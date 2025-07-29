Now Gabbard Is Going After Mifsud And NATO For Trump Russia
We Took This Opportunity To Remind Everyone Of The Players
When you are thinking about pasta, you miss key parts of the investigation.
Here are my notes on the three-hour livestreams with citizen journalists from all over the world this morning.
Unfortunately, Special Prosecutor John Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr ignored our NATO Blackberry evidence when they did their “Pasta Tour” looking for Joseph Mifsud and the catalyst from the Trump Russia Witchhunt.
Part 1 – The Contract That Never Died
Good morning, citizen sleuths—George Webb here, coffee in hand, red pen at the ready. If you want to understand the permanent government playbook, start in 1986 when Iran‑Contra “went dark.”
Investigative Journalist George Webb's slide from 2016 on Iran-Contra, which he dubbed Awan-Contra.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.