WASHINGTON, DC, February 11th - Here in Washington, DC, the Governors of all fifty States are salivating over the prospect of new Pfizer mRNA factories in their home state to churn out H5N1 vaccines while the alt media perseverates over the fate of James O’Keefe at Project Veritas. O’Keefe may have committed the unpardonable sin of accepting the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper from me on a live Twitter Space with 5,000 witnesses, and then tweeting it out without approval from his overseers on the Project Veritas Board.

With this “rogue” act of journalism, O’Keefe infuriated the Project Veritas Board and his designated watchman, Matt Tyrmand. Tyrmand had cleverly turned away my overtures to give the Jordan Walker BSG paper to him in front of 11,000 witnesses on Mario Nawfal’s Twitter Space, knowing the Jordon Walker, Boston Consulting Group whitepaper would lead back to BCG, not Pfizer, the intended target.

James O’Keefe took a keen interest in his Twitter Space with Grant Cardone in the Managing Partner that wrote both the Jordan Walker BCG Remdesiver whitepaper and the COVID vaccines whitepaper for Boston Consulting Group.

James O’Keefe also took great interest in former Moderna “Directed Evolution” expert, Ciaran Lawlor. O’Keefe asked several follow-up questions about both Josh Kellar and Ciaran Lawlor of BCG, not covering up the higher-ups on Cardone Twitter Space. By the next morning, all evidence of Kellar and Lawlor had been stripped from the Project Veritas story, leaving only the lowly Jordon Walker in the story.

These two documents written by the Boston Consulting Group authors outline COVID treatments and COVID vaccines which were then adopted by American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association, and in turn, the US States through lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

https://www.bcg.com/publications/2020/covid-vaccines-timelines-implications

On a Twitter Space, I hosted right after Mario Nawfal’s giant Twitter Space of 11,000 listeners, Tyrmand accepted the Jordon Walker BCG whitepaper from me, but he did not publish it for two days, prompting my giving the Walker BCG whitepaper to O’Keefe two days later. O’Keefe immediately started tweeting out all seven pages with conserving with me on Grant Cardone’s Twitter Space. By morning, all those tweets had been deleted, and a watered-down, barely readable version of the Walker BCG whitepaper was stacked on top of Walker’s urology lab papers he did in medical school at the University of Texas Southwest.

Someone had obviously curbed James O’Keefe’s journalistic zeal, and that someone was most probably his overseer, Matt Tyrmand along with the new Chief Strategy Officer, Barry Hinckley. Tumult ensued apparently with O’Keefe flying off the handle, firing Hinckley. The Board fired back, reinstating CSO Hinckley, and furloughing James O’Keefe. Meanwhile, Tyrmand is in Naples, Florida, reminding the Project Veritas faithful how the brand is bigger than just James O’Keefe.

O’Keefe, fresh from the taste of the blood of red meat journalism with the Walker BCG whitepaper seems to be finding new legs as a Washington, DC investigative reporter. O’Keefe is here in Washington, DC, as I am, combing the halls of Congress and the Congressional watering holes, the same way I do.

O’Keefe, anxious not to let any grass grow under his feet during his mandated furlough, was working the Capitol Hill shoe leather, just like me, in the day following his ouster. The alt-media community consensus is that Project Veritas cannot survive without James O’Keefe. Twitter Spaces Host Grant Cardone estimated O’Keefe accounted for 18 Million dollars of Project Veritas’ 20 Million dollar a year budget. Cardone estimated that salaries alone for Project Veritas’ 65 employees would be 5 Million dollars a year.

The new, third leg of the Project Veritas drama, Barry Hinkley, meanwhile releases those “I’m so desirable” glamour shots of himself, not realizing he is living off his father’s Newport, Rhode Island yacht money and his good name in the intelligence community.

Tyrmand and Hinckley are out to prove Project Veritas can be bigger than James O’Keefe, but meanwhile, the most important story in a century, how lockdowns, mRNA, and Remdesivir happened with the Jordon Walker, BCG smoking gun whitepaper, falls on the floor.

The stars of alt-media like Dinesh D’Souza have weighed in as well. The impartial observers predict disaster, just as I did a week before if O’Keefe’s journalistic sovereignty isn’t restored.

The new signature of Project Veritas with Tyrmand running the operation seems to have moved away from hidden camera exposes to the more dramatic, ambush-style interviews.

Project Veritas released an ambush interview of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla here at the Republican Governors meeting in Washington, DC, but possibly prophetically, got the date wrong on the timestamp, dating the ambush one year ago.

Meanwhile, I muster my limited reach to try to keep the Walker BCG smoking gun within the sight and smell of the nation’s governors, the Republican Governors last night, and the full body of Governors today. But the recent ambush interview of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has made the Republican Governors shy, preferring to be hosted last night at the German Embassy to talk about raising the debt ceiling to release their Federal revenue sharing dollars.

CoronaVirus vaccines and vaccine injury are nowhere on the agenda. Rumors of H5N! striking livestock and humans are circulating among the Gubernatorial staff, indicating to me that Bourla may have briefed the Republican Governors on this topic. New mRNA H5N1 vaccines plants Pfizer is considering now seemed to have suddenly appeared on the talking points sheets of Gubernatorial staff.

Who knows, James O’Keefe may run into this intrepid DC reporter today, and I can give him the second BCG whitepaper written by Jordon Walker co-authors which were the “nails in the coffin” for mRNA vaccines.

We shall see. The day begins here in Washington, DC.

Postscript - While Project Veritas fiddles, Washington vaccine investigation hopes burn. And Pfizer is gearing up the Governors for the coming H5N! pandemic, for animals if they cooperate, and for humans if they don’t.

Postscript Two - Speculation abound about James O’Keefe’s new DoD scoop. Will he pick up on Alexandra Latypova’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency Countermeasures story with Kathrine Watt?

Does O’Keefe now have the DTRA Vape To Drape files? If 2017 and 2018, Journalists Jenny Moore and George Webb released a series of stories about the DoD testing new, novel viruses and vaccines with vaping products produced by Pakistani businessman and hospital mogul, Tahir Javed. Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, speculated that vape formulations were moved from vape testing to air conditional filters for testing in VA hospitals and nursing, colloquially known as “drape testing”.