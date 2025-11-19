Usually, your son-in-law’s murder does not result in millions of life insurance payout for your daughter and billions of dollars in defense contracts from the US Department of Defense for you.

But this is no ordinary murder - it may be remembered as the Golden Dome Murder when all the evidence comes in.

Yesterday, I detailed how Erika’s Kirk’s Egyptian surveillance planes that shadowed her for over 73 flights and events almost certainly carry her parents’ surveillance technology from Raytheon Israel and Rafael Defense Systems technology.

The technology from Rafael has been deployed at major political conferences like the G20 in Buenos Aires and major sporting events in Brazil in 2018. Drone Dome was deployed at the G7 conference in the United Kingdom in 2021.

The Rafael Drone Dome is also now approved for deployment by the US Department of Defense.

https://cuashub.com/en/content/rafaels-drone-dome-to-be-tested-by-the-faa/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Erika Kirk’s mysterious shadowing by two Egyptian military intelligence collecting jets over those three years since approval of Drone Done by the US DoD has led to questions about her father with Raytheon Israel drone systems and her mother being involved in Israel’s Drone Dome technology.

Podcaster Candace Owens has released license plate information of five vehicles rented by the Egyptian spy plane passengers who arrived in Provo, Utah on two days after Charlie Kirk issued an order for an independent DOGE audit of TPUSA’s books, most probably in light of an $8.6 million shortfall in the books.

Egyptian military surveillance plane SU-BTT arrived on September 4th before the BYU - Stanford football game on September 6th.

Since five rental vehicles left Duncan Aviation at the Provo Airport on September 4th, I have posited that this team of ten to twelve may have deployed the Drone Dome system. (fifth vehicle added later by Candance Owens).

The only major event the Raphael Drone Dome system could have been deployed for in a trial run to capture thousands of license plates and facial scans would be the BYU football game on September 6th between BYU and Stanford.

This stadium event is appropriate for Raphael Drone Dome deployment with respect to previous implementations, and a test run before deploying it at UVU for the Charlie Kirk speaking event on the 10th would make sense. Here I walk the area where I believe Drone Dome was deployed on September 4th. This site would allow the surreptitious staging and testing of the Drone Dome system.

I note in the film that the main route between this BYU staging area and the UVU campus for deployment on the 10th is University Parkway. We indeed already have a camera hit on that license plate.

I hypothesized that the team testing Drone Dome ate at the DQ across the street, since it is one of the two nearby places to eat.

Judging by how it was unceremoniously ripped to shreds after the Charlie Kirk assassination, it has a very suspicious signature indeed.

With millions in payouts from a now-discovered massive Charlie Kirk life insurance policy for Charlie Kirk, and billions in defense contracts on the line, counter sniper and drone technology, Charlie Kirk’s murder would provide a false flag kick start for Raytheon-Raphael.

Palantir would also benefit from thousands of face capture images, as well as vehicle license plate information. We will continue to follow the license plate hits of the deployments team as they come in.