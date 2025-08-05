On The Trail Of Trump Russia - 2017 Investigations Reignited
Donald Trump and ODNI Chief Tulsi Gabbard Have Are Deep Diving Into Trump Russia Now. Here is what we found in 2017 that make come in handy for their investigation.
Part 1 – Prelude: Three Men Walk Into Valdai With A Kalashnikov Model
Every good spy yarn begins with a Kalashnikov conference badge, and our story of Trump Russia, Joseph Mifsud, and Butina is no different.
In April 2016, Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese academic whose Rolodex often seemed longer than his résumé, arrived at Moscow’s Valdai Discussion Club (AKA the “AK-47 and Let’s Steal Their Oil'‘ Club).
