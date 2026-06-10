George Webb Investigative Roundup

Here is the five minute summary of the one hour livestream.

Here is the link to the 57 minute livestream.

What We’re Working On and Why It Matters

For the last ten years, my investigators and I have been on the road following the stories we believe matter most to ordinary Americans. We’ve traveled thousands of miles, interviewed hundreds of sources, attended numerous trials gavel to gavel, visited dozens of military installations, studied copious amounts of corporate records, and followed the investigative leads wherever they took us.

What follows is a roundup of the major areas we’re currently covering and the investigative framework we’ve built to help readers navigate hundreds of interconnected stories.

1. The Six Investigation Universes

Over the years, we’ve accumulated hundreds of investigations. To make them easier to navigate, we’ve organized them into six major investigative categories.

We’ve created several ways to explore these stories:

A subway-map style investigation map

A Dewey Decimal-style research system

A Rosetta Stone-style discovery system

Our goal is simple: help readers understand how seemingly unrelated events often connect through common actors, organizations, funding streams, intelligence networks, or historical precedents.

2. Why We Believe Citizen Journalism Matters

My investigators and I have always believed that journalism begins with showing up.

We go to the trials.

We go to the crime scenes.

We go to the border crossings.

We go to the military bases.

We talk directly to witnesses, attorneys, investigators, former intelligence officers, scientists, and everyday citizens.

Too much modern journalism focuses on repeating what someone else has already reported. We focus on gathering information firsthand and asking the question that many reporters avoid:

Why?

Everybody can tell you who, what, when, and where.

The hard question is why.

That’s where we spend most of our time.

3. Bioagents, Pandemic Research, and Public Health

One of our largest investigative tracks examines biological research programs, pandemic preparedness initiatives, gain-of-function research, and the global networks of scientists and institutions involved in these efforts.

We’ve spent years, an entire decade in fact, following the scientists, laboratories, funding sources, and government agencies connected to these programs.

Our reporting has taken us from research institutions in Europe to military and civilian biodefense facilities in the United States.

We believe these stories deserve continued scrutiny because biological events can influence elections, economies, public policy, and national security.

4. Intelligence Networks and Political Influence

Another major focus of our work involves intelligence operations, political influence campaigns, surveillance systems, and counterintelligence activities.

Over the years we’ve studied:

Intelligence community operations

Metadata analysis

Political influence networks

Foreign and domestic espionage allegations

National security investigations

Our approach is to identify relationships, timelines, and motives that may not be obvious from daily news coverage.

5. The Charlie Kirk Investigation

One of the most significant investigations we are currently pursuing concerns the death of Charlie Kirk.

Our team continues to examine timelines, communications, travel records, witness statements, organizational relationships, and other evidence connected to the case.

We have developed several investigative theories regarding the individuals and organizations that may have had knowledge of relevant events.

George Webb at Provo Airport timing the escape of “Team Toyota” from the BYU heliport near where the “Team Toyota” had hits on University Parkway near the Charlie Kirk Assassination or Rendering.

These remain investigative hypotheses and should be evaluated against whatever evidence ultimately emerges through official investigations, court proceedings, or public disclosures.

Our goal is not to reach conclusions prematurely but to continue following the evidence wherever it leads.

6. Fort Huachuca and the Intelligence Connection

For nearly a decade, we’ve investigated the role of Fort Huachuca and related intelligence infrastructure in a variety of stories.

We’ve repeatedly encountered individuals, organizations, and communications that appear connected to intelligence training, military intelligence operations, or cyber activities.

Because of those recurring connections, Fort Huachuca remains one of the key locations we continue to study.

Truth has an architecture beyond the “Rothschild Slop” or “Rothslop” being ladeled out my the chosen Rothschild social media personalities, some of whom are Rothschild daughters-in-law.

Real independent reporting that burns shoe leather at the scene of the crime, chasing interviews, has an authentic feel. Rothslop seems studio-generated, with lots of soap-opera-like internal drama over personalities rather than focusing on the news story.

Most Rothslop surface journalism gets to the easy Who, What, When, Where questions but avoid the elusive “Why” question of journalism like the plague. Why avoid “Why?” - because that is where all the hard work and expense is.

We focus on the most important stories that affect the life of every man, woman, and child for years, not dwelling on the personality conflicts of podcasters.

When we highlight the possibility that the next military Live Exercise could affect the 2026 midterms, we base that research on a decade of following the bioweaponeers.

When we report on the modest MX tunnel bust in San Diego, we don’t forget to remind you of the Super Tunnel of Danny Rothschild at Ft. Huachuca. Rothschild social media personalities are not going to tell you about the Rothschild Super Tunnel at Ft. Huachuca.

We have followed Ft. Huachuca IP addresses into the infiltration of religious, political, and entertainment networks for a decade, with the Ziklag infiltration just being one example of infiltration into the top 1,000 churches in America.

We show you how CIA operative Joe Kent was the only person who had Means, Motive, and Opportunity to arrange for the murder or rendering of Charlie Kirk.

We have a decade of news and history analysis in our journalism group into the subject of Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and we call out the strategy for success there.

No level of specificity is spared in saving the free and independent people of Iran.

We are the only news organization to outline a humanitarian solution to the current Iran situation that doesn’t end in the slaughter of young people simply speaking their mind in Iran.

Citizen Journalism is a vow of poverty if you are working for truth, but no amount of money could buy me off to slinging Rothslop for the Rothschilds. We will keep doing what we are doing.