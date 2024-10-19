Jack Smith, Trump’s lawfare practicing prosecutor on the events of January 6th, released a 2,000-page document that reminded the nation of the massive number of reports of voter fraud across the country in 2020.

Nowhere in Smith’s 2,000 document page document is there any connection between Trump or his staff to the violence that broke out at the Capitol Gates at 12:48 PM on January 6th, specifically Joe Biggs of the Proud Boys.

The key figures in the Trump orbit mentioned in Jack Smith's appendices related to the January 6 investigation include:

Donald Trump – The central figure who pushed false claims of election fraud and encouraged the rally on January 6. John Eastman – The legal advisor who developed constitutional arguments for delaying the certification of the electoral results. Rudy Giuliani – One of Trump’s key legal advisors, involved in the efforts to challenge the election results. Peter Navarro – Released a 36-page report alleging fraud, which was cited by Trump to support his claims. Mark Meadows – Trump's Chief of Staff, present during several discussions about how to challenge the election results. Stephen Miller – Involved in discussions around presenting claims of election fraud to the president. Mike Pence – Pressured to reject the certification of electoral votes, though he resisted these demands. Ted Cruz – Worked on a motion to establish a ten-day commission to investigate election irregularities.

These individuals played various roles in advancing or supporting efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.​

Yes, both Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys are mentioned in the documents. In particular, President Trump was asked during an interview about pardoning members of the Proud Boys, including Joe Biggs, who were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6th events. Trump responded that he would need to look at their cases but expressed concerns about the fairness of their trials​​.

Even biased ChatGPT admits Trump knew of Biggs’s action after the fact, clearly not inciting Biggs or the Proud Boys to violence while he was still speaking a mile away.

By contrast, I reported live at 12:48 PM from the Capitol Gates when the first bicycle gate was thrown by 4th Psychological Operations operator Joe Biggs, leader of the Orange Hats called Proud Boys, far before Trump was done speaking a mile away at the White House Elipse, undeniably proving his innocence in inciting any form of action at the Capitol.

The Proud Boy's Orange Hats were infused with a large military-looking group of young Eastern European white men who formed on the Grassy Knoll near Peace Circle.

In unison, all the men pulled out cigarettes and smoked them together. Upon the command of what appeared to be their commanding officer, they all doused their cigarettes in unison and merged with the Proud Boys.

I initially thought these cigarettes were infused with meth due to the highly aggressive nature of the young white men after smoking the cigarettes. By contrast, in none of Jack Smith’s 2,000-page Appendix, there was no video evidence of the crucial moment when the violence started.

By way of contrast, this February in Albion, Michigan, we showed incontrovertible, time-coded video footage showing 4th Psychological Operations operator Joe Biggs, leader of the Proud Boys Orange Hats, throwing the Capitol bicycle gates at 12:48 PM, far before Trump even finished speaking at the White House Elipse almost a mile away.

This Proud Boys incitement of January 6th was reported to the American people live, without editing or redaction, on January 6th, and my account remains to this day the most crucial exonerating evidence for Donald Trump on January 6th. By contrast, Jack’s Smith Appendix is 2,000 pages of the driest oatmeal of nothingness your eyes have ever seen; most of the Appendix is still redacted almost four years later.

The live citizen journalist reporting of Orange Hats operative Joe Biggs throwing the Capitol Gates at 12:48 before Trump was even done speaking a mile away remains a shining example of how citizen journalists can alter the course of history with video proof with a live call versus DNC manufactured pablum redacted and spewed gobbledee-gook four years later.

By contrast, Jack Smith’s October Surprise showing no connection of Trump or his staff to the actions of Joe Biggs or the Proud Boys may be the biggest Nothing Burger October Suprise of all time.

Our live call of Ukrainian operatives at J6 was called a conspiracy theory until irrefutable proof emerged months later that Ukraine Azov Brigade war criminals were indeed at J6.

Our journalists also reported that the Fourth Psychological Operations Group at Ft. Bragg was loading buses of peaceful protestors along the East Coast in an attempt to whip them into a violent frenzy by the time they reached Washington, DC.

After nearly a dozen trips to Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville to 4th Pysch Ops home to make this claim, this reporting too was dismissed as a conspiracy theory until it was revealed months later the key femme fatale organizer, Captain Emily Rainey, was indeed a 4th Psychological Operations organizer.

We showed how Captain Emily Rainey had been used in a host of different psychological operations by the CIA before January 6th as well.

In February 2024, our citizen journalists also exhibited in Albion, Michigan at the Bohm Theater the time code, split screen 2024 documentary “J6 A True Timeline” by Jason Rink & Paul Escalon's (J6 Documentary): https://open.ink/collections/j6

This time-coded, split-screen documentary gave minute-by-minute, commanding validation and verification to my live call reporting at the Capitol Gate when Joe Biggs’s Orange Hats threw the bicycle gate before Trump was even done speaking a mile away.

In summary, we reported to you live the most important moment in US election history live with no redaction and a correct live call of the false flag operation. We also correctly assigned the blame to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Ft. Bragg, and we correctly identified the Ukrainian Azov war criminals at the event as well.

Jack Smith has only produced 2,000 pages of primarily parliamentary procedure, mostly redacted, that does nothing to refute our group’s January 6th live reporting that Trump had nothing to do whatsoever with the outbreak of violence at the Capitol Gates at 12:48 PM while he was still speaking a mile away.