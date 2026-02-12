Part 1 — Good morning, you beautiful researchers

Good morning. You beautiful researchers. Here's what I see when a killing goes viral: the camera doesn't just capture an event, it manufactures an economy — reaction clips, hot takes, channels doubling overnight, and everybody acting like "speed" is the same thing as "truth."

The mainstream press will tell you the what and where — Charlie Kirk shot at a Utah Valley University event, manhunt, arrest, the usual scaffolding — and that’s fine as far as it goes, but it doesn’t explain the feeding frenzy that follows. (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/conservative-influencer-charlie-kirk-shot-dead-manhunt-suspect-2025-09-11/). A few reporters actually got to the Armed Queers that recruited patsy Tyler Robinson.

Part 2 — The viral clip is the new crime scene

A viral clip turns the whole country into eyewitnesses, but it also turns the whole country into a jury that never sleeps — and that’s why the court system starts arguing over videos, bias, and whether the spectacle itself contaminates the pool. The Tyler Robinson sashay and promenade down 800 West for a quarter mile on TMZ video a few days after the assassination baked in the patsy with the maroon shirt as the perpetrator.

You want a clean case? You don’t start by playing the most inflammatory footage on loop like it’s a movie trailer. But that’s what the internet does best: it converts a homicide into a bingeable series, and then everybody wonders why facts can’t breathe. (AP: https://apnews.com/article/40d48c3427590c45c8b5e67517a117ef)

Part 3 — And here come the “big” YouTubers, right on cue

Now the part that makes me chagrined - the same creators who got big off the “Kirk assassination” wave — you know who I mean, the algorithm aristocracy — they aren’t built for follow-through. They’re built for surge.

They’ll posture like detectives until the subscriber graph levels off, then they pivot to the next outrage, the next dossier, the next “emergency livestream,” and they leave the key witness hanging in the wind like yesterday’s clickbait.

If you want a real-world example of how sensational attention collides with court reality, read how even mainstream coverage is already preoccupied with publicity and fairness concerns. (Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/2026/02/03/charlie-kirk-biased-jurors-robinson-video/10c39918-00be-11f1-ad9f-6f689ec6b060_story.html)

Part 4 — Mitch Snow: everybody’s “star witness,” nobody’s responsibility

So let’s say it plainly, first person, feet-on-the-street: if Mitch Snow is the star witness, then he’s not a prop — he’s a duty. You don’t “feature” him for a week and then ghost him because the superchat meter is slowing down.

You lock him down with timelines, documentation, corroboration, contradiction checks — the boring work that separates journalism from theatre. And the reason they won’t do it is simple: the witness either forces specificity (which creates liability), or he collapses under scrutiny (which ruins the storyline).

Either way, the influencer loses the luxury of permanent ambiguity. And ambiguity is the business model. (Reuters on the broader political-violence atmosphere that fuels these attention spirals: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/nation-edge-experts-warn-vicious-spiral-political-violence-after-kirk-killing-2025-09-11/)

Part 5 — Manson and Zodiac: not the same crimes, the same effect

I’m not saying history repeats like a photocopier; I’m saying certain events create a psychological weather system. Manson didn’t just kill people — the story became a national obsession machine.

Zodiac didn’t just kill people — he used media to weaponize fear. And once you’ve seen that pattern, you recognize the modern remix: terror → fixation → permission for “security solutions” → a thousand new experts selling certainty.

The FBI’s own write-up on Zodiac makes clear that the letters, the ciphers, the taunting — the media layer — was part of the terror. (FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/2007/march/zodiac_030207)

Part 6 — Fusion centers: the institutional umbrella that opens in a storm

When fear spikes, institutions don’t respond with calm; they respond with coordination infrastructure — and the modern vocabulary for that is “fusion centers.”

DHS describes them as state-owned hubs for receipt, analysis, gathering, and sharing of threat-related information. Some people applaud that, some people worry about mission creep — but the point for my purposes is the same: the public spectacle creates the mandate, and the mandate creates the architecture.

That’s why I keep talking about chilling effects and long-term control systems, not just the headline crime. (DHS: https://www.dhs.gov/fusion-centers)

Part 7 — “Mass formation”: call it what you want, the stampede is real

You can call it mass formation, moral panic, crowd contagion, propaganda effects — pick your label. What matters is what it does: it compresses attention until people stop asking “what can we prove?” and start asking “which team am I on?”

And once that happens, it’s open season for the pivot merchants — the ones who don’t need the case solved, they need the crowd moved. If you want a mainstream explainer on why that “mass formation psychosis” phrase is controversial (and why the dynamic still gets discussed), here’s one example that pushes back on the clinical framing while acknowledging the social phenomenon conversation. (Psychology Today: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/psych-unseen/202201/does-mass-formation-psychosis-really-exist)

Part 8 — The “flood the zone” trick: volume as camouflage

Here’s the oldest trick in the book: you don’t have to beat an investigation with better facts — you can beat it with more noise. You swamp the audience with angles, suspects, conspiracies, side-quests, and manufactured “exclusive” claims until nobody can remember what the original chain of evidence was supposed to be.

George Webb at Mitch Snow’s Franklin County Courthouse following up on Court records.

That’s why witness follow-up dies: it requires narrowing the frame. Noise creators hate narrow frames. Narrow frames don’t let you improvise for four hours. And a four-hour improv is where the money lives. (Guardian reporting on the court/publicity ecosystem around the case: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/03/charlie-kirk-killing-prosecutors-utah)

Part 9 — The pivot is the product, not a mistake

Watch what happens in these cases: as soon as one narrative starts demanding receipts, creators migrate. They “transition.” They “update.” They “cover breaking developments” — anything to avoid the moment where the star witness has to deliver or be disconfirmed.

And sometimes the wider media ecosystem helps this along unintentionally: new court twists, new conflicts-of-interest allegations, new procedural disputes — all real, all newsworthy — but also perfect cover for never doing the one hard thing: audit your own witness pipeline.

(Guardian on another attention-sucking tangent tied to the case’s broader media gravity: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/30/man-sentenced-false-confession-charlie-kirk-killing)

Part 10 — My closer: receipts over reach, every time

So here’s my ten-part summary in one sentence: shock creates fog, fog creates markets, markets create careers, and careers don’t like closure. If Mitch Snow matters, prove it — with documents, corroboration, timeline discipline — not vibes. If he doesn’t, admit it, and stop selling him as the hinge point.

And while everybody else is chasing the next dopamine headline, I’m going to keep saying the same old thing like a metronome: follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold — because the paper trail is what survives the trend cycle. (DHS fusion-center fact sheet, because this is the institutional end-point of “crisis governance”: https://www.dhs.gov/national-network-fusion-centers-fact-sheet)