Last June, we outlined a transition plan for Iran that would avoid decapitation strikes. The Ayatollah chose differently, as we all know, ending in death for himself and his forty members of the Iranian Regime. We outlined General Hatami last June as the most likely IRGC General to lead a new Constitution based government, but we do not yet know if he was killed in today’s Feb 28th, 2026 raids.

We outlined how John Bolton leaked details of the last Trump Admin attempt at a decapitation strike in Iran when that was about to occur last year.

But that is all history now. The Ayatollah is dead. We believe the reformation of a replacement Iranian Government will be carried out just over the border in Pakistan, with free passage for the IRGC brass to Pakistan as the key incentive to make the deal work.

Summary: U.S.–Israel Attacks on Iran — Verified Major Outlet Reporting

Joint strikes by the United States and Israel launched a major military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026, significantly escalating regional tensions. According to Associated Press, Iranian state media later reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in what Israeli officials described as a large-scale operation targeting leadership and military infrastructure. World leaders reacted cautiously as fears of broader conflict spread.

The offensive—described as an attempt to degrade Iran’s military capabilities and command structure—prompted retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Iran against U.S. bases and Israeli territory. ABC News reported that Iranian forces struck multiple allied bases, including those in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, and that at least one civilian was killed in Tel Aviv from Iranian missile fire. ABC also noted that Iran’s army chief, Major General Amir Hatami, was reported by his office to be safe and “actively commanding the armed forces”, countering unverified claims of his death.

The conflict’s strategic name, scale, and weaponry implicate both Iranian military sites and civilian zones. The Guardian confirmed that the joint operation—dubbed “Epic Fury”—focused on ballistic missile and nuclear infrastructure while also resulting in heavy damage to areas near leadership compounds. It also recounted official recognition of Khamenei’s death by Iranian state media and confirmations by U.S. and Israeli leaders.

Global reaction has been intense, with major news outlets documenting rising diplomatic concern. PBS explained that the U.S.–Israel strikes marked a sharp turn in longstanding hostilities, with President Trump framing the action as justified to dismantle threats and calling on Iranians to seek regime change. PBS also emphasized the risk of the conflict spreading, as Iran’s counterstrikes targeted coalition assets across the Middle East.

Regional and international authorities are responding. The United Nations and various governments have expressed alarm at civilian losses and the potential for escalation, urging restraint. Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. and allied positions reflect a swift and broad response to what Tehran has called a gross violation of its sovereignty.

Key verified points so far:

The U.S. and Israel carried out a major joint military operation against Iran.

Iranian retaliation reached U.S. bases and Israeli territory.

Civilian casualties—including numerous child fatalities—have been reported by state authorities.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death has been reported by state media and acknowledged in major outlets’ coverage; independent confirmation is based on multiple official sources.

Reports that Major General Amir Hatami was killed are not confirmed by credible outlets; his office has publicly stated he remains in command.

We focused on IRGC General Hatami as the key to post-Ayatollah Iran last June.

Our researchers believe Ayatollah Khamenei’s uranium enrichment sites will be evacuated soon, but are well known by Israeli Special Forces and US Intel Agencies in Iran for B2 Bomber targeting. We outlined last year how General Hatami would be the most likely successor to the IRGC, and we don’t know if he survived today’s attacks.

We believe Iran will evacuate highly enriched uranium along the same uranium enrichment routes as Pakistan for the government evacuation of those not killed in this February 28th decapitation strike.

Our researchers have reason to believe that the Iranian government is currently using China flights for evacuation, but will soon resume commercial flights from Mashhad, Iran, to Islamabad, Pakistan, when service resumes in July. Here is the most recent agreement between Iran and Pakistan which lays out this government-in-exile planning.

The border city of Zahedan may be used as an intermediate point between Mashhad and Islamabad to give the remaining Iranian Government and IRGC brass in flight a quick escape over the Pakistani border in the next few days. We believe border flight rehearsals have occurred for both Iranian and Pakistani military officials at this location.

We will watch for key metadata for the transition of the government from Mashhad to Zahedan, or if the government goes directly to Islamabad.

We believe the Peter Strzok-associated Mahan Airlines will be the first commercial airline to restore service to Mashhad for the general evacuation of the remaining Iranian government and IRGC brass.

You may recall that Mahan Airlines was a key superspreader airline during the COVID-19 pandemic. You may also remember Peter Strzok’s relationship with decapitated IRGC Soleimani who provided safe houses for Al Qaeda in Tehran for top leaders and the family of Osama Bin Laden.

https://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2022/09/rare-photo-surfaces-of-top-al-qaeda-leaders-inside-iran.php

We believe the remaining Iranian government’s evacuation will recapitulate the Al Qaeda leaders’ flight in reverse from Pakistan.

https://dailytimes.com.pk/1323002/israeli-army-chief-confirms-secret-ground-missions-in-iran/

Israel is currently conducting decapitation strikes in Tehran with local drones and bombing, leading to a government-in-exile order that will be given or has already been given. We believe these decapitation strikes in Tehran have triggered a government-in-exile agreement with Tehran.

Our researchers believe that the remaining Tehran Government will reform in Mashhad, Eastern Iran, and will soon continue to venture east to Pakistan as a government in exile. Here is the most likely escape route for the Iranian government in exile.

To clarify, no commercial flights departed from eastern Iran for Pakistan yesterday. Iranian officials may be taking commercial flights to China and then returning to Islamabad to form a government-in-exile.

Governments in exile typically reside as close as possible to their former capital, with the hope of returning from exile. Pakistan has been a close partner in military aviation, nuclear, and bioagents with Iran, with many Pakistani pilots training Iranian pilots of US fighter aircraft.

https://archive.ph/Vifhs

Note: Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bageri was killed in the initial wave of attacks by Israel on June 13th, 2025. Our researchers believe that his government-in-exile agreement with Pakistan still stands, although some research indicates that this plan has shifted to China.

Iran and Pakistan have long-standing military cooperation agreements that were strengthened in 2018, in 2021, and again in January 2025 with Chief of Staff Bageri.

Note the security cooperation agreement with Pakistan’s President Zardari from January 2025, where our researchers believe the Government In Exile agreement was hammered out.

All Eyes On Hatami

With Bageri dead, the only logical government or military leader left to execute the government-in-exile agreement with Pakistan is Major General Hatami, recently promoted by Ayatollah Khamenei. We don’t know if Hatami was killed in the February 28th, 2026 attacks.

Our researchers have reason to believe he may have been the victim of an attempted or successful assassination yesterday in Tehran by IDF Special Forces. We will await confirmation of this assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, with Ayatollah Khamenei dead in Tehran, all eyes are on General Hatami as the next in line. Hatami’s death would cut a vital link between the IRGC top commanders.

Our researchers believe the IRGC brass evacuation route will be overland to Mashhad, Iran, and then by air to a military base in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, near Islamabad.

We are focusing on billionaire Daewoo Ibrahim’s encrypted communications within the Haqqani Network and his private planes, which are designed to evade military interception.

Long-time readers may remember our coverage of the Jeff Epstein - Bill Gates Eclipse Aviation plane used in the NATO 2011 Libya campaign. We will be watching the skies for any Eclipse variants owned by Ibrahim from his home base in Karachi. All eyes now are on the son of the Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, as the new opposition leader in a reformed two-party government.

We will continue to follow this story, directly from the voices of the Iranian exile community in Los Angeles.