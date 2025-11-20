PART 1 — THE FORECAST

I’ve said it a thousand times, beautiful people: before they track people with drones, they track them with ledgers. Any modern counter-insurgency program doesn’t start with bullets; it starts with financial scoring.

And if you’re trying to understand why aircraft tied to Egyptian state networks are making repeated appearances near American political gatherings, you don’t start in Tel Aviv, you don’t start in Cairo—you start in Wilmington, Delaware.

Because the origin of Operation Blackjack isn’t COVID. It isn’t even 9/11. It’s Waco.

After the Branch Davidian siege in 1993, Washington realized it lacked a scalable way to classify “domestic threat vectors.” Tanks and ATF jackets were expensive; risk models were cheaper.

That’s where then-Senator Joe Biden comes in. His ties to MBNA—the Wilmington-based credit-card giant—were widely reported, including by USA Today, which noted his unusually close alignment with MBNA policies in the late 1990s (

https://www.usatoday.com

). That’s not fringe reporting; that’s business-press consensus.

What few people noticed at the time was how financial-compliance pipelines built for fraud prevention slowly became counter-extremism pipelines. Not through conspiracy—through incentives.

The 1994 crime bill, now infamous for mass incarceration, also expanded federal access to financial data in ways that later plugged seamlessly into post-9/11 frameworks like the USA PATRIOT Act’s Section 314(a), which enabled direct information-sharing between banks and federal investigators (https://www.fincen.gov/resources/statutes-regulations/patriot-act-section-314a).

That meant credit data became behavioral data, and behavioral data became threat data.

Wilmington wasn’t just a banking hub—it became a fusion node.

This is the foundation of Operation Blackjack.

PART 2 — SKY VISITORS

Let’s talk aircraft.

Two Egyptian-registered Dassault business jets—SU-BTT and SU-BND—appear in publicly accessible aviation registries as state-owned, government-operated VIP transport.

Egypt has spent years acquiring French aircraft and weapons systems—most famously its purchase of Rafale fighters from Dassault in deals worth billions, documented by Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/france-sell-30-rafale-fighter-jets-egypt-investigative-website-2021-05-03/).

Egypt isn’t a rogue actor here; it’s a top-tier U.S. military aid recipient, getting roughly $1.3 billion per year according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-administration-grants-egypt-13-billion-military-aid-despite-rights-2024-09-11/). That aid doesn’t just buy hardware—it buys interoperability, training, logistics, and diplomatic clearances.

So when Egyptian military VIP jets show up in unusual patterns near U.S. domestic events, you don’t dismiss it as tourism. At minimum, you consider: procurement meetings, defense-tech demonstrations, foreign-liaison intelligence sharing. At maximum, you ask if these aircraft function as mobile collection platforms during high-density political gatherings.

That’s my analysis—not a confirmed claim.

But the routing pattern is strange enough that ignoring it becomes its own form of denial.

PART 3 — TWIN SHADOWS

This is where people miss the plot: real intelligence flights don’t look like AWACS. They look like corporate jets.

And they fly in pairs.

This pattern appears across modern ISR doctrine. NATO used paired aircraft for triangulated SIGINT sweeps in the Balkans. Russia used dual-platform IL-20 missions over Syria. Israel has layered drone surveillance over Gaza to map MAC addresses before targeting operations, as reported widely in Israeli media (https://www.haaretz.com).

Why two jets?

One collects, one relays.

One maps devices and radio signatures, the other secures the uplink.

And here’s the part that matters for the United States:

My analysis is that when these aircraft fly overlapping U.S. routes near youth-political, religious, or donor-network events, they are not running VIP transport—they are conducting mobile population-mapping operations under the guise of diplomatic access.

That doesn’t mean every twin-jet formation is sinister. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. But when those flights align with political venues, Israeli-partnered counter-drone tech, and U.S. foreign-military financing, you’d be irresponsible not to consider the possibility.

