Remember the ATF brainchild called Fast and Furious that gave sniper rifles and assault weapons to vicious Mexican drug cartels, only to have those weapons kill US Agents like Kiki Camareigna?

Yep, Prather was one of the Federal Agents trying to rescue him, quietly then not so quietly telling ATF brass they had their head up there ass giving deadly weapons to the cartels. Of course, Prather’s career was destroyed.

I found Prather years ago, picking up the pieces of his career in Tucson, Arizona, teaching citizens how to respond to home invasion since the Tucson police would not answer 911 calls.

Prather not only trained to vulnerable citizens without any other form of protection in southern Arizona, but he has the training of hundreds of federal agents in firearms and special close quarter tactics to his credit after his unceremonious departure from the federal service.

Prather is the real deal - the Federal Agent’s Agent. You can see that and have a flock to his training facility after he became too vocal about the insane policies of the ATF.

Prather also made ends meet after his stripping of an example career by conducting podcast on his show known as the Prather Point.

Prather showed me famous case after famous case in his notebook of contacts with former federal agents, and I won't even begin to go into all the covert actions, including nighttime jumps into Cartel controlled territory.

I am just saying if I was Kash Patel, the first federal agent I would reinstate with full backpay would be Jeff Prather. Jeff has written several books about his days in the federal service, and they speak for themselves.

Prather’s books only have a thin name change of real events to prevent current agents from getting killed or captured.

One read or listen of one page of Prather’s exploits, and other Federal Agents start to nod and say things like “real deal” and “no bullshit”.

And those are the types of friends that Kash Patel needs right now inside the ATF if he is going to try to overhaul the endemic corruption that was sewn into the agency.

Kash Patel could do no better with this time.

Prather is the Real Deal, and his ATF adversaries won’t like seeing Prather come back. But the hundreds of Federal Agents that have done missions with Prather will certainly be proud to see Prather back at their service again.