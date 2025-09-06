George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DL's avatar
DL
10h

In Memory of...

Oklahoma City

Waco

Ruby Ridge

September 11, 2001,

LaVoy Finicum,

bio-weapon injectees, and

so many more victims

of taxpayer-subsidized

crimes against humanity

committed under the putrid

colors of distorted law...

🙏🙏⚖️🇺🇲🕊️🗽🦅

September 6, 2025

5:21pm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kent Whitaker's avatar
Kent Whitaker
7h

Stay safe🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture