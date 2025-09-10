Part 1 — The Two Movie Posters in the Lobby

Good morning, everyone. Five AM on the West Coast. I’m early because the story is heavy, and the only way to carry weight is in steady trips. Coffee’s hot, notebook open. We do a “simultaneous sip” to Scott Adams and everyone fighting cancer, and we give 100% credit to the Big Guy. The real one. And we are off to the race with another livestream.

The phones have already started chirping from Europe and the East Coast like they always do when I start at two. This morning’s job is simple to say and complicated to hold: society has been handed two laminated placards for the same Epstein movie, and we’re told to choose one before we sit down.

On the left: “The $200 Handmaiden’s Tale.” Call it the most televised answer to the Epstein riddle—cheap massages, expensive shame, and enough tabloid gravity to hold a million eyes while the credits roll. The message is that the story is fundamentally small—criminal, yes; systemic, no. A lurid cul-de-sac. An indictment of a man, a coterie, a scandal—but not a map.

On the right: “Supermodels and SuperSpys.” Not a euphemism, not satire—an alternate frame. It says the island, the jets, the salons, the curiously literate guest lists, the paper trails of foundations and labs were not scenery for personal vice but the set for a persuasion engine. A place where money, science, image, and statecraft shook hands. Where runway and research became one pitch deck—models in the foyer, molecules in the library. In this version, the scandal isn’t the story; the scandal is the fog machine.

That’s the fork. The networks nudge left. The metadata points right. My job isn’t to arrest anyone in your imagination; it’s to show you what the index cards say when they’re tacked to the corkboard by time and pattern. And if, by the end, you don’t take the second poster, at least you’ll know why some of us did.

Part 2 — What the $200 Story Explains (and What It Can’t)

Let me give the $200 version its due. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” explains the headlines you already know: the procurement pipelines, the recruitment stories, the plea deals, the photo ops you wish you’d never seen. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” explains why people whisper at dinner. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” explains why ministries, law firms, and PR shops sprang to attention with synchronized talking points.

“A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” explains why documentaries blossom on schedule, ready to scold and soothe in equal measure. The $200 frame makes it all feel containable. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” says: this was a vice cartel with a Tag Heuer Aquaracer watch.

But here’s what “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t carry. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t explain why a modest hustle draws out grand names from science and state with gloved hands and eager calendars. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t explain the contiguous presence of high-end research conversations—gene editing, population-scale cohort studies, immunology roadmaps—one room over from the cocktail laughter.

“A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t explain the island as a conference center rather than a confessional. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t explain the detailed movement of capital into ventures whose profitability depends on programmable biology. “A $200 Handmaid’s Tale” can’t explain the way military-civilian pipelines—funding, personnel, doctrine—suddenly find themselves adjacent to “philanthropy” as if it’s all the same lanyard with different badge art.

Above all, the $200 story can’t explain the consistency of the patterns: the same seats at different tables, the same names on different mastheads, the same verbiage migrating from white papers to televised pledges. Sin can be squalid. It can even be organized. But sin rarely writes comprehensive business plans for the century. The $200 narrative is a closet. The suitcase doesn’t fit.

Part 3 — The Other Movie: Atmosphere as Asset

So let’s walk into the other theater—the one with the quieter trailer and the brighter projection lamp. In “Supermodels and SuperSpys,” glamour isn’t garnish; it’s a tool. The room has to look and feel a certain way for the pitch to work. Not because scientists are rubes, or billionaires are bewitched, but because all humans are more persuadable when the lighting and proximity are right.

Mix the languages: couture and cytokines, runway and R0, couture names and CRISPR acronyms. That admixture rewires a roomful of inhibitions into “Let’s be bold.” It’s salesmanship, yes—but for portfolios that feed on policy as much as profit.

This is the part critics mishear. They think calling it “Supermodels and SuperSpys” cheapens the science. It doesn’t. It indicts the sales channel. You don’t get a quorum of princes, prizewinners, platform chiefs, and hedge savants to wander through the same villa on the same weekend by accident.

You curate a mood where reputations launder reputations. If the operation were only venal, the cast would be smaller and sloppier. When the cast is this curated, it’s because the product is larger than vice. The product is a narrative scaffold: “Programmable biology will save us; programmable biology needs sovereign money; sovereign money will arrive faster if we socialize the risks and privatize the royalties; our friends can help.” That pitch doesn’t travel well over Zoom. It needs the island.

Glamour also doubles as cover. If the press ever wanders too close, the presence of models allows the story to be redirected to sex, which is always safer to print than systems. The same atmosphere that closes a deal can also absorb a scandal. In that sense, the supermodel is not just a person; she’s policy camouflage. And in a different wing of the house, the professionals who manage secrets—some with badges, some without—teach the choreography of plausible deniability.

Part 4 — The Balkan Front End: Where Databases Are Born

Now let’s leave the villas and travel backward to the front end—Balkan valleys, cemetery rows, names facing different horizons. Wars reconfigure maps, yes, but they also populate databases. Every refugee register, every clinic log, every blood draw in a crisis becomes an entry in a ledger that can be turned to many purposes.

