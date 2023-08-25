By following Hillary Clinton’s US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services (DSS), a set of CIA soldiers under the cover of diplomatic immunity, I have predicted Hillary Clinton would do a “Libya 2” in Venezuela.

When we saw NATO overthrow bagman, Lev Parnas, meeting with the opposition leader who staged a coup in 2020, meeting with Juan Guaido of the opposition again this summer of 2023, our “Hillary Overthrow” antennae were up.

Parnas met with Alejandro Betancourt, the father of the resistance leader Juan Guaido in August of 2019 to preceding the 2020 Operation Gideon overthrow attempt.

Lev Parnas, of course, is a bagman for Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, who flips countries for the DNC like a House of Pancakes chef flips waffles.

In 2020, Operation Gideon, a scouting operation by CIA contractors, was foiled in Venezuela.

Operation Gideon resembles a scouting mission only with Green Beret contractors lining up bribes for Generals in a planned junta, but not the real massive drone attack that would probably accompany a real coup.

Operation Gideon, dubbed the “Bay Of Piglets Coup” because the planning was even worse than the Bay of Pigs, had the same “let’s kidnap the President in his pajamas” modus operandi of Hillary’s 2009 Honduras Coup.

The Corona Coup in May of 2020 didn’t get much attention at the time, but the CIA was well aware of it, and did nothing to stop it.

The CIA’s man, of course, is Juan Guaido, and the CIA is falling all over itself to make Guaido not look like a pretty boy, astroturf candidate. Tens of millions have been spent in “man of the people’ image building campaigns to no avail to date.

Juan Guaido just came to Washington, DC, making his case as the rightful winner of the last election in Venezuela, asking for support from the White House and the Organization of American States to sponsor a coup to “restore democracy”. As you would expect, CNN and other Hillary-captured media fawned over Guaido, declaring him the jilted freedom fighter in Venezuela.

Of course, rumors of a planned invasion of Venezuela have been rattling around the CIA ever since Oliver North convinced Ronald Reagan that Western Civilization’s future existence pivoted around the proposed invasion of Grenada.

North even organized a twenty year anniversary commemoration cruise and tour of the Grenada Invasion as a trial balloon to interest investors in a Venezuela Coup. The Grenada Invasion came with zero buildup in the press for a pretext. Just news flashes - “Grenada Being Invaded”.

Ever since Hugo Chavez died of TurboCancer at age 58, geopolitical strategy pundits have been predicting the overthrow of Venezuela by the CIA.

someone Capitol Hill believed he gave hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil to the DNC in order to stave off a CIA overthrow while Chavez was alive.

none other than Robert Kennedy son received hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil for his heating oil for the poor in Massachusetts while Chavez was alive.

even my old friend, Greg Meeks, one of the most corrupt members of Congress, and a carrier of one of Hillary Clinton‘s United States State department, encrypted BlackBerrys in the US Congress, attended the funeral of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela.

Mini DC watchers predicted the Venezuela domino would fall not long after Hillary‘s Libya and Syria dominoes. But unexpected resistance from President Barack Obama kept Hillary from making Obama’s presidency a handmaiden to Hillary’s overthrow whims, especially using Ukrainian Azov mercenaries for country flipping.

Hillary Clinton has a long relationship with Azov mercenaries through her long time adviser John Podesta.

Hillary Clinton loyalists in the US State Department still appear committed to Hillary’s “Hard Choices” overthrow agenda, almost ignoring the faint requests of compromised and captive President Joe Biden. And even if State Department apparatchiks aren’t loyal to Hillary, they are loyal to Henry Kissinger.

And if Kissinger gives the green loght, the Venzuela Op is a go. Long time CIA go between Bill Barr barking on the international stage and on the Sunday talkies will be your signal the Venezuela Op has a green light.

Journalist George Webb has followed the encrypted Blackberrys still used by Hillary Clinton devotees in Joe Biden’s US State Department. Webb believes State Department encrypted Blackberrys are a telltale of upcoming overthrows.