We openly ran these joint ops overseas. The only question is how much has drifted home under the banner of “domestic extremism.”

Part 4 – Why Do All Pharaohs Fly to Wilmington?

When Candace Owens holds up receipts showing an Egyptian Dassault TriJet with diplomatic immunity making a habit of U.S. political events, most Americans’ first reaction is: that can’t be real. Europeans, especially folks from Eastern Europe who’ve lived through “friendly advisers” and “training missions,” don’t find it quite so hard to believe.

My question from the jump is simple: if these are just benign VIP flights, why do the jets keep boomeranging back to Wilmington, the credit-card capital of the United States and Joe Biden’s home power base? Mainstream sources are very clear that Delaware became a magnet for financial services after it dropped interest-rate caps in the early 1980s, helping banks like MBNA turn Wilmington into their headquarters. Wikipedia+1

MBNA wasn’t just any bank. It grew into one of the world’s biggest independent credit-card issuers, anchoring a cluster of towers and office space around Rodney Square and North King Street. Wikipedia+1 Later on, Bank of America bought MBNA for more than $35 billion, absorbing its card portfolio but leaving Wilmington as a key hub for credit-card operations and billing. Wikipedia+1

Even now, if you look at where you mail payments or where some back-office payment processing is done for major cards, you’ll see Wilmington ZIP codes pop up over and over again. Bank of America So if you were going to build a data-driven dragnet that marries financial trails to terror trails, you’d be hard-pressed to pick a more convenient crossroads than a credit-card city like Wilmington anchored by MBNA’s old footprint.

The other half of the Wilmington equation is law enforcement and intelligence. The FBI openly lists 56 field offices across the U.S., including a presence in Delaware’s corridor between Philadelphia and Baltimore, which forms part of a larger Northeast intelligence belt. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

The Department of Justice and DHS have also pushed the concept of “fusion centers,” hubs where federal, state, and local agencies pool data from multiple sources to develop investigative leads. Bureau of Justice Assistance+1 My contention—what Task Force and I started calling Operation Blackjack years ago—is that Wilmington isn’t just about credit-card billing and sleepy corporate charters; it’s about fusing all that financial exhaust into a live targeting picture that can be fed to whoever is flying the ISR birds.

Part 5 – From Waco and OKC to a Credit-Card Fusion Warehouse

To understand why I keep using the name Operation Blackjack, you have to go back to the 1990s run-up: Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing, the crime bill, and then the 2005 bankruptcy “reform” that locked in Delaware’s role as the nation’s debt collector. These events hardened a narrative that the biggest domestic threat wasn’t cartel violence or foreign espionage but homegrown extremists who looked suspiciously like whatever the political class wanted to stigmatize in that decade—militia groups, “patriots,” “deplorables,” you name it.

Major federal legislation codified that view: the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005 made it notably harder for ordinary consumers to get relief from credit-card debt, a measure strongly backed by the card industry—and by Joe Biden as a Delaware senator. Congress.gov+2ProPublica+2

Investigative reporting has documented how closely Biden’s Senate career was intertwined with MBNA and the credit-card lobby. ProPublica, for example, highlighted Biden’s role as a key supporter of the 2005 bankruptcy bill, which critics say tilted the playing field toward banks and away from consumers struggling with card balances. ProPublica

Meanwhile, MBNA itself was headquartered at 1100 North King Street in Wilmington, eventually operating as MBNA America Delaware—an enormous operation that extended credit nationwide while enjoying Delaware’s lax usury rules. US Bank Locations+1 To me, that’s the skeleton: a city whose skyline, jobs, and political donations are literally built out of the business model of tracking and enforcing personal spending.