(I walked these battlefields with a broken foot on crutches, so I experienced the battlefield like a Kosovo Liberation Army or Serbian might have experienced it).

Ask anyone who has studied post-conflict data practices: cohesion breaks, records spill, and opportunists collect. A generation later, you’re told this is philanthropy. Sometimes it is. Sometimes it’s procurement.

When I limped through certain places with a bum foot and a camera, the thing that stayed with me wasn’t only sorrow. It was indexing. Who was indexed, who did the indexing, and where those lists migrated after the dust settled.

The Balkan theater was not merely a clash of flags; it was a clash of registries—a proving ground for the idea that populations could be profiled by markers, then treated—or targeted—by those same markers. A stem-cell bank isn’t villainy. It’s a bank. But banks are run by bankers, and bankers answer to ledger lines and sponsors. When a family name from Belgrade shows up later in the paperwork for post-war gene-therapy ventures half a world away, my pen slows down. It’s not proof. It’s pattern. The old reporter’s friend.

We’re not obligated to accept any maximalist claim about objectives. We are obligated to notice continuity of personnel and capital from conflict data-work to peacetime biotech. If you want to prime a world for population-specific therapeutics—the shield—you first need granular population data—the sword’s map. The polite term is “precision.” The impolite term is “targeting.” Both can be true, depending on who pays and what they ask to see.

Part 5 — The Lab Pivot: When Neutrons Became Nucleotides

In the mid-to-late nineties, another quiet migration took place—less televised than any trial, more consequential than any gossip. National labs that once lived on neutron cross-sections and weapons codes learned a new grammar: aerosol physics for pathogens, assays for survivability, genomic pipelines, and the logistics of “dual use.” Cancer centers, meanwhile, deepened their study of cleavage motifs and microenvironments—necessary work, lifesaving in intent, endlessly fundable because it promised both cure and market.

None of this is scandalous by itself. The scandal—if that’s the word—is the intersection: when a lab’s purely curative insight becomes, in neighboring hands, a lever for pressure. A shortcut for acceleration in the wrong direction. When you demonstrate how to nudge a pathway into “fast progression,” you’ve also demonstrated where to place the wedge. The same bench that teaches you to rescue tissue can, structurally, teach someone else how to collapse it. That is the terrible symmetry of dual-use.

If you think about markets for even a minute, you’ll see the appeal to capital. A one-time cure is noble and finite. A lifetime maintenance regimen is dependable and infinite. Invest in detection, invest in prediction, invest in mitigation—billable forever. No moustache-twirling required; just spreadsheets. When I hear “six hundred billion for solving diseases,” I ask two questions: which models, and whose annuities? Because in the annuities you find the policy. And in the policy you find the island guest list.

Part 6 — The Bridge: From Browsers to Biology

I watched a generation of software barons finish one war (browsers) and seek the next hill (biology). They didn’t call it war. They called it impact. But the instincts—monopoly, platforms, standards—traveled with them like a familiar toolkit. A browser refreshes once a day. A body refreshes every second. You don’t need to be a cynic to see the upgrade path: a subscription you can’t cancel because the cancellation is death. It’s not evil to notice this. It’s adult.

Enter the bridge characters: hosts who could convene the curators of code and the curators of cells; strategists who learned to translate between VC optimism and laboratory caution; impresarios who understood that “philanthropy” makes the sharpest policy asks sound like charity. The pitches were not thin. They were encyclopedic: AI on clinical data to find signals; CRISPR edits to blunt predispositions; gene-therapy vectors to rescue tissues; long-horizon partnerships with ministries to build capacity. Every bullet point on those decks could be sincere. That’s the edge of the cliff: sincerity is not a firewall against capture. If you build a firehose for salvation, a state can rent it on weekends.

The other reason the browser barons crossed the bridge: the math. Software margins spoil a person. Biology margins, if you can flip the switch from cure to maintenance, make software blush. “We will solve diseases” is a promise and a brand. (We are not guessing at the topics of presentations delivered on Little St. James or at the Clinton Foundation in New York).

“We will manage populations” is the business behind the brand. The choice between the two is made not at the podium but in the indemnities and the cloud buckets. I’ve been around long enough to know you can hear that choice in the verbs: mitigate, surveil, enroll, adjust. If they sing, check for the chorus behind the curtain.

Part 7 — The Concierge of Science

In the middle of every system are concierges—those who can escort a technology across thresholds that are closed to ordinary mortals. In this story, the concierge role sits where foundation meets forum, where a philanthropist’s aura meets a state’s appetite, where a Nobel’s halo meets a venture fund’s term sheet. The CVs look like escalators: from small scientific trusts to global ones; from a private benefactor’s lab list to a world conference on innovation; from grant-maker to regulator to policy czar and back again, riding the same elevator under different lights.

I don’t ask you to hate anyone. I ask you to look at function. Function is what a résumé does when the nouns are removed. If a person’s last five jobs all convert cutting-edge bench science into scalable public commitments that bind populations to lifelong “solutions,” then that person’s function is conversion. The conversion can be heroic. It can also be the step where consent thins. Because it’s at this juncture—between proof of concept and national rollout—that language shifts. “We can” becomes “we must.” “Opt-in” becomes “standard of care.” “Experimental” becomes “authorized.” In the stanza breaks between those phrases, an industry becomes a regime.

