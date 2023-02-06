In a viral video, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas confronts a minor Boston Consulting Group contractor for Pfizer named Jordon Walker, grossly overstating his position at Pfizer as “Director of Worldwide R&D Strategic Operation and mRNA Scientific Planning”.

In a recent viral video, James O’Keefe fantastically overstates the role of a Boston Consulting Group contractor as the Director of mRNA Scientific Planning in a viral video. Jordon Walker, the Boston Consulting Group contractor, even yells at O’Keefe, “I’m a contractor! I’m a contractor! I’m a contractor!” in the video.

In a Project Veritas viral video, Jordon Walker explains to James O’Keefe he was fantastically exaggerating his position as a contractor at Pfizer to impress a date, explaining to O’Keefe, “I am literally a liar”. O’Keefe chose to publish the gross exaggerations as facts anyway.

No matter, the Project Veritas video still garnered over 30 million views, and Project Veritas raised over two million dollars in the seven days the video ran.

Project Veritas did very little fact-checking of their story or they would have found out that Jordon Walker washed out of his first job as a doctor at an internship at Tufts University in Boston after only a few months. Walker had lied to his Project Veritas date that he was a urologist which requires a five-year residency - an easily verifiable fact. Walker had also completely lied about having an internship at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. Again, an easily verifiable fact.

Journalist George Webb quickly dispelled the myth that Jordon Walker had done an internship at Mass General Hospital in Boston by confirming with the HR department as well as interviewing a group of residents of a similar age.

One would think Project Veritas would retract the Jordon Walker story once the Jordon Walker lies about his Urology residency and his internship at Mass General came to light for my reportage. In essence, Jordon Walker’s assertion he was a liar checked out - Jordon Walker was lying about the Tufts residency, and Walker was lying about Mass General internship. But unbelievably, they instead chose to attack me with ad hominem attacks. Why? The Project Veritas cash register was ringing every minute. So I decided to help James O’Keefe find the real role of Jordon Walker at Pfizer as a consultant, thinking Project Veritas would see the error of their reporting and issue a retraction.

George Webb went on Twitter Spaces with 11,000 witnesses to explain to Matt Tyrmand of Project Veritas that Gain of Function was really happening at the Erasmus Lab, not Pfizer. Webb also explained that Jordon Walker had lied completely about two jobs on a resume of only four jobs. He also explained the key job Jordan Walker did have was as a contractor for Boston Consulting Group.

With 11,000 people listening, I explained to a Project Veritas underling where Gain of Function was really happening in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Erasmus Lab. I also explained where the mRNA bid rigging was really happening at the Wellcome Trust and WHO, basically giving them the real places and real reporting for the mRNA Gain of Function story in contrast to the false story that Jordon Walker had erroneously attributed to Pfizer. I even informed Tyrmand where the real monkey labs were doing Gain of Function on the 26th floor of the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

Despite all the Jordon Walker lying, and lack of specificity of where the “monkey mutation” was taking place at Pfizer in contrast to my pinpoint accuracy of the 26th Floor Monkey Lab in Rotterdam and the worldwide scientific consensus about the Erasmus Lab, Tyrman chose to ignore my corrections to the Project Veritas story.

The Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam has been internationally condemned for Gain of Function and torture of monkeys at their 26th Floor lab in Rotterdam.

In a later Twitter Space that evening, I even offered to give Matt Tyrmand the key Boston Consulting Group whitepaper which explained a Directed Evolution presentation to Pfizer that Jordon Walker had participated in.

Despite saying he would be interested in the Boston Consulting Group whitepaper, it would become obvious he did not forward it to James O’Keefe in a few days. Once again, the Project Veritas cash register was ringing, and there seems to be no urgency to knock down the Pfizer “monkey mutation” story.

In front of 5,000 witnesses, I finally got to James O’Keefe and walked him through the key Boston Consulting Group paper that Jordon Walker actually participated in. I showed O’Keefe how the real heavy hitters of the whitepaper were Managing Partner Josh Kellor and ex-Moderna employee technical mRNA expert, Ciaran Lawlor.

