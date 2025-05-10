https://www.globalrailwayreview.com/news/202316/donald-trump-says-us-wont-fund-california-high-speed-rail-amid-soaring-costs-and-project-delays/

Donald Trump knows Gavin Newsom is doing something else with the California High Speed rail project other than high-speed rail. Well, our researchers looked into it.

Recently, our researchers have presented Gavin Newsom’s father’s lifelong interest in J. Paul Getty's drilling rights in California, which not only created the Getty fortune in oil and gas but also the new promising significant returns in rare earth metals, gold, and silver claims.

If some entity, like the State of California, were to first spend all the money on digging first, then establish rights of way for oil and gas pipelines, then all the problems would be solved. Gavin Newsom is doing exactly that right now with the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA).

Don’t think the Newsoms have done this before? Check out what Gavin’s father, William Newsom, did for J. Paul Getty and Tidewater Corporation for California drilling rights.

It doesn’t stop with Santa Fe Railroad’s Santa Fe Springs and the great Kern oil fields. The Santa Fe Railway right were 2.25 million acres alone.

Then came the offshore oil rights for J. Paul Getty during and after World War II.

Are the people of California really going to pay $128 billion for an oil and gas railway and adjoining pipeline from Gilroy to Palmdale along the old Pacific Pipeline, to be finished in 2045? Doesn’t anyone see this as an oil and gas project with rare earth, gold, and silver finds as a kicker?

Think the Newsoms wouldn’t let the poor State of California go to the public expense to build something that they would then privately own after the State of California is done paying for it?

The first clue might have been the Cal High Speed Rail tracing the same routes as the Getty Pacific Pipeline. This someone might be selling the rights of way back at 10,000 times the acquisition price.

The Cal High Speed Rail traces the Pacific Pipeline Grapevine Route. Want more examples of California corruption?

Check out Squaw Valley Ski Resort where Gavin’s father took over with John Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s father in law after the State of California built the resort.

At what point will Californians realize, going toward the $128 billion boondoggle, that the railroad is for oil, gas, rare earth metals, gold, and silver, not you?