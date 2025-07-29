When you are thinking about pasta, you miss key parts of the investigation.

Here are my notes on the three-hour livestreams with citizen journalists from all over the world this morning.

Unfortunately, Special Prosecutor John Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr ignored our NATO Blackberry evidence when they did their “Pasta Tour” looking for Joseph Mifsud and the catalyst from the Trump Russia Witchhunt.

Part 1 – The Contract That Never Died

Good morning, citizen sleuths—George Webb here, coffee in hand, red pen at the ready. If you want to understand the permanent government playbook, start in 1986 when Iran‑Contra “went dark.”

Investigative Journalist George Webb's slide from 2016 on Iran-Contra, which he dubbed Awan-Contra.