Now it appears Hillary’s Armed Diplomatic Security Services operators are moving in for the real coup in Venezuela. In a mass formation psychosis video similar to the “Incubator Baby” video that preceded the Iraq War, YouTuber Karen Kingston openly reveals she is touring Mexico with Hillary Clinton’s Armed Diplomatic Security Services.

Kingston’s connections to Gavyn Davies of the BBC who engineered psy ops such as Colin Powell’s shaking the white Anthrax vial as a precursor to that twenty year war have not gone unnoticed.

I worked with recently deceased author Dan Hopsicker to try to track down the ratlines from the US to Mexico to use drug money to finance these Central American overthrows.

Dan had lived with Barry Seal’s wife after Seal’s death in New Orleans, and he was intimately familiar with Muhammad Atta’s drug routes and even his Anthrax route.

After studying the planned Cuban Invasion of 1962 and the Libya Invasion of 2011, it appeared to me the same strategy of cutting the country in two in the middle would be employed.

In fact, I believe this Venezuela Op will follow the “Cuba Plan” of 1962, written by a friend of mine’s father who I nicknamed McDuff in a book I wrote called “Let’s Call Him McDuff”.

Most observers remember Hillary’s takedown of Qaddafi in Libya, but they forget the “pajama coup” in 2009 in Honduras that Hillary has now admitted to in her book, “Hard Choices”.

Hillary Clinton recently released the “Libya Cackle” with regard to the Trump Indictment, a possible precursor to an overthrow of a weakly defended, oil rich country.

The fact that Hillary Clinton is not the President or the Secretary of State makes this an outlandish prediction, but the movement and actions of her loyal Armed Diplomatic Security Services loyalists tell a different story.

My fundamental thesis has been you can simply draw the oilfields and pipelines, and the US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services battle lines would almost draw themselves. The world was shocked by the abruptness of Hillary’s Honduras Coup in 2009 before her 2011 Libya Coup.

I predicted an attack from the small Dutch Island of Bonaire where there is a strong tie to the Dutch Erasmus bioagent lab and the interests of Royal Dutch Shell. In this book, you will see how this “planned pipeline predicts war and ratlines” with astonishing regularity. The world says this is an outlandish prediction. We shall see.

Enjoy Pipelines and Ratlines.

Of Ratlines And Pipelines

By the time of the writing of this book in May 2021, I had been research the ratlines of a company called DynCorp and DynPort with none other than Jeff Epstein as its most famous alum.

I began this investigative series seven years ago studying the ratlines and pipelines of a very shady defense contractor called DynCorp and DynPort, staying behind the camera for the first six months of research before going to New York and Washington, DC to research the locations personally, interviewing local whistleblowers.

Preface

Documentary Filmmaker Michael Carlin Joined Us Three Times During The Point Loma News Gathering Event To Talk About CIA Iran Contra Pipeline Man, Duane “Dewey” Clarridge And His “Enron By The Sea”.

A group of citizen journalists gathered by the sea in May of 2021 to research if the same people doing illegal, covert, Enron-like oil and gas pipelines and ratlines around the world were also the same people heavily invested in the CoronaVirus.

We deliberately chose a location steeped in CIA history of using covert action for oil overthrows. We picked a house next to Nixon’s “Winter White House”, known as a coup planning center by the CIA’s Dewey Clarridge and his faithful understudy, John Brennan.

From the earliest of our research in 2016, we have focused on following pipelines in order to predict conflict, especially with Hillary Clinton’s armed diplomatic security services in places like Libya and Syria. Bioagents and chemical weapons seem to follow these exact same routes for oil and gas pipelines.

The short answer is yes, the same CIA bunch that brought you Iran/Contra, Enron, 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and the Iran Nuclear Deal are the same crew that are bringing you this bioweapon.

Since 2016, we have outlined the “Virus Vaccine Game” in countries where Hillary Clinton’s diplomatic services staged overthrows. We have chased encrypted Blackberrys, Armed Diplomatic Security Services, and unfortunately, suspicious deaths.

Our Charrette was actually on a house right about a waste-pipe into the Pacific Ocean.