The fusion-center model that came online after 9/11 gave Washington a way to legalize that “follow the money, follow the person” logic under the flag of counter-terrorism. DOJ and DHS explain fusion centers as places where law enforcement and intelligence agencies share information from many sources—criminal records, suspicious-activity reports, open-source data—to spot threats. Bureau of Justice Assistance+1

What I’m arguing, based on years of pattern-matching around Wilmington, is that credit-card metadata quietly became one more feed into that machine. If you want to find a suspect in real time, you don’t go to the last known address and hope mom tells the truth; you go to the last debit, the last gas fill-up, the last Blizzard at the Dairy Queen in Provo.

Part 6 – Egyptian Jets, Diplomatic Plates, and Charlie Kirk’s Shadow

So why do I think Egyptian jets matter here? Because the pattern we’re seeing around Charlie Kirk’s fictional assassination scenario is exactly the sort of paired ISR shadowing that NATO, Russia, and Israel have used in real wars. Militaries have been open about combining manned and unmanned platforms in Class D controlled airspace to integrate drones with regular traffic.

The Marines literally bragged about flying their RQ-21A Blackjack UAS into Cherry Point’s Class D bubble in 2016 as a milestone for manned-unmanned integration. cherrypoint.marines.mil+2GovCon Wire+2 That’s the “Blackjack” on the aviation side: a multi-layer ISR system that mixes ground sensors, drones, mid-altitude aircraft, and satellites into one picture.

When Candace Owens lays out flight-aware receipts for a Dassault TriJet with Egyptian markings—tail number S-U-B-T-T—making repeated runs into U.S. political venues and then diverting to Wilmington, she’s not describing a typical tourist or training hop. I can’t independently verify her specific logs, and no mainstream outlet has yet published the full manifest or diplomatic notes for those flights, which is important to keep in mind.

But we do know that diplomatic-immunity flights, whether military or civilian, are generally exempt from normal searches, making them ideal carriers for sensitive gear, high-capacity data storage, or personnel who don’t want their electronics seen by TSA or Customs. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1

My working hypothesis is that these paired Egyptian aircraft—potentially operating as proxies for Israeli or NATO defense contractors—were functioning as a temporary Drone Dome / Golden Dome bubble around key Turning Point events. The idea isn’t science fiction; Raytheon and Rafael openly market Iron Dome and related systems as highly integrated layers of radars, interceptors, and command-and-control nodes capable of tracking everything from rockets to drones in crowded civilian airspace.

RTX+1 You bring in the birds ahead of the event, you hang wide-area sensors over the venue, you rake in all the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, MAC addresses, and faces, and then you quietly ferry that haystack back to your favorite fusion warehouse—say, a certain office block on North King Street.

Part 7 – From Iron Dome to “Golden Dome” Over U.S. Stadiums

On the surface, Iron Dome is marketed as a defensive miracle—short-range interceptors that protect Israeli cities from rockets and mortars. Congress has repeatedly funded it, and U.S. policy briefs state plainly that Rafael’s system is co-produced with U.S. partner RTX (formerly Raytheon) under a joint venture known as Raytheon Rafael Area Protection Systems. Congress.gov+2RTX+2 The technology has matured to the point where the Missile Defense Agency and Israel are now expanding capacity with new aid packages and contracts running into the billions of dollars. Congress.gov+2Rafael+2

What doesn’t get as much front-page attention is how easily this architecture ports from foreign battlefields to domestic venues. Once you’ve proven in Ukraine or Gaza that a radar-sensor-software stack can simultaneously track drones, rockets, and cellphones in a dense city, it’s not a huge leap to sell that same stack as a “temporary protection dome” for NFL stadiums, college campuses, Super Bowl sites, or big evangelical gatherings.

Defense coverage notes that Iron Dome-class systems can integrate with other U.S. missile-defense networks and intercept everything from unmanned aircraft to cruise-missile-like threats. Defense News+2RTX+2 Now imagine that same network being pitched as an anti-“Shahid drone” shield against an Iranian-backed group with a made-for-cable name like “Armed Queers.”

