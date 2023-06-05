Oliver North, originally enmeshed in the Iran-Contra Affair and the planning for Continuity of Government with Dick Cheney, was later named the head of the National Rifle Association. Some believe this was the high watermark of CIA involvement with the NRA.

Summary:

The article explores Oliver North's involvement with Continuity of Government (COG) plans, highlighting a recent plane crash involving Barbara Rumpel, a close NRA associate of North. Rumpel knew of North writing a plan to trigger COG with a jet crash into the Capitol before 9/11.

Webb suggests the crash mirrors North’s historical plan to use a private jet to target the Capitol, designed to suspend the Constitution during the Iran-Contra hearings.

Webb also links the incident to broader historical patterns of emergency powers and constitutional suspension, citing parallels with Flight 93 on 9/11. Webb underscores connections between the NRA, North, and potential covert actions intended to solidify governmental power through manufactured crises.

Bibliography:

Oliver North: Central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, former NRA President, involved in controversial Continuity of Government planning.

Barbara Rumpel: NRA associate closely connected to Oliver North, owner of a jet recently crashed under suspicious circumstances.

Dick Cheney: Former U.S. Vice President involved in Continuity of Government planning alongside North.

Peter Dale Scott: Author and researcher on Continuity of Government and deep political history.

Amjad Awan: Pakistani banker linked to Iran-Contra financing via Palmer Bank.

Betsy North: Oliver North's wife, involved in NRA leadership conflicts, with familial connections to areas associated with COG plans.

Tom Clancy: Author whose novel "Executive Orders" allegedly inspired elements of Oliver North’s COG scenarios.

Bob Malone: Figure associated with mRNA vaccine research mentioned in context with 9/11.

Nick Jacobs: Malone's boss, who reportedly had foreknowledge of 9/11 attacks.

Mossad: Israeli intelligence agency implicated in foreknowledge of 9/11 events.

Robert Malone: Scientist associated with mRNA vaccine technology and controversies linked to Webb’s investigations.

NSA (National Security Agency): U.S. agency indirectly mentioned regarding historical Continuity of Government locations.

Pinkerton Investigative Service: Historical detective agency retained post-Civil War linked to early government security.

Secret Service: Federal agency responsible for protecting national leaders, connected historically to continuity operations.

John and Barbara Rumpel: Owners of Encore Motors in Melbourne, Florida, involved in NRA leadership disputes.

Oliver North was involved with “Continuity of Government” planning for an emergency that would suspend the US Constitution. This fact came to light in tge Iran-Contra hearings.

When asked about whether he had engaged in writing a plan that would suspend the US Constitution, Oliver North, conferred with his attorney, who appeared to be very agitated, and was bailed out by Senator Inouye from Hawaii.

The public session was ended there, but there certainly appeared to be clear confirmation that suspending the Constitution is exactly what Oliver North was doing.

When an NRA associate of Oliver North, Barbara Rumpel, had her plane head at the Capitol in the same manner as 9/11 a few days ago, I had to think of North’s original plan to put a small jet into the Capitol to suspend the Constitution.

I had just finished a speech in Tennessee about Oliver North designing a Continuity of Government jet shoot down over his wife Betsy’s hometown near Windber, Pennsylvania on Saturday when I heard about the downing of a plane in Virginia on Sunday.

Barbara Rumpel named her Florida real estate development after her first daughter that died. Victoria’s Landing is named after the daughter of Barbara Rumpel whose died at 19 during a freak scuba accident.

Barbara Rumpel seems to have a lot a daughters and granddaughters that die, who she then forgets in later interviews.

Barbara Rumpel, a long time NRA associate of Oliver North, had lost her daughter and granddaughter in a tragic crash of their plane after it flew into Washington, DC airspace. But she forgot she had these progeny in an NRA video.

All my thoughts immediately went to Rumpel’s NRA associate essentially writing that script decades before, based on a Tom Clancy novel, with a jet crashing into the Capitol, only North’s jet would put an end to the Iran-Contra hearings.

The attack, called Readiness Exercise 84, never occurred, but this plane flight seemed like an exact replay.

