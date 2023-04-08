Amanda Semper of the UK’s “Health Security” Agency, (biosurveillance through DNA biomarkers), appears to be the key person being obscured from the public eye with regard to Wellcome Trust and WHO biomarker projects.

Amanda Semper of the UK Health Security Agency research “fingerprint”.

Yesterday, I flew from Atlanta, home of the CDC, after proclaiming victory in a three years project to find the military origins of CoronaVirus. I was ready to embark on my next investigation - the quest to find out who the mystery woman was hiding behind the ghost employee of the WHO called Virginia Benassi, the mystery woman who got all the pre-pandemic, DARPA mRNA bids for CoronaVirus.

Journalist George Webb took a victory tour on March 31st, 2023 at the Center For Disease Control in Atlanta after three years of peer review of the Potomac Group’s original findings on the Origins of CoronaVirus.

Our research group focused on key people like Virginia, Pietro, and Guiseppe Benassi of WHO and NATO getting the pre-pandemic bids for the precursor to mRNA at the Wellcome Trust and the World Health Organization.

In March 2020, our Potomac Research group focused on pre-pandemic vaccine bid requests for a new DARPA “ADEPT” platform based on mRNA. We identified a key partnership between the Wellcome Trust’s Chairman Jeremy Farrar and the WHO through a body called the SAGE Group inside the WHO and the WHO “Secretariat” which appeared to be the NATO controlling hand. Later, the WHO would name Jeremy Farrar as their Chief Medical Officer. A woman named Virginia Benassi got all the pre-pandemic mRNA vaccine bids for both organizations.

The key individual getting all the pre-pandemic bids for CoronaVirus also did the lab training and remediation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That’s an impossibility of foreknowledge of disastrous, worldwide pandemic events only lifelong arsonists can compete with.

I personally had believed since March 2020 that the personage of Virginia Benassi was really an email dropbox for a NATO collaboration for track and trace anti-terrorism applications between scientists at Porton Down in the UK and intelligence operatives on the European Continent working for NATO. Nothing I or our research group has found in the intervening three years has dissuaded me from that belief.

The Potomac Group consisted of twelve citizen journalists from all over North America that spent eighteen days collating and cross-checking information about the newly declared CoronaVirus pandemic in March 2020.

The group’s research was informed by a Bulgarian journalist named Dilyana Gaytandzhieva who had produced official documents for a program called G-2101, stipulating that blood pathogens were only carried by Armed Diplomatic Security Service Officers for transporting materials to biolabs. The Potomac Group research, therefore, was constrained by only looking at military or State Department personnel with these credentials.

Having conquered that initial quest in the last three years, the question still remained - “Who was the UK scientist at the Wellcome Trust that was informing the decisions of the Secretariat at NATO which in turn was directing the actions of the WHO? Quite frankly, Amanda Semper of the World Health Organization resembles Chelsea Manning’s father if he was to make a similar transgender decision.

Amanda Semper is the UK “Health Security” Agency lead. “Health Security” means blood or DNA identification with biomarkers or serosurveillance. The FBI used 27 different blood biomarkers while their European counterparts use only a more reliable subset of 16 biomarkers. Interestingly, Dr. Robert Malone’s partner at Leidos Life Science at the MIT Lincoln Lab runs the science for the FBI’s DNA Database.

Dr. Robert Malone’s business and research partner, Darrell Ricke, created the DNA identification system for the FBI called IdPrism.

It is not known if Darrell Ricke’s IdPRISM is a part of the FBI’s larger trace and trace database called PRISM.

Amanda Semper, at the UK’s equivalent National Defense lab, has spent her whole career doing shadowy hemorrhagic virus research at the Porton Down bio-weapons complex in Wiltshire, England.

Journalist George Webb has personally interviewed several members of Interpol in the preparation of this report.

We have featured the members of the Anglo-American “Five Eyes” team doing biosurveillance for the FBI in the past, and their recasting as Trump investigators in the FBI Operation called Crossfire Hurricane.

George Webb traced the Anglo-American bioweapons joint venture to Battelle Labs in Columbus, Ohio, and Porton Down, Wiltshire, employing former Soviet and Ukrainian bioweapons scientists as proxies.

We had chased down the recruiting of former Soviet and Ukrainian bioweapons scientists to Porton Down and Christopher Steele program there, and I am even in Cape Town, South Africa today to follow the trail of one of their US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services Officers who recruited for the program named Paul Whelan.

I am not surprised to find that Amanda Semper, the key UK link in this chain of repurposing the bioweapons cache of the old Soviet Union for purposes of track and trace biosurveillance in the West, might be the elusive Virginia Benassi of pre-pandemic bids fame. Virginia Benassi is virtually everywhere in the literature when viruses are to be deployed in “live exercises”, but nowhere to be found in photos or recollections of colleagues.

Interestingly, Dr. Robert Malone’s long-time associate at the University of Florida, Ira Longini, is on the same team as Virginia Benassi at the World Health Organization. Ira Longini specialized in molecular modeling in silicon which can reduce the iterations in drug discovery.

Ira Longini is also a member of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness that turns out be be to coalition for Coup Epidemic Planning. Virginia Benassi is the author of the key document for the “Coalition” or CEPI. Kudos to researcher Mark Kulacz for finding the “smoking gun” coup document

The WHO R&D Blueprint that Virginia Benassi authors turns out to be nothing more than an overthrow document

Dr. Timothy Brooks, the boss of Amanda Semper, was made a Knight by the Queen for his work with infectious diseases.

I had, in fact, interviewed a transgender male in Salisbury, England near the Porton Down bioweapons complex where most of Amanda Semper’s bioterrorism work has been focused, so perhaps my mind was already primed to discover a transgender woman was the real recipient of all the pre-pandemic CoronaVirus mRNA platform bids.

Amanda Semper’s 56 published works in microbiology have a National Defense, viral hemorrhagic fevers, and bioterrorism focus at Porton Down, and her work bleeding into CoronaVirus has confirmed my military-oriented origins of the CoronaVirus hypothesis. So now begins the new adventure here in Africa. Join me for the true story of the origins of CoronaVirus, and a whole lot more.