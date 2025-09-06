I went to Washington, DC, on the news that the Mueller Investigation was a Pearl Harbor attack on democracy, starting the day Donald Trump took the oath of Office. I was in Washington not long after, although you couldn’t hear the bombs from the London Blitz, Democracy was under attack just the same.

The assault had to be countered with data. Who really did the DNC Hack Hoax? We had the specifics, Dmitri Alperovich. Who did the encrypted communications - again, we had the answers - the Awan Spy Ring. Alperovitch took a dive out of the public eye, and the Awan Spy Ring was sent packing back to Pakistan.

That’s being in the right place at the right time because your shoes took you there, not because of some happy coincidence of history. Every news deep dive our researchers deliver continually amazes our onlookers, but we know how we got the juice - shoe leather.

1) Here’s Today’s Wrap - On The Trail Of A Triple Murderer With Stalker Trying To Get Me Killed Live

Saturday, on the road in Wenatchee. Power flickers, audio drops, and what sounds like an SKS being racked off-camera. The host acknowledges stalkers, threats, and a local backdrop of real crime: the unsolved triple child homicide by a Special Forces father—three victims under ten.

Most families with three beautiful girls cannot imagine the horror of one parent taking the lives of the little girls. Yet the Sheriff doesn’t want to put out the details of the June 17th fender bender Decker had in Wenatchee two weeks after the girls were murdered? Whether its Washington or Wenatchee, the answer to winning is shoe leather.

2. Saturday in Wenatchee, Washington, The Serial Killer’s Lair

Happy Saturday, everybody. Another week in the books, another chance to tell knock down fake narrative. The power flickered this morning, the feed cut, and yes, I heard what sounded like an SKS being racked outside the door at 6 am yesterday. That’s not a metaphor; that’s the background noise of doing journalism in America today.

Will my days be ended with a Paul Whelan AK-47 today from one of his three US arsenals? These are the fun thoughts you get to have while livestreaming.

Here in Wenatchee, I’m standing in the same county where a father murdered his three children, all under the age of ten. That’s why I go to the places. That’s why I burn shoe leather. When someone like that is on the loose, neighbors deserve facts, not silence. Where are the dashcams? Where’s the bodycam? They exist, and yet the sheriff won’t release them.

Meanwhile, I’ve got stalkers following me around, trying to rile up Aryan Nation kids, whispering, “we’re gonna kill you.” They’re not trolls—they’re operatives. I don’t hide, because if I do, the story hides too.

3. Shoe Leather Versus Manufactured News

Here’s the test: are you reading from a rip-and-read handout in D.C., or are you standing where the crime occurred? I spent five years in Washington and saw the “official narrative” machine up close. The press is fed lines like cattle, and they dutifully chew cud on air.

Contrast that with what I do: file FOIAs, drive to the crime scene, dig through police reports, interview the neighbors. Gumshoe, not green screen. Journalism isn’t a Zoom call—it’s sweat, travel, risk.

If you’re a parent in Wenatchee, you care less about CNN’s “official sources” and more about whether the mass murderer seen in town on June 17 was caught on camera. That’s why I’m here.

3. The Epstein Frame: Not $200 Massages

The biggest misinformation campaign of the last 30 years has been the Epstein story. You’ve heard the cover tale: $200 massages from high school girls in West Palm Beach. An endless trope. That’s the corner pixel of the jumbotron. The real game? Intellectual property, kompromat, and statecraft.

Bogacheva and Krylova weren’t just pretty faces; they were the top scientists spying for Epstein at the US National Laboratories.

Les Wexner bought Victoria’s Secret in 1985 and instantly had the world’s most powerful casting couch. Models became not just billboards for lingerie but carriers of access. Epstein’s role was to manage those assets and broker introductions.

Epstein Girl Melanie Walker was Chief Science Officer for the Epstein Foundation, then the Gates Foundation, and now the World Economic Forum.

Behind them stood the Maxwells, running software pipelines—PROMIS in the 1980s, then successors like PTech, PRISM, and Palantir. The principle was simple: create crisis, then sell the monitoring tools. “We control our demolitions,” as one Mossad veteran put it. And the profits came in torrents.

4. The 1990s: Models, Illegals, and Lake Union

I saw this firsthand in Seattle. Lake Union, Fred Hutch, Institute for Systems Biology—suddenly a flood of Russian scientists. This was mid-90s, the same time I was doing contracts in biotech and Paul Allen was pumping money into genomics. Out of nowhere, Russians arrived with very specific know-how: furin cleavage sites, gain-of-function tricks they’d honed in bioweapons programs.

Meanwhile in New York, Anna Chapman and the Illegals Program ran parallel to Epstein’s Russian “dolls”—supermodels as lures, some with scientific backgrounds. By 2003, the FBI already had Peter Strzok running point on these same people. Different coasts, same playbook.

The press will tell you Epstein was about sex. The reality is: he was about intellectual property exfiltration and kompromat leverage, wrapped in the perfume of fashion.