But telling the story of how we reached this “bioagents follow pipeline routes” conclusion is fascinating, complete with a shaman dancing under the stars to really piss off the billionaire oil and gas neighbors.

Billionaire arms dealer James Jameson repeatedly complained about our research group in Point Loma, California.

When filmmaker Michael Carlin asked what the group's mission was, I explained how I encourage citizen journalists to come from all over the country to immerse themselves in a story for a week or two in a group, as close to the source of the evil they were reporting on.

Our researchers mapped planned oil and gas pipelines over conflict areas to predict future wars, and overthrows like Syria.

It didn’t take long rattling the old bones of CIA Iran Contra Pipeline Man, Dewey Clarridge, to bring out his friends from the “Enron By The Sea” Scandal. I was informed that “James Jameson” was nom d’intelligence of none other than ex-CIA Director John Brennan who reportedly lives close by.

James Jameson is on the Board of the Salk Institute and on the Board of General Atomics drone corporation.

James Jameson, who reputedly dined with Fidel Castro for seven hours talking about Caribbean overthrows by the CIA, was certainly pissed off we were there. We ended up scheduling a wine tasting not far from James Jameson’s General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper Drone plant just for good measure.

Ambassador Harry Harris had used the MQ-9 Reaper drone to fly Corona test kits secretly from South Korea to Johns Hopkins University in March 2020 at the height of COVID, out of sight of President Trump.

Of course, like allCIA operations that fool a President, the operator in charge has to brag on Twitter about the successful operation.

General Atomics traced its bioweapons lineage all the way back to IB Hale and the Kennedy Assassination, so the basics of a good news gathering charrette with a “kill meif you want to, but I am going to tell this story” dynamics were in place.

A Man Purporting To Be Billionaire James Jameson Tried To Have Us Evicted From The NewsRoom House Three Times. By Happenstance, We Ended Up By Dewey Clarridge’s “Enron By The Sea” House in Point Loma, near San Diego.

We had nestled up on a road called Osprey Lane, across from the house that Richard Nixon once considered as a Winter White House before choosing San Clemente instead. Our group was mostly scholarly, literary types, interested in looking into the truthfulness of the news and doing something about it. There were no rabble-rousers among us with the most exciting activity being a silent sort of Thai Chi performed by our BioMancer who seemed to have a sixth sense for finding corruption.

James Jameson’s scathing complaint of our group had us thinking either John Brennan was hiding behind a James Jameson pseudonym or somebody high up at the CIA with a very thin skin at least. We got several inspection visits from local health officials and other folks just wanting to get into our house.

A Man Purporting To Be James Jameson Threatened To Shut Down The Point Loma Charrette Three Times.

Were following up on a previous gathering in San Diego in La Jolla, looking at Carter Page’s connections to an Awan spy ring in Congress and to a CIA, Iran Contra pipeline man named Duane “Dewey” Clarridge. I will explain later how I wrote a book to capture all the news gathering and research at these events. Each one of the thirteen news gathering “Charrettes” has resulted in a book.

Author George Webb Was Immediately Criticized For Writing “Of Ratlines And Pipelines” After The Dewey Clarridge, Bijian Kian “Enron By The Sea” News Gathering Summit For Writing “A Harsh Critique Of The CIA”.

I had spent the previous four years on Capitol Hill researching what I called the “Virus Vaccine Game” which my research partner charged was using current servicemen and servicewomen in the Armed Services and Veterans in Veteran’s Administration hospitals to test medical countermeasures. There were some surprises for Conservatives about their adopted heroes like Carter Page, who had a history with the US State Department in Africa to test bioagents and battlefield countermeasures in Libya.

George Webb’s Book “Sub Source Carter Page” Was About Carter Page’s Connection To Omar Awan In The US Congress, Which We Believed Was A Cover For CIA Iran Contra Pipeline Man, Duane “Dewey” Clarridge’s Pakistani Spy Ring In Congress.