The concierge doesn’t need to be a villain. The structure makes the villain unnecessary. A system that rewards speed, scale, and narrative control will produce outcomes that look like policy even when no legislature voted. That’s the thing voters don’t see: the policy-shaped vacuum that philanthropies fill when budgets are starved and agencies want to be loved. An island salon is just the off-record version of the same exchange that happens every quarter in plain sight.

Part 8 — Sword and Shield

Let’s talk about the sword and shield—the oldest economic model in the world resold as benevolence. The sword is the knowledge of how to break a thing. The shield is the knowledge of how to keep it from breaking next time—for a fee. In the biorealm, the sword is an insight into how a pathway tips into pathology; the shield is a regimen that raises the threshold. That’s called medicine when it emerges from the Hippocratic impulse. It becomes administration when it is deployed at scale without the friction of truly informed consent.

Triggered conditions sit at the center of this. Once a population can be profiled by predispositions and exposures, it can be scored, enrolled, and managed. The term of art is “precision health.” Precision is wonderful when it is owned by the patient. It is a leash when it is owned by a platform. The island script, the lab pivot, the Balkan datasets, the browser-to-biotech migration—together they build a house where swords and shields are sold in the same lobby. You don’t have to buy the maximalist plot to see the retail space.

When someone promises “AI vaccines” as a universal solvent, listen for the cadence of subscription. If a cure is permanent, a platform starves. If a maintenance plan is permanent, a platform grows. Easiest way to tell which movie you’re in? Look at the contracts you can’t read and the dashboards you can’t opt out of. If your biology has a monthly invoice attached to it, congratulations—you’ve discovered the business model. Whether that model is morally acceptable is the choice we pretend is too technical for ordinary people to make.

Part 9 — Narrative Managers vs. Citizen Reporters

Why defend the $200 narrative with such gusto? Because it’s both true enough to sell and small enough to quarantine. It lets the press perform contrition without touching procurement. It lets regulators point to handcuffs without touching budgets. It lets philanthropies announce reviews without touching doctrine. It’s catharsis on a schedule.

Citizen reporters are messy. We lack style guides and HR. We also lack the one dependency that hobbles legacy coverage: the need for continued access to the same rooms we’re supposed to interrogate. When I’m told that the island was only a crime scene, I ask to see the meeting notes. When I’m told that a lab’s work is purely curative, I ask to see the subcontractors. When I’m told that a multi-billion pledge has no policy strings, I ask to see the indemnities. You’d be amazed how quickly people conflate curiosity with conspiracy when the PDFs run long.

I get accused of “connecting dots.” Fine. Someone has to. When the same foundations fund the same forums that grant the same fellowships to the same policy staffers who rotate into the same ministries that sign the same MOUs with the same vendors that attend the same island salons, I put a pin in the map. That isn’t paranoia; it’s cartography. The reason the $200 narrative fights back is that it offers a pre-agreed floor for outrage while prohibiting a ceiling. It says: fuss here, never there. Cry here, never there. It is a brilliant and necessary containment strategy if the real product is the shield.

Part 10 — The Choice

By now you can feel the weight of the two posters the usher handed you in the lobby. “The $200 Handmaiden’s Tale” is the one designed for the bus ride: self-contained, morally legible, guilty parties circled in red, the rest of us absolved. “Supermodels and SuperSpys” is the one designed for adults: a system with on-ramps from war zones and labs; a sales channel that needed atmosphere to secure alignment; a policy outcome that looks like medicine but invoices like governance.

You don’t have to accept the loudest claims about malice to see the quieter truth about structure. Systems do what they are paid to do. If the money is in maintenance, maintenance will be sold as salvation. If the data is collected in crisis, it will be rented in calm. If the same names surface in the same sensitive places under different banners, coordination is not a stretch—it's a schedule.

So what do we do, five in the morning with coffee cooling and the inbox blinking? We get boring and stubborn. We demand to see the indemnities on any mass program that touches a citizen’s body. We insist that cloud buckets with our genomes aren’t lienable assets for private equity. We refuse emergency rulemaking that never ends. We fund cancer researchers who aim for cures that end revenue instead of pipelines that extend it. We draw a bright line between national security and national physiology. We make “informed consent” mean informed again.

I can’t promise you handcuffs in the last paragraph. I can promise you this: the choice is real. If you choose the $200 poster, the story will keep resetting like a bad dream—new names, same apparatus. If you choose the other, you’ll be called unfashionable at best and unhinged at worst. That’s fine. Fashion built the lobby. Truth built the exits.

I’ll leave you with the morning ritual. Raise the cup—coffee, tea, whatever your medicine—and take the simultaneous sip for everyone who’s been told their body is a business plan. For the parents who read consent forms with pens, for the young who were never asked, for the old who remember when medicine was a covenant and not a contract. I’ll keep doing the unglamorous part—reading the minutes, tracking the names, pinning the map—because the glamour was always the mask.

Two posters. One theater. Choose wisely.