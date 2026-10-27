October and November Surprises - Speed Chess With The Deep State

By George Webb | October 27, 2026

We are entering the final days before the November elections, and the central question is no longer simply which candidate is ahead.

The question is what unexpected event might change the election.

An October surprise could arrive as a cybersecurity incident, a military confrontation, a political revelation, or a dramatic development in an ongoing investigation.

In the unlikely category but never underestimate the underhandedness of the DNC category, DNC Operative Nellie Ohr can always cause a tidal wave with a SeaScout. Huntington Beach and Long Beach swells are already at all-time highs. This is not a bad time for Gavin Newsom to fill his coffers wth FEMA emergency funds.

A November surprise could involve election administration, ballot counting, certification, or a legal challenge.

Our recent sixteen-day reporting expedition through Michigan and Ohio was designed to examine those possibilities before Election Day.

The background appears in Michigan at the Front Door: Elections, DNC Sending In Obama, and Quantum and the Chicago Mob.

We also examined election-related cyber threats in ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking.

Michigan: The November Surprise

Michigan remains one of the central locations in our reporting.

We have been to Detroit, Dearborn, Wayne State University, the federal courthouse district, and the Michigan–Ohio border.

We have examined the campaigns involving John James, Jocelyn Benson, and Mike Rogers.

I have repeatedly returned to the former TCF Center, now Huntington Place, because of its historical role in Detroit’s absentee-ballot processing.

The relevant questions concern ballot custody, lawful counting procedures, public observation, reconciliation, and certification.

My concerns about possible election manipulation remain allegations requiring evidence. A late-reported ballot is not automatically an unlawful ballot, and no plan to manipulate the November count has been established by this broadcast.

Our field-reporting philosophy is described in Michigan at the Front Door.

The possibility of election-season cyber incidents is explored in ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking.

Ohio: The Lockdown Legacy

Ohio presents a different set of political questions.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton represent competing approaches to the state’s future, while Acton’s record in the pandemic response remains an important subject for voters.

The effects of school closures, business restrictions, public-health orders, and emergency government powers deserve rigorous examination.

Those debates connect to the historical questions we have pursued through Operation Lockdown.

Our reconstruction of the original investigation appears in The Making of Operation Lockdown.

The human story behind the original research is developed in Why I Wrote the Operation Lockdown Song.

Russia: Poseidon and Skyfall

An international military development could also dominate the closing days of the election.

The Russian Poseidon underwater weapon and the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, known as Skyfall, raise important questions about strategic deterrence and escalation.

During the broadcast, I discussed the possibility of an international incident or a deliberately misattributed attack.

These are scenarios, not verified plans.

There is no established evidence that the named American intelligence figures or defense companies discussed in the broadcast are preparing such an operation.

The appropriate response is to examine credible military reporting, official statements, and independently corroborated evidence.

The larger history of my investigations into intelligence institutions and military programs is organized in Start Here: Roadmap to Deep State Takedown.

Operation Lockdown: The Potomac Group

In March 2020, twelve citizen researchers gathered near the Potomac River to examine pandemic planning, biodefense research, and scientific documents.

Six years later, we are returning to those original records.

The documentary project is described in Operation Lockdown: The Resolution.

The investigation’s development from research into documentary storytelling appears in The Making of Operation Lockdown.

Our discussion of aerosol-related biodefense research continues in Operation Lockdown Resolution — The AIR EBOLA Validation.

The broader investigation is revisited in We Now Have an Ending — Operation Aerosolize Ebola.

These articles document the research questions and interpretations we have developed. They do not independently establish that COVID-19 was a deliberately planned military exercise.

The Charlie Kirk Investigation

The Charlie Kirk case remains an important part of our reporting.

I have questioned the movements of two Egyptian-registered aircraft, SU-BND and SU-BTT, and examined possible vehicle and helicopter activity around Utah Valley University and Provo.

The important task is to distinguish authenticated travel records from interpretations about their purpose.

Aircraft presence does not establish involvement in a killing.

Vehicle movements do not establish an escape operation without supporting evidence.

The investigation requires surveillance footage, flight documentation, forensic records, and sworn testimony.

Our general approach remains to follow the chronology and preserve the original evidence.

Real News Cafe: Protecting the Archive

Finally, this election-season reporting is inseparable from the effort to preserve our historical work.

Real News Cafe now provides a second searchable home for approximately one thousand articles covering ninety investigations.

It exists independently of George Webb’s Intelligence Network.

The importance of preserving the original reporting is discussed throughout Operation Lockdown: The Resolution.

The history of the research itself is described in Why I Wrote the Operation Lockdown Song.

And the larger investigative archive can be approached through Start Here: Roadmap to Deep State Takedown.

The Final Week: Watch the Evidence

We are entering the period when political campaigns, international events, and major investigations can converge.

That is why we need the original records.

Not simply predictions.

Not merely allegations.

The documents.

The chronology.

The interviews.

The evidence.

An October surprise should be investigated rather than assumed.

A November surprise should be documented rather than declared in advance.

The responsibility of citizen journalism is to be present when the consequential events occur, preserve the evidence, and give readers the opportunity to evaluate it for themselves.

George Webb

George Webb’s Intelligence Network

Real News Cafe