My first book in San Diego about Carter Page was a hard-hitting, CIA spraying bioweapons to clear oil pipeline routes in Africa and Asia was edgy journalism. Now I was being pilloried on social media for writing a “harsh critique of the CIA '' by the same billionaires who were snuggled up next to Point Loma on the San Diego coast, nicknamed appropriately, “Enron By The Sea”.

George Webb Webb Leaves The Splendor Of San Diego After A Book Signing For The Hood In Compton, Los Angeles To Promote Michael Carlin’s Blood Vs Crips Documentaries.

Chapter One

Here is the information our Point Loma group started with. My previous partner, a woman named Jenny Moore, an ex-cop from California, had reported an illegal virus vaccine game being carried out by the US Navy in San Diego and possibly in other Pacific Ocean ports under the control of the 7th Fleet. She also reported to me this illegal virus vaccine was happening at Veteran’s Administration hospitals and potentially other Army hospitals in the United States.

Ex-cop Jenny Moore And I Visit The Residences Of Carter Page Near The Chinese Embassy In Washington, DC. Bioweapons Secrets May Have Passed Through The British Embassy To The Chinese Embassy. Similar Secrets May Have Been Passed Through The Russian Embassy Via Carter Page.

We pursued the homes and businesses associated with Carter Page and his interactions with Dewey Clarridge at CIA, and we saw the Congressional office he worked for in San Diego with his boss, Omar Awan, as a front company for the CIA to pass bioagent secrets from the Afghan War to different theaters of war like the Arab Spring series of topples.

Journalist Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, Speculated Jeff Epstein’s Teneo Organization Was Managing The Distribution Of Bioweapons Throughout The World Through A Small, Farsi Speaking Trucking Company Called Transport Logistics.

Even more damning, she discovered information about Carter Page, his residences, and his affiliations in the San Diego area that led her to believe he was involved in bioagent testing in the Navy and Marine bases around San Diego. She had an Army doctor whistleblower who informed her these viruses and vaccines had been tested extensively in the “Arab Spring”, and that a “universal antidote” existed as early as 2011.

Journalist George Webb Has Reported For Five Years That General David Grange And David Petraeus Used CIA Cutouts DynCorp, DynPort, BioPort, And Blackwater For The Deployment Of Bioweapons In Libya And Syria.

George Webb Has Reported For Five Years The CIA Has Used Diplomatic Immunity To Hide The Use Of Bioweapons In Libya And Syria.

We now know, in the Spring of 2021, that the US Army was harboring exactly such a “universal antidote”, marketed by Sanofi Aventis as early as 2016. The “universal antidote” appears to be a substance called NanoFerritin.

In February of 2021, a “miracle vaccine” for CoronaVirus emerged from the US Army almost spontaneously. Investigative journalist George Webb had reported this same nanorferritin vaccine already existed in October of 2019 and was used to inoculate US soldiers/athletes in the NATO Wuhan Military Games in October 2019.. Webb further claimed the vaccine was rushed to the NATO Wuhan Military Games by Armed Diplomatic Security Services by a vaccinated diplomatic mission embedded in the US Military Games team.

If the US Army did indeed have a “universal vaccine” for CoronaVirus as early as 2012, then the entire CoronaVirus pandemic would be perceived as a hoax. I had presented information in a series of books called “Under Lockdown” where I stated the US Army or a private contractor like Blackwater may have released the virus up the Yangtze River from Wuhan in August of 2019.

Since writing “Under Lockdown”, Journalist George Webb has focused on the World Police and Fire Games held in Wuhan in August of 2019, upriver on the Yangtse from Wuhan. Blackwater, a private military contractor, is known as the key contractor for training military police around the world. These Military Games are also known in some circles as the “Blackwater Games”.

George Webb Has Focused On The “Blackwater Games” In Chengdu, China In August Of 2019 As A Possible Release Point Of The CoronaVirus Bioweapon.

I also reported that an inoculated State Department mission was sent to Wuhan in October of 2019 as a part of a diplomatic mission embedded with the US soldier athletes sent to Wuhan in October 2019 for the NATO Wuhan Military Games. Here is my statement for the Court in this matter.

