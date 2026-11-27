Our Citizen Journo meetings have been all over America in November, and I am not done yet, an hour away from the Canadian Border meeting with a nuclear expert.

Over the last three fortnights, we started with election vigils in Michigan and Ohio.

That was followed up by a return to Charlie Kirk as it has assassination Research in Arizona at TPUSA and TPUSA Faith headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

And our researchers managed to do deep dives and Kissinger's handling of Nazi paper clip scientist after World War II all the way through today with new Chip plans being built in Columbus, Ohio with Les Wexner in the footprints of Jeff Epstein.

And the month isn't over yet with looking into small modular reactors at the Idaho national lab the elites new power-play in America. This month we had our 73rd meeting of experts usually a dozen citizen journalist for a dozen days. My last meeting is with the nuclear Expert, but who knows maybe I'll squeeze in a few more meetings before the end of November rolls.

I do miss DOGE, my trusty golden retriever, who died very suspiciously just recently. I still have DuPont for my investigations, but I can't say that I don't miss DOGE a lot. I wrote a few lonely cowboy songs with DOGE and Dupont. Strange being by the campfire now with DOGE gone.

Well,here comes December and another month Great Research and on-site reporting. Happy holidays to you all.