5. Patents by Tweaks, Profits by Smears

The real business model? Take a known biological, tweak it slightly, and declare it patentable. One nucleotide shift, one amino acid swap. Suddenly the natural remedy you trusted is mocked as “fish-tank cleaner” or “horse paste.”

No matter what form of low-intensity warfare the elites choose, we will bring you the knockdown Citizen Journalism when the attacks begin.

Livestream Addendums

DARPA’s DOMANE program catalogued nature’s compounds. Corporations ran x-ray crystallography, modeled conformational changes, then marketed their branded “cures.” They didn’t just sell you Brand X—they smeared Brand O as quackery.

That’s why Zuckerberg and Gates flanked Trump in 2017, promising hundreds of billions for “AI vaccines.” Because the green line on the graph—new designer drugs—is heading toward trillions in annual revenue. Red line: projected disease burdens. This isn’t about healing; it’s about a business curve that makes oil look like pocket change.

USAID still continues to fund Deep Vision (VZN) AI-generated vaccines.

6. Powering the AI Vaccine Machine

Follow the electricity. I drove past Microsoft’s Quincy data center, Google’s Columbia River campus, Facebook’s dam-fed server farms. Hydroelectric is maxed out. To fuel the AI biomed boom, they need nuclear—small modular reactors.

That’s why Bill Gates is in nuclear. Not to save the planet, but to power the servers that crunch disease simulations and design trillion-dollar therapies. When you see new substations or NRC filings, don’t think “climate.” Think “AI vaccines.” That’s the infrastructure backbone of this new economy.

7. IGG, Othram, and the Idaho Four

Let’s talk about investigative genetic genealogy. On paper, IGG looks like DNA 2.0. In reality, it’s “pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey” tech—engineered evidence. STRs in CODIS are reliable because they’re redundant across all cells. SNP-based IGG can be manipulated at the lab bench.

https://research.othram.com/

In Idaho Four, the cleanup math doesn’t add up: four victims, hundreds of stab wounds, gallons of blood. If you think the kitchen counter was bad, look at the Fox article for the kitchen floor amido black staining. The kitchen floor looks like an animal was slaughtered there.

A Zamboni and three Merry Maids wouldn’t have cleaned that kitchen in the dark. Yet prosecutors trumpet IGG as the breakthrough. There are noticeable cleaning marks where blood was smeared up and down the moulding and across the bottom of the door jamb.

I call it “Other-Man” technology. With CRISPR, I can alter one locus, and suddenly your profile “matches” the crime scene. That’s DARPA Intercept repackaged. And Denver’s CrimeCon is celebrating it while parents of victims are used as testimonials. That’s not justice—it’s entrapment tech.

8. Zorro Ranch, Q-Clearances, and the Real Leverage

Why Zorro Ranch? Why Bill Richardson? Because the Department of Energy issues Q-clearances. Epstein’s leverage wasn’t in Palm Beach vice—it was in handing out access to America’s nuclear and energy secrets.

With Q-level permissions, you can greenlight reactor deals, enrichment contracts, AI-energy synergies. That’s why jets shuttled between Zorro and the Virgin Islands. That’s why Branson’s island was a waypoint. The “ranch parties” weren’t about cocktails; they were about statecraft disguised as socializing.

Yet the press reduces it to “Epstein solicited a minor.” That’s like busting Al Capone for jaywalking.

9. Operations Behind the Narratives

Anthrax? Bruce Ivins was wet anthrax only; the dryers were in Columbus at Battelle. But the patsy story fit, so he took the fall.

Long Island Serial Killer? Forty years of “finders,” state-sponsored compromise, dead girls, no dots connected.

Mass shootings? Whenever a “good guy with a gun” ends the killing—Cascade Mall, Clackamas Town Center—the story disappears. Sandy Hook?

Two operators in black block likely cleaned up a failed experiment. But CBS called me a “denier” on January 4, 2021—two days before January 6—to smear anyone pointing at operational fingerprints.

That’s the pattern: purple vans and distractions for the cameras, black vans and stairwell exfils in the real operation. Narratives exist to protect pipelines.

10. Closing the Loop: Why We Go There

So why am I in Wenatchee? Because when a father kills three kids, the town deserves to see the June 17th dashcam. Because when labs sell trillion-dollar tweaks, people need to know their hydro dams are being converted to AI vaccine power plants.

Because when prosecutors push IGG, the public deserves to understand how one nucleotide can frame anyone.

Citizen journalism isn’t branding. It’s neighbors warning neighbors. It’s shoe leather, FOIAs, receipts, and risk. That’s why we do simultaneous sips, not for show, but to say: we’re alive, we’re still here, and we’ll keep pushing until the tapes roll.

We have four deaths in a forest two weeks later after the Travis Decker siting in Wenatchee, but nobody thought it during the four violent deaths that occured that day. That’s the record. That’s the way it is.