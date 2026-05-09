The latest Deep State drop is the “Alien Files” or X Files, named after the long-running show on NBC series which ran for eleven seasons. My longtime collaborator The Duke Report™️ created the website for The X-Files and is very familiar with all the staff involved in the series creation. The series was created in 1993 as a distraction, and the role of the X Files of UFO distraction has changed even up to yesterday first tranche of “X Files”. The distraction has always been away from what the Deep State is really doing, what I call the “Why Files” or the “Y FIles” for short.

The Y Files doesn’t look for aliens in the sky, it looks for Deep State operatives on the ground. UFOs sighted over Area 51 for decades turned out to be experimental drones that are fighting the drone wars of today in Ukraine and Iran. The UFO has always been the distraction, the war secrets have always been the hidden truths.

The X Files have always been the cover, the Y Files have always been the really. Flying orbs from space aliens versus Palantir drones overhead collecting Faces and Phones.

Our reporting doesn’t involve aliens or flying frisbees that glow in the night. Our investigative world is made of IP addresses, physical locations, interviewing real whistleblowers, and burning real shoe leather on the street to get the story.

We see Turning Point USA for what it is - a massive collection operation for Faces and Phones, not as some project to get college kids not to quit college and go home and make babies.

The real action isn’t in the sky, but rather beneath the ground at Ft Huachuca, where 90% of US cocaine traffic flows through a super tunnel, a joint venture between a drug task force, the ATF, and select members of the spinoff organizations like the DEA in partnership with Mexican drug cartels.

Anyone who cares to look at the TPUSA metadata will see data fencing and Face and Phone sweeping everywhere they look, even at Charlie Kirk’s funeral and the recent Faith By Works Face and Phone hoovering operation.

Our investigators have filled Gutenberg Bibles full of references in just URL over the last decade, documenting every part of the Deep State machine with over 50 deep dive investigations, and the TPUSA Faces and Phones collection operation is just one of them.

The George Webb Intel Network (GWIN or G for the Win) doesn’t really on grandmother’s basement dweller red conspiracy yarn. GWIN gets its information from a 50,000-strong group of citizen journalists who meet regularly in new gathering symposiums called charrettes, of which there have been 65 to date. Want to know my life savings of nearly a million bucks went - news gathering charrette all over the United States, Europe, and even Africa.

Know us by our actions. Andrew Kolvet orchestrated a “Nightmare On Elm Street” counterprogramming at this year’s Super Bowl opposite Bad Bunny, and the Kid Rock headliner performance was so poorly staged, Kolvet may have destroyed Kid Rock’s transition to Country Music. Anyone who saw the dark, haunting staging of Kid Rock will remember it always as an Amityville Horror moment in his career.

Alternatively, we proposed that Kid Rock perform a new song I wrote for him, called “Rock America Right,” on a Michigan farm surrounded by classic American cars from the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit. No viewer of the Super Bowl would want to be a Bad Bunny sugar cane sharecropper in Cuba after seeing Kid Rock nail “Rock America Right”.

We have organized the fifty Deep Dive investigations in our “Y Files” for you to absorb to prepare your fight back against the Deep State. The Deep State wants your farm and your ranch, and we staged “Rock America Right” not far from Kid Rock’s farm to remind American that makes us who we are. Elites should not be trying to convince our youth that being a sugar cane sharecropper in Cuba is a good life or the American Dream.

Whether is our exposing of NSA encrypted communication being given to the 9/11 hijackers through a company called PTech, or our coverage of the DNC’s Awan Spy Ring in Congress, we Rock America Right with Truth.

Outing the COVID Live Military Exercise, real-time in March 2020, was just another world-changing investigation, just one of fifty in the archive. And we are still going strong. Why, just today, we wrote another song outing DNC Cross Dressers posing as conservatives with the song, “Why You Gotta Cross Dress”.

Check us out. Become a Paid Subscriber if you want to support the word, and in the meantime, we will keep “Rocking America Right” with Truth.