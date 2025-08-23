At the beginning of our broadcast last night, to review a remarkable week of wins for our Citizen Journalism school here in Michigan and Ohio, a commenter pointed out our Chesapeake and Ohio railroad sign at the school.

Every sign has a story, and that sign represents Robert Allen Hale using Mary Pinchot Meyer as a sexual lure for President John F. Kennedy, and then murdering her along the C&O Canal to shut her up.

Just another story in the hidden history that our researchers have solved that hasn’t come to light yet. Every sign behind Mark Buckley, my co-conspirator in Neighborhood News, has a similar story.

Such a wealth of information is just waiting to be discovered by the world, all represented by one sign after another on the Neighborhood News Wall. We keep trying. Here is a summary of a few of the wins that did manage to make it to the public consciousness this week.

Part I – We’re Not Tired of Winning

Good evening. Simultaneous sip for Scott Adams and everyone out there fighting cancer and autoimmune issues. Mark Buckley says it first—we’re not tired of winning. And he’s right. This August gave us a charrette like no other. A farm charrette, an AI charrette, a rescue charrette, all wrapped into one.

Fourteen days of wins stacked on wins, so big that by Friday, nobody remembered Wednesday’s headlines. When you’re running a hive mind, wins overlap, ripple, and compound. This was August 2025, the middle of the month, the moment we turned AI from a black box into a plow, or maybe a tractor.

The citizen journalist tractor. Simple, powerful tool. Nothing to fear. Just a sharper blade for truth. Get more done with less back-breaking labor. And just like plow-driving farmers of the past resisted the mechanical tractor, we met a lot of resistance at this AI charette from those familiar with Google not wanting to try OpenAI yet.

Part II – Cracker Barrel, Biscuits, and Rural Life

We opened our broadcast last night with the Cracker Barrel controversy. I will never forget going to the Cracker Barrel in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Wes Roley, the supposed Canfield Four shooter, lived in his White Van. Cracker Barrel lets you stay overnight in their parking lot after 7 PM. I was overcome by a feeling that Tyler Bishop had thrown himself from the I-90 bridge after learning Wes Roley had been shot dead.

Or someone threw Tyler off that bridge. Something in that Cracker Barrel parking lot told me both Wes Roley and Tyler Bishop had been used, and then discarded for someone else’s school play. And the only thing America cared about was the logo change.

That’s how you know it’s real. Cracker Barrel signs, biscuits and gravy, rocking chairs, and the war on rural living. They call it social justice branding, but it’s really BlackRock and Vanguard manipulating retirement funds, shorting stock, pulling strings. Same play they ran on Bud Light, now Cracker Barrel.

They purge the RFD shows in the ’70s, now they purge the logos in the 2020s. Citizen journalists see the pattern. Urbanize, sterilize, digitize. Take away biscuits and gravy, feed you bugs. But this week, we ate well. Beef sausage from KarmaDoc. Too much, maybe. But no regrets. Rural life is resistance.

Part III – Solar Farms and the $5,000 Loss Per Acre

We brought the numbers, and America’s Real Fighting Doctor, KarmaDoc brought the platoons of “No Solar” soldiers. Solar panels on farmland lose $5,000 an acre. Without subsidies, they bleed red. That figure traveled around the world like a prairie fire. In less than a week, Secretary Rollins capped the projects. Farms saved. Fields safe. That was win number one.

https://www.newsweek.com/agriculture-secretary-brooke-l-rollins-american-farmland-not-chinese-solar-panels-opinion-2115999

You could see the handwriting on the solar panel walls—Agenda 2030, pave the Midwest with glass, kill the soil, kill the animals, kill the people. Instead, we turned the story. Citizen journalists did what lobbyists could not. One chart. One number. One week. Victory.

Part IV – Bolton, Soleimani, and the Iranian Diplomatuic Bag Men

Next win came from the shadows. John Bolton. The mustached hawk who never wore a uniform, always wanted war. Now under investigation for classified leaks tied to his 2020 book. But deeper than that—two Iranians, Arti and Farahi, walking into America on Venezuelan diplomatic passports, million-dollar bags of cash to kill Trump. Bag men. Proof of complicity. Bolton in the middle of Soleimani’s ghost.

Trump pulling bunker-buster deals with Fordo, reminding Iran that missiles can be diplomacy too. The citizen journalist sees the metadata: Bolton isn’t just a hawk; he’s the chum. Throw him in the water, watch the sharks circle.