That’s where the “Golden Dome” branding comes in. Trump himself joked about “Golden Dome” defenses in public, and contractors know how to weaponize that imagery. If you can stage or exploit a near miss—real or psychological—at a high-profile event like a Charlie Kirk rally, you can walk into a closed-door Pentagon briefing afterwards and say, “Here’s how our system would have saved the day, Mr. President.”

The jump from foreign to domestic markets is how military-industrial programs graduate from billions to trillions once you start drawing domes not just over Kyiv or Tel Aviv but over every statehouse, sports arena, and “high-value” church in the United States. Congress.gov+2Defense News+2

Part 8 – PatCon, PDD-62, and the Domestic Terror Template

When I say this all goes back to PatCon—the FBI’s “Patriot Conspiracy” program targeting right-wing groups in the 1990s—I’m not saying every detail of my version has been blessed by The Washington Post. I am saying the policy architecture for what I’m describing is on the record, especially in the form of Presidential Decision Directives from the Clinton years.

PDD-39 and PDD-62 explicitly identified terrorism as a top national-security priority and laid out frameworks for federal agencies to enhance transportation security, track suspected terrorists, and respond to unconventional threats to the homeland. Wikipedia+2Intelligence Resource Program+2

The White House’s own fact sheet on PDD-62 boasted that the U.S. had mounted an “aggressive response” to terrorism, disrupting plots and strengthening law-enforcement tools well before 9/11. clintonwhitehouse5.archives.gov+1

In practice, that meant more latitude for the FBI and its informant networks, more emphasis on pre-emptive infiltration, and more incentives to label domestic political opponents as potential extremists whose data needed to be hoovered up and warehoused. Civil-liberties groups have been warning for years that fusion centers and post-9/11 counter-terror programs risk blurring the line between genuine threats and broad categories of people engaged in lawful political activity. Bureau of Justice Assistance+1

So when I talk about “PatCon 2.0” targeting MAGA, “deplorables,” or conservative youth movements as the new white-supremacist bogeyman, I’m not claiming a declassified memo labeled “Operation Blackjack” has surfaced in The New York Times. I am saying that the template—cast a segment of the population as latent terrorists, justify databases and surveillance accordingly, then quietly plug commercial data like credit-card histories into that matrix—tracks exactly with how these directives and fusion centers evolved on paper. Wikipedia+2Bureau of Justice Assistance+2

Part 9 – Twin Shadows Over Ukraine: Bill Taylor and the Drone Belt

If you want to know how overseas wars become domestic surveillance testbeds, follow people like Ambassador William Taylor. Taylor is not a fringe figure; he’s a West Point grad, Vietnam veteran, and mainstream diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 and returned as chargé d’affaires in 2019. Wikipedia+2Miller Center+2 He later became a vice president at the U.S. Institute of Peace, working on Europe and Russia while publicly commenting on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Miller Center+1

Taylor also pops up around organizations like the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council, a perfectly mainstream body that promotes commercial ties, including in aerospace and defense sectors. USUBC+1 At the same time, Ukrainian-linked tech and venture outfits—some with names like Noosphere Ventures—have been loudly investing in space and drone technologies that dovetail neatly with ISR and missile-defense ecosystems.

USUBC+1 None of this proves that Taylor personally masterminded a domestic “Golden Dome” rollout, but it’s fair to say he has long straddled the worlds of Ukraine, high-tech defense, and Washington policymaking—the same worlds that birthed the drones and tracking systems now being marketed for home use.