Upon information and belief, in March 2021, I reported a US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services had been vaccinated as part of a diplomatic mission to Wuhan as part of a response to the outbreak of CoronaVirus in Wuhan. Hillary Clinton had used the DSS to deploy bioweapons in Libya, so the presence of DSS in the emergency State Department mission to Wuhan in October of 2019 was an immediate red flag for me.

Investigative Journalist George Webb Reported That An Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officer Had Been Dispatched on a Diplomatic Mission To Wuhan In October 2019 At The Worldwide Outbreak Of CoronaVirus.

Since this US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel worked directly for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, I reported that this US State Department DSS person embedded in the team was the first to receive the vaccine.

The US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Service Can Be Used Also For The Couriering Of Q Level Clearance Items Like The US Army’s NanoFerritin Vaccine.

I dubbed her “Patient Zero”. I now realize that this State Department employee may not have been infected with CoronaVirus, and may have been vaccinated as a preventative from becoming infected.

The US Army Has Been Working On Battlefield Antidotes For Over Fifty Years.

In this situation, with a pandemic spreading from Wuhan worldwide, to vaccinate only selected soldiers, would show FOREKNOWLEDGE of the virus by NATO in order to have already prepared a vaccine.

NATO Supreme Allied Command May Have Had Foreknowledge Of A Breakout Of CoronaVirus To Dispatch A Diplomatic Mission So Quickly To Wuhan.

The situation was further complicated because the 52-year-old cyclist who was the US State Department courier was Dutch, and her husband worked at the Pentagon for the US State Department as a liaison to NATO in Brussels, Belgium.

The US State Department Courier To Wuhan In October Of 2019 May Not Have Had Foreknowledge Of The CoronaVirus Outbreak, But She Certainly Was Dutch.

I had already done four years of investigation of what I considered an illegal bioweapons testing program by US Naval Intelligence at US Army Bases and on ships at ports of call in and around the world. I had localized this search down to the NATO Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

Investigative Journalist George Webb Focused His Research on the US Navy’s Top Secret Bioweapons Research Through a NATO Proxy Command Called NATO ACT In Norfolk, Virginia.

NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia had been my focus for four years of investigation. I believe NATO ACT was where the US Department of Defense outsourced its development and testing of bioweapons. Experiments done on US Army soldiers at US Army forts like Fort Belvoir in Virginia were then repeated and amplified around the world.

NATO Was Sponsoring Battlefield Antidote Vaccines Like NanoFerritin As Early As 2008 Through Their NATO Science For Peace And Security Book Series.

NATO’s “Science For Peace And Security” Series Paid For NanoFerritin Research In 2008

Investigator George Webb Asserted That NATO’s Allied Command Transformation Or ACT In Norfolk, Virginia Is Responsible For Bioweapons Testing As A Proxy For The US Department Of Defense.

Given all these pointers to NATO in Norfolk, I still probably would have ignored all these signs if I had not been told by two doctors at Ft. Belvoir that this testing was going on for uninformed soldiers in the US Army. My father had served in Guadalcanal, New Georgia, Bougainville, and in the Philippines in the US Army in combat for three years, and I just could not let this information about a “no informed consent” vaccination program pass. If I had not met US Army veterans who had a vaccination history of many “unknown vaccinations”, I still probably would have left this story alone.

US Army Veteran Kris Hunter Showed George Webb His Vaccination Card Of A List Of “Unknown” Vaccinations. Webb Has Been In Contact With Kris “The IP Hunter” For Four Years.

My research partner Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, had researched uninformed vaccinations at California Veterans Administration hospitals, and this also had a strong impact on my decision to move forward with the “US Army vaccine in Wuhan in October 2019” story.

Journalist Jenny Moore Researched Returning US Special Forces “JSOC” Veterans Coming Down With Odd Diseases At US Veterans Administration Hospitals.

I also reported on the exposure of US Sailors in Ports of Call in the Pacific Ocean to various bioagents for four years in the “Fat Leonard” scandal. There is a sort of teeter-totter in your mind as the evidence accumulates where an investigator makes the decision to publish. Given the worldwide shutdown caused by CoronaVirus, the balance was tipping toward reporting the story.