Part V – Trump Tap Dances on Ukraine

Images flashed on the screen—Trump tap dancing on a Ukraine-shaped floor, EU politicians and NATO generals watching from the cheap seats. Not Merkel looming over him anymore. Now Trump sets the stage like Celebrity Apprentice. Contestants lined up in chairs. Trump holding court. $500 billion in reconstruction funds on the table. Trump says: you’re not the boss here. Sit down. Elected leaders only. Von der Leyen out. Vander liars out.

Reconstruction will be a 45-45-10 joint venture. Ukrainian developers 45, Russian oligarchs 45, Trump’s 10 percent signage at the top. Kolomoisky only get 45. That’s the Trump model. Same as Manhattan concrete. Same as Gaza’s beachfront. The big guy takes his cut, not Hunter’s 10 percent, but Trump’s.

Part VI – Iran, Venezuela, and Teddy Roosevelt’s Ghost

The US Navy is steaming toward Venezuela. Teddy Roosevelt’s Great White Fleet reborn. Quick stick. Seven-day coup. Venezuela’s men of fighting age have already been exported north to Chicago and Denver, leaving oil and gas fields unguarded. Venezuela has twice the fossil reserves of any other country. Iran comes next. Two, three, maybe four on the fossil fuel leaderboard.

BRICS crypto and Belt and Road shifting currency, but Trump and Putin could flip the script. Russia and America together, like Kennedy and Khrushchev against Castro. Clean up dirty crude, ship sweet light, divide the spoils. Peace through plunder, but peace nonetheless.

Part VII – The AI Newsroom

In the farmhouse, in the garage, in the converted studio—we ran the AI charette. Twelve-day course, most tapped out on day three, called it a Bataan death march. But that was the point: get people using AI as a tool, not a master. A tractor, not a tyrant. Drafting books, making quarterlies, and summarizing court cases. Turning AI into the neighborhood printing press, the mimeograph machine of the twenty-first century.

We went to Greenfield Village, Rouge Plant, Ford Museum. Robots welding, stamping, dancing to light shows. Innovation isn’t new. It’s just the next Spacely Sprocket. Our job is to keep it human, keep it for the kids and grandkids, not for the controllers.

Part VIII – The Dog Named Magnificent

We rescued a dog. Mud-caked, abandoned, no chip, no collar. Bathed twice, water black as tar. Within an hour, playful. Within two hours, sniffing out Dave’s undiagnosed malignancy. Magnificent. Cancer dog. Crime dog. God-shot.

Citizen journalism isn’t just metadata and geopolitics. It’s rescuing news organizations that have there studio equipment put on the street, vans with broken transmissions, rescuing farms from solar panels, rescuing dogs that sniff cancer. The AI hive mind writes headlines, but the heart beats in the rescues. A dog that reminds us: give love, and you get truth.

Part IX – The Nobel Peace Prize and Cambodia’s Monks

Three days before, we said it. Trump will get the Nobel Peace Prize. The stalkers called it a conspiracy. Then eight thousand Cambodian monks marched in chorus, verifying what we said. Ceasefires in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan, India. Trump racking up quiet peace deals like Minnesota Fats clearing seven balls before anyone notices. Now the monks say it out loud: peace is the prize.

From Cambodia to Thailand to the Black Sea, the world is aligning. And citizen journalists can say: told you so. Not because we chase tail swishes, but because we read the metadata. Past is prologue. Trump was always going to the Nobel stage.

Part X – Wrapping the Charrette, Passing the Torch

By Friday night, the wins stacked like cordwood. Solar stopped. Bolton exposed. Iran checked. Venezuela eyed. Ukraine re-framed. AI tamed. Dog rescued. Nobel foreshadowed. Cracker Barrel decoded. And yes, the Idaho Four revisited, Arian Knights fingered, the Substack drafted, the Quarterly Digest promised. Amazon delivered a package at 7 p.m., proof that the world still turns. The AI Whisperer, Data Dave, Penny Shepherd, Mark Buckley, Aaron Adler, Karma Doc—all in the hive, all pulling. Hemingway would call it grace under pressure. Gary Webb would call it Dark Alliance. I call it citizen journalism in August 2025. We’re not tired of winning. Not even close.

Even though I have been doing citizen journalism with our researchers every day for the last five years, I am still welcomed back by YouTube viewers who see me back on YouTube after five years of Senator Warner’s ban.