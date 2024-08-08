We now know the Secret Service carved out a wedge in their protective coverage for Sheriff Tony Guy and Greg Nicol just a day after they arrested man paying for the hit on Trump.

The JFK assassination equivalent would be Richard Bissell of the CIA and Johnny Roselli of the Chicago Outfit being arrested a day before the JFK assassination for bankrolling multiple snipers to kill President Kennedy, and then the Kennedy Assassination was allowed to proceed anyway!

One would think if the Pakistani bagman for the Trump Assassination were arrested the day BEFORE the assassination, special care would be taken the next day to secure the rooftops at any outdoor political rallies.

We know the exact opposite happened with the sniper’s rooftop being given over to Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy and Sgt. Greg Nicol.

And even more unbelievably, the Secret Service didn’t tell Trump of the impending assassination plot, walking Trump to the virtual gallows the next day in Butler, PA.

The Beaver County “Wedge” is now famous as the Secret Service cutout of their protection ring around Trump. This incriminating “wedge,” when combined with the Pakistani bagman for the Trump Assassination being arrested the previous day, now means the Secret Service knew they were sending Trump to the Gallows when he walked the Transom to the Podium.

Peter Duke, my long-time collaborator in Hollywood, wrote an excellent timeline of the Beaver County Sheriff’s contingent guarding the “Shooter Roof” in his recent Substack.

Everything in the Trump Assassination now has to be colored with the knowledge there was an active Pakistani Intelligence assassination in operation with the Pak ISI bagman being arrested only the day before.

That means when Sgt. Greg Nicol of Beaver County spotted Thomas Crooks at 4:26 PM as a suspicious character 100 minutes before Trump walked the plank to the Gallows Podium, which has a new meaning because an active assassination threat was in effect less than 24 hours earlier.

You wonder now if the Secret Service is going to do the same carve out of the shooter roof when Trump returns to the Butler Fairgrounds later this year. The Peter Duke timeline has new details of Sgt. Greg Nicol chasing Thomas Crooks through his sniper Command Center, losing sight of Crooks at 5:54 and trying to regain sight of Crooks at 6:05 PM.

Since Crooks was trespassing as of 4:26 PM when Sgt. Greg Nichol first took Crooks’s picture; Nicol could have easily just walked outside and arrested him or had another officer do that.

Perhaps “Command Post Lost And Found” would be a good title for the movie.

We now have news of an exciting manhunt actually inside the Beaver County Police Command Post by Sgt. Greg Nicol, so perhaps “Command Post Manhunt” is a better title.

The need for Sgt. Greg Nicol and Sheriff Tony Guy to be subpoenaed now by the new Congressional Assassination Task Force headed by Representative Michael Kelly has never been more pressing. The “Assassination Red Alert” sign was lit from the previous day’s Assassination arrest, so there is really no avoiding a subpoena now for those responsible for covering the Shooter’s Porch.

It now certainly seems like Crooks was a volunteer part of the Beaver County counter sniper team and was well known to team leaders like Sgt. Greg Nicol. We will present evidence in future posts to proved that prior knowledge conclusively.

Crooks was dangled in a potential job in law enforcement as a counter-sniper, and Crooks was also dangled in a possible job as an FBI Agent. Crooks' communications details will come to light with a Congressional subpoena.

Sgt. Greg Nicol’s chasing Crooks through the veritable chicken coop story is so laughable now that a congressional subpoena should not wait for Congress to reconvene.

Congressman Michael Kelly has to come to terms with the fact that a Sheriff in his Congressional District allowed a former President to walk the plank, almost to his death. That demands an investigation, not a coverup.

Our researchers are working on the crucial link between the Pakistani bagman for the Trump Assassination and Crooks, which we believe is Maxwell Yearick.

This whole FBI sniper dangle is reminiscent of FBI Sniper IB Hale and his FBI sniper son, Robert Allen Hale, dangling an FBI Agent future for both Lee Harvey Oswald and his brother Robert Oswald.

Perhaps the last dangle Maxwell Yearick made to the young Crooks was, “We need to do a live exercise first.” Unfortunately, after Yearick’s Live Exercise was over, Crooks might be dead. FBI Live Exercise or not, Representative Michael Kelly also needs to subpoena that Screamer Lady who screamed, “He’s on the roof” from the TMZ video.

The line of sight needs to be checked to see if the woman could actually see Crooks in the middle of the long roof from that position. If not, it means the whole assassination event was hoaxed to be explained away as a Lone Gunman from the start.