Bradley W Grace
18h

"Be a Monica Lewinsky or suffer regime change." Rothschilds foreign policy. Guess Iran didnt want to play being Monica. Is Putin also a puppet or does he really have balls of brass? Saw him being pally with the former head of WEF , the one who looks like a villain in a Bond film, a few years. ago.

Pushkara Sally Ashford
4hEdited

So, my question is "What is all this for?" Shock and awe in the Middle East is not new. Indeed, as regime change has been anticipated for decades, does it surprise anyone that several of the 7 countries noted by Wesley Clark after his visit to the Pentagon would be targeted and attacked simultaneously in the recent actions? I would appreciate your researchers checking in with Tucker Carlson's interview with Catherine Austin-Fitts, where she counters the nuclear capabilities of Iran et al being the rationale, in favor of the economic reasons behind the US and Israel's - let's say the West's ultimate intentions. In this regard, Central Bank control of the "Power Grid" through control of both fiscal and monetary policies that, incidentally or purposely further nudge the populace toward accepting the clamping down of freedoms granted to us by the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Iran and the BRICS nations are not under Central Bank control and are attempting to break free, to establish sovereignty from it. CA-F explains that the perpetual state of fear-mongering and trauma via violence and war keeps citizen's craving more and more "safety" and protections. How easy, then, is it for the powers that be to institute the 3-pronged power grid via programmable money, digital ID and a massive, iron-clad global surveillance system? Listen to the interview, folks.