I explained how Jordon Walker was a tag on to this illustrious Boston Consulting Group lineup. To my shock, BSG ran the whitepaper the next day without attribution to me, and they cleaved the all-important Managing Partner and mRNA expert out of the story. Again, I could hear the Project Veritas cash register ringing.

My belief was that Boston Consulting Group did in fact make a Directed Evolution presentation to a Pfizer executive named Joseph Dana Hughes and other Pfizer executives in the Worldwide Business Group at Pfizer’s 42nd Street Headquarters in New York City.

Joseph Dana Hughes had worked at Pfizer for twelve years in the Worldwide Business Unit of Pfizer after working at Boston Consulting Group, and his wife had worked for Hillary Clinton in the White House since 1997. Joseph Dana Hughes’ wife, Melissa Prober, left the White House staff only recently in 2021, and her father was a key founder of the New York Genome Institute.

Joseph Dana Hughes had run the integration of Pfizer’s acquisition of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals at Pfizer’s Pearl River research lab. Joseph Dana Hughes has also become a Partner at Boston Consulting Group in New York in September of 2021, and I believed Jordon Walker’s experience at Pfizer was limited to his interactions with Joseph Dana Hughes.

To me, it seemed rather obvious that Jordon Walker was taking on the identity of Joseph Dana Hughes, right down to assuming Pfizer has decided to implement the Boston Consulting Group Directed Evolution presentation. After I went to the Ignazio Pizza location where James O’Keefe filmed Jordon Walker, I learned that Joseph Dana Hughes lived only 300 meters from that location.

Did Joseph Dana Hughes, now a partner at Boston Consulting Group, have knowledge that Jordon Walker was seemingly impersonating his old role at Pfizer, portraying himself as a Pfizer employee?

One thing is for sure - Project Veritas left out the most important parts of the story, protecting the higher-ups at Boston Consulting Group that trace directly to their CEO and protege of WEF’s Klaus Schwab. Why didn’t Project Veritas correct their Jordon Walker story and expose the Boston Consulting Group connections? Oh yeah, I hear that cash register ringing.

The Kamala Harris Venn Diagram analysis also pointed to Joseph Dana Hughes, and not Jordon Walker of Boston Consulting Group.

Journalist George Webb went to the Pfizer Pearl River Labs where Joseph Dana Hughes worked and confirmed that Jordan Walker may have worked there as a contractor for a short time.

George Webb confirmed that Jordan Walker’s Boston Consulting Group paper resurrected Remdesivir after two failed trials with Hepatitis C and Ebola.

Journalist George Webb found DARPA’s Michael Callahan of Wuhan Gain of Function fame may have worked for his father at the Pfizer Pearl River plant when it was Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

George Webb looks down Water Street from Ignazio’s Pizza toward the home of Joseph Dana Hughes, Partner at Boston Consulting Group.

Boston Consulting Group played a key role in the lockdown measures for COVID in the US and in the UK, and BCG was also employed to write tag and trace software that already existed.

George Webb visits Guildford, Surrey where the Boston Consulting Group played a key role in shutting down a Pfizer UK plant in deference to Ukraine.

Project Veritas has withheld the timing and locations of its undercover camera recordings, leaving the sleuthing up to internet researchers. Researchers found Boston Consulting Group’s Joseph Dana Hughes living and working within three hundred meters of the Project Veritas filming locations, prompting many to question if the recordings were set up to implicate Pfizer instead of Boston consulting Group.

Internet researchers quickly identified Project Veritas filming locations near where Joseph Dana Hughes lived and worked.

Joseph Dana Hughes and Melissa Prober’s New York Genome Center is just across the East River from their DUMBO neighborhood where the Ignazio Pizza scene was filmed.

Researcher’s also found Michael Callahan’s relatives worked at Boston’s Navy Blood Lab which has been associated with HIV and Ebola research with the TSG101 protein and other short peptide chains which increase infection rates.