Investigator George Webb Researched Mysterious Deaths On The Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt From 2005 To 2009 For Flu Viruses Aerosolized By A NATO Lab Called The Erasmus Lab.

I will explore the books I wrote to try to unwind this mystery in the next chapter.

Chapter Two

Learning The Mosaic Method Of Intelligence Collection From The Best

When processing a complex puzzle like the source of the CoronaVirus and the potential US Army involvement in already having an antidote in 2012, I went to the best in the US Army to learn from the best.

I had the opportunity to interview one of the most decorated soldiers in US Army history from the Vietnam War as part of my research on election fraud in Georgia in 2020. James Grimshaw reminded me a lot of my father's stories about the US Army in Combat and intelligence collection about the enemy. But Grimshaw added the “life and death” component of being in the field. Evaluation of enemy intelligence was at a Staff Sergeant’s level, intercepting enemy messages. Grimshaw was an Army Major in the field, evaluating all those intelligence inputs to his missions would be successful, and so he wouldn’t get any of his men killed.

Journalist George Webb Interviews Retired Army Major James Grimshaw, The Most Decorated Special Forces Officer In The Vietnam War, In December 2020.

Grimshaw laid out for me the “intelligence mosaic”, a sort of continuous puzzle of information being always fitted together to give direction as to his next move in the field. A lot of the lessons learned in the jungle canopy environment would go on to inform the Defense Advanced Projects Agency (DARPA) thinking about intelligence gathering and warfare support.

Lessons Learned From Vietnam Informed Later DARPA Thinking About Mosaic Warfare.

I had a similar experience with crowdsourced journalism over the last five years with my 105,000-subscriber YouTube channel with 200 to 300 leads coming at me every day. You have to hone in on the best sources of information but still be open to new sources. I also compared this challenge to a puzzle, sort of a 10,000-piece family puzzle that groups work on over a period of days, coming and going as they please.

The 10,000 piece is too complex to do as a whole. You have to work on pieces of the puzzle by tiling it out in sections, like tiles in a mosaic.

Retired Army Major James Grimshaw Agreed The “Battlefield Mosaic” Was A Lot Like Continuously Solving An Ever Changing, Very Complex Puzzle To Ensure Mission Success.

I literally have had tens of thousands of sources over the last five years of investigations into these dark weapons like bioweapons that the US Congress seems to be enriching themselves with on a daily basis. At one point in 2018, we calculated just the links posted in the comments sections of over 4,000 videos would fill seven Gutenberg Bibles.

My first solution to the information overload I was receiving was to do “Storyboards” or “Tiles” to summarize key research. Viewers and researchers found these storyboards extremely helpful.

Researcher George Webb started storyboarding Research In 2016. From The Very Beginning, Webb’s Focus Was Bioweapons Made By Porton Down, DynCorp, DynPort, And Their Connection To General David Petraeus And Henry Kissinger.

The only problem with storyboards is they need narration. YouTube destroyed 4,000 videos of on-site reports and storyboard summaries with a one-minute warning in June of 2020. Now no narration. I was only left with the book option - write a book to provide the missing narration. This was the original advice given to me when I presented my research findings about a spy ring in the US Congress to the famed Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Seymour Hersh, in February of 2017.

After I Spoke With Seymour Hersh About The Awans Being A Dark Weapons “Backchannel” For NATO, He Did The Netflix Series “Wormwood” About The Bioweapons Developed At Ft. Detrick About Frank Olsen.

So I finally wrote a book as the first outline of the puzzle in July of 2020 called Awan Minutes To Midnight about that spy ring, and how they were the “backchannel” for Generals like David Petraeus to use chemical and biological weapons in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, benefitting “NATO Generals” of the Atlantic Council. This book was quickly banned after a meteoric first three weeks of sales on Amazon. I later rewrote the book with double the number of proof points to prove the book was in no way a slandering of Pakistani Intelligence officers. That book has not been banned by Amazon.