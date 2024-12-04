With today’s brazen murder of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson, it is time for both Donald Trump and Elon Musk to redouble security.

Is this a prelude to yet another attempt at the murder of Donald Trump or an attempt on the life of Elon Musk?

Assassination starts with someone giving out assassination coordinates.

It may sound trite, but the best way to break up an assassination ring is to investigate the assassination ring.

Congressional investigators have seemingly lost all interest in the people attacking Donald Trump and his supporters, with many questions about where these perpetrators are to this day.

Trump’s new Security Advisor may want to advise Trump on the Antifa and Iranian assassination rings still on the loose in the United States.

It sounds simple, but the best way to help CEO Donald Trump and Elon Musk avoid assassination is to keep them away from assassins and people facilitating assassination.

We outed Donie O’Sullivan of CNN in 2017, who would do anything for Hillary Clinton in her climb to power up to and including publishing the assassination coordinates of Elon Musk. O’Sullivan ignored a real death threat made by a US State Department officer named Ken Hale after I provided him numerous texts of the threats to “Waco” and “Jonestown,” my family.

We exposed the return of the Clinton Foundation's sniper recruiter, Paul Whelan, and went to the locations Trump was set to appear in the campaign hours before to issue warnings.

We did the same with Iranian snipers on the loose that the FBI seem to be hiding from Trump.

These threats still exist for both Trump and Musk to this day, with no one seeming to care about these paid assassins being on the loose.

I have gone to all the armories and airports of Paul Whelan in an effort to disrupt any facilitation for Ardestani and Farahani, the two Iranian hitmen.

Since then, other Iranian plots have emerged, and the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI seem content to look the other way at all turns. Of course, investigating assassination plots that have already occurred is another way of stopping an assassination ring. We also did that with Antifa assassin facilitators Hooper and Yearick of Pittsburgh, PA.

Congress can’t seem to follow up on the first Trump Assassination attempt without even publishing the source of IP Pings near Crooks home of an accomplice or overseas encrypted messaging or crypto account metadata.

If we can’t start with the leads we have to keep Trump and Musk alive, where do we start?