So when I show you a photo of Taylor standing under a Trident Defence / Noosphere Ventures banner in Ukraine and label it “Operation Blackjack,” I’m not saying Reuters has endorsed my caption. I’m saying the cast of characters—diplomats with deep Ukrainian and Middle East experience, U.S.-funded defense ventures, and venture funds tied to space and ISR tech—matches the public roster of people who’ve been stitching together drone warfare abroad and now helping sell “homeland security” derivatives of the same systems. USUBC+2RTX+2

Part 10 – 920 North King: The Ledger and the Lens

Let’s come back to 920 North King Street in Wilmington, the intersection where I keep pointing the camera. Public records and business reporting show how MBNA and later Bank of America built a campus of buildings around North King and Rodney Square to house their credit-card empire—at one point becoming Delaware’s largest private employer. Wikipedia+2Delaware Online+2

MBNA America Delaware, headquartered just up the street at 1100 North King, specialized in nationwide card lending, issuing billions of dollars in consumer credit while deeply intertwined with Delaware’s legal and political infrastructure. US Bank Locations+1

Fusion-center literature describes these hubs as places that integrate “data from a variety of sources” to improve the ability to fight crime and terrorism. Bureau of Justice Assistance+1 What sources are better than real-time financial transactions when you’re hunting a suspect or surveilling a movement?

If Tyler Robinson buys a chili dog at a specific Dairy Queen, the card network time-stamps and geo-locates that moment more precisely than any grainy CCTV. The Bank of America documentation itself lists Delaware addresses as key nodes for credit-card payments and servicing, underscoring how much of that transactional plumbing runs through this state. Bank of America+1

My claim—my theory—is that 920 North King sits at the seam between the ledger (credit-card data) and the lens (ISR feeds). The Egyptian planes come in loaded with drives and sensor logs; you don’t want to push terabytes of face captures and MAC addresses over a radio link that the NSA or spectrum cops could spot, so you walk the hard drives into a building that already has secure rooms, law-enforcement tenants, and fiber running straight into the credit-card backbone. That’s what a fusion center is built to do, and the government’s own descriptions confirm that these centers aren’t hypothetical; they’ve been proliferating since the early 2000s. Bureau of Justice Assistance+2EPIC+2

Part 11 – Motive: Money, War, and Managing the Narrative

Any murder investigation, real or hypothetical, boils down to means, motive, and opportunity. On the motive side, the numbers that swirl around Charlie Kirk in this scenario are staggering: tens of millions in instant donations to faith-based networks, the actuarial jackpot of key-man insurance on a young, high-earning CEO, the potential windfall for defense contractors if an attack on a conservative youth event justifies a national “Golden Dome” rollout. I

can’t point you to a Wall Street Journal headline that says “Charlie Kirk Life Insurance Worth $50 Million,” because those specific policy details—for now—live in the investigative and speculative realm. But we can see, from open filings and defense-industry reporting, that firms like Raytheon routinely land multibillion-dollar contracts for missile-defense systems, and that such deals can quickly expand under follow-on modifications. LevelFields+2RTX+2

The other motive bucket is geopolitical. Iron Dome-class tech has been stress-tested in conflicts like Gaza and now sits at the center of fresh aid packages from Washington to Israel. Congress.gov+2The Times of Israel+2 At the same time, Ukraine has turned into a laboratory for drone warfare, with Western and Ukrainian firms iterating loitering munitions, EW, and air-defense systems at wartime speed. calendar.unc.edu+1

If a high-profile figure like Kirk becomes a vocal critic of funding that war—or of flooding Ukraine with ever more ISR toys—then, in the logic of the national security state, he’s not just a culture-war pundit; he’s a potential obstacle to the money hose. Linking his fictional killing to an “Iranian-backed” threat vector also creates a pretext to boost domestic surveillance against anyone coded as pro-Palestine or anti-Ukraine funding.