Some have extended the scope of Rex-84 beyond the initial continuity of government plans of a plane crash into a COG building.

Author Peter Dale Scott has written extensively about Continuity of Government and the involvement of Oliver North and Dick Cheney in the planning exercises

The series of COG plans written by Oliver North was called ‘Readiness Exercise 84”.

The downing of the Cessna Citation 560 jet matched the descriptions of Oliver North’s first working plans for a Continuity of Government, with Amjad Awan, the key banker of Palmer Bank that financed Iran Contra, sending his plane full of Pakistani terrorist bankers, crashing into the Capitol.

I am still wondering right now, with Barbara Rumpel’s very close association with Oliver North, if this isn’t the original “Amjad Awan”, Continuity of Government jet.

Pakistani Banker, Amjad Awan, was the key go-between for Oliver North and the Contras through Palmer Bank in the Iran-Contra Scandal.

For Oliver North, having Amjad Awad’s plane fly into the Capitol would have cleaned up a multitude of sins. First, all the sins of Palmer Bank, BCCI Bank, and Iran Contra would be a forgotten memory. Second, Oliver North would have delivered the desired Continuity of Government crisis for the operational plans he wrote for his boss, Dick Cheney, to dispense with the Constitution and put in a surveillance state. BCCI Bank was used to launder heroin proceeds to fund Osama Bin Laden and the Mujahadeen.

I had just finished a speech describing the shootdown of Flight 93 on 9/11 the day before with Bob Malone of mRNA fame’s boss, Nick Jacobs, saying Mossad and a Special Forces Army Ranger had visited him at 8 AM the morning of 9/11, warning of an Anthrax attack. The 8 AM Mossad meeting for Robert Malone’s boss is significant because Flight 93 didn’t take off until 8:42 AM on 9/11, indicating the Mossad General had foreknowledge of the flight path of Flight 93.

Author George Webb described a Continuity of Government manufactured crisis around Flight 93 in Windber, PA on 9/11 in order to institute mass surveillance, the National Clandestine Service, and to provide a casus belli for two, twenty year wars.

When I first heard of the jet going down in Virginia yesterday after violating DC airspace, I wondered aloud, “Is that the old Amjad Awan Palmer bank jet that Ollie was going to use for COG?”.

The downing of Barbara Rumpel’s jet is potentially her second time being a victim of foul play. Some suspect Oliver Nort because he considered flying a plane into Congress to stop the Iran-Contra hearings.

Oliver North reportedly had used the plot of Tom Clancy’s book, Executive Orders, for a possible way to dispense with the Pakistani, Iran Contra bankers.

Barbara Rumpel had reportedly been involved with a particularly acrimonious fight over the leadership of the National Rifle Association of which she was a key leader along with Oliver North who was a past President of the Organization.

Oliver North’s wife, Betsy North, was particularly involved in the contentious struggle over the leadership of the NRA. Remarkably, Betsy North, and descendant of Jeb Stuart, the Confederate cavalry officer, was born near the crash site of Flight 93 that later allegedly became the subject of an Oliver North Continuity of Government plan.

Oliver North used his wife’s hometown for a crash site for Continuity of Government it appears.

Perhaps Betsy suppressed her real college at the Flight 93 crash site to throw off investigative reporters?

Oliver North and author Tom Clancy may actually be second cousins.

Jeb Stuart’s wild ride around the back of Washington, DC into Maryland is still considered the inspiration for the first “Continuity of Government” moment in our Nation’s history.

President Lincoln’s reacted with suspension of habeas corpus in the Constitution and moving the capital of Maryland from Annapolis to Columbia, the current location of Ft. Meade, and the NSA.

After the Civil War, the Capitol of Maryland was moved back to Annapolis, but the Pinkerton investigative service and the Secret Service remained.

I had the honor of interviewing the great Peter Dale Scott on the Tommy Carrigan Show. Scott presented evidence that COH was not only declared on 9/11, but also on January 6th, 2023.

John and Barbara Rumpel own Encore Motors in Melbourne, Florida, but made frequent visits to Tennessee.

For more on this developing story, return to this story.