ventura Boulevard.

The same names, the same institutions, the same funding pathways, the same messaging style keep appearing across different controversies, different moments, different “crises.” When that happens often enough, you stop asking who believes what and start asking what function this thing serves.

Prager U presents itself as an educational nonprofit. On paper, that sounds benign—even admirable. But when you look at its output, its reach, and its timing, you begin to see something else: a high-velocity narrative distribution system. It doesn’t behave like a school. It behaves like a broadcast node.

https://archive.ph/2BM3x

The New York Times has reported on Praeger U’s massive online footprint, especially its dominance on YouTube and its success in pushing short-form ideological content to younger audiences who may not engage with traditional political media.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/13/us/prageru-youtube.html

That scale matters because influence today isn’t about persuading one person at a time. It’s about setting the default frame before people even realize a debate exists. When a five-minute video reaches millions before a 2,000-word article reaches thousands, the battle is already half over. As you can see, I think there is an unbroken chain between the Freddy Praeger who wrote the book on Psy Ops and the current Prager U operations.

I’ve spent decades watching how narratives move—how they get seeded, amplified, defended, and normalized. PragerU shows up again and again at the early amplification stage, when uncertainty is high and people are looking for certainty. That’s not a moral judgment. It’s an operational observation.

Part II — Education as Camouflage