None of this proves a specific plot. What it does show is that incentives line up: credit-card cities like Wilmington have every reason to play ball with federal fusion programs; defense giants have every reason to turn successful foreign systems into domestic subscription products; and political operators have every reason to stigmatize dissenting voices as security risks when their opposition threatens trillion-dollar pipelines. ProPublica+2Wikipedia+2

Part 12 – The Long Shadow of DuPont, the FBI, and “Killers of the Flower Moon”

If Wilmington feels like an unlikely place for all of this, remember this isn’t the first time corporate power, federal law enforcement, and violence have overlapped on American soil. The FBI began life as the Bureau of Investigation and first made national headlines investigating the Osage murders over oil “headrights,” a story recently dramatized in Killers of the Flower Moon. Federal Bureau of Investigation+1 From there, it grew by responding to Red Scares, bombings, and later the organized-crime panic, with J. Edgar Hoover building a half-century reign out of confidential files and kompromat.

Delaware has its own deep corporate-security legacy through DuPont, whose gunpowder and chemical plants along the Brandywine River made it a pillar of both U.S. industry and the war machine for generations. Corporate histories and local journalism trace how DuPont’s influence penetrated everything from worker housing to state politics, and how the company profited from supplying explosives for multiple wars. Delaware Online+1

By the time MBNA and the credit-card barons arrived, they were simply the newest stewards of a long tradition: using Delaware’s legal quirks and corporate-friendly culture to turn private data and industrial capacity into power.

So when I walk along Brandywine Creek or stand outside 920 North King, I don’t see isolated buildings; I see a continuum—from DuPont’s gunpowder mills to MBNA’s credit-scores, from Hoover’s early dossiers to fusion centers’ digital profiles. It’s not that every one of these entities sat in a smoky room to plan “Operation Blackjack.” It’s that the system keeps rewarding the same behavior: centralize leverage, label a target class as dangerous, then harvest whatever tools—chemical, financial, digital—you need to manage them. Wikipedia+2Delaware Business Times+2

Part 13 – What We Know, What We Don’t, and Why It Matters

Let me end with some humility about what’s proven and what’s not. We know from public sources that Wilmington became a credit-card nerve center thanks to deregulation and MBNA’s rise, later folded into Bank of America’s huge card business. Wikipedia+2US Bank Locations+2 We know from White House and congressional documents that the Clinton era produced PDD-39 and PDD-62, which built robust legal scaffolding for counter-terror programs, some of which naturally evolved into fusion centers and expanded surveillance authorities. Wikipedia+2Intelligence Resource Program+2

We know from defense-industry reporting that Rafael and Raytheon have entrenched Iron Dome and related systems as cash-generating pillars of modern missile defense, with explicit U.S. co-production and big new contracts. RTX+2Congress.gov+2 And we know from Marine Corps press releases that drones like the RQ-21A Blackjack are being integrated into controlled airspace alongside manned aircraft, proving the viability of layered ISR over populated areas. cherrypoint.marines.mil+2GovCon Wire+2

What we don’t have yet are mainstream confirmations that something formally called “Operation Blackjack” exists as a classified program headquartered at 920 North King, or that specific Egyptian tail numbers carried Golden Dome gear for a real-world Charlie Kirk hit. Those are allegations and interpretations—my way of connecting dots across credit-card data, drone integration, diplomatic flights, and familiar Beltway names like Biden and Taylor.

The responsible thing is to keep labeling them as such, even as we push for transparency: FOIA requests on who leases which floors, congressional demands to audit fusion-center data sources, local reporters asking why diplomatic flights keep touching down in a city best known for credit cards and shell corporations. Bureau of Justice Assistance+2EPIC+2

So that’s where I’ll leave you this morning, beautiful people: with a picture that’s part documented history, part live-action investigation, and part hypothesis. The receipts we do have—on MBNA, on Biden’s bankruptcy votes, on PDD-62, on Iron Dome and Blackjack drones—are enough to justify digging into the parts we don’t. cherrypoint.marines.mil+3ProPublica+3Wikipedia+3 Whether Charlie Kirk’s case turns out to be a real assassination, a psyop, or something in between, the bigger story is the machinery built in places like Wilmington: a world where every swipe, every phone, every drone feed can be fused into a profile, and where the same people who profit from that profile are the ones deciding who counts as a “threat.”