George' Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Lloyd MacKay
4h

I understand on good authority that there is much more to it. First, Gavin Newsome is long dead. He was arrested by the military and executed. In the Hollywood trades they advertised for a look alike to serve as a stand in. Lots of that going on. The original Gavin was a traitor and pedophile. He made a phony deal with the Chinese that was supposed to be about masks but part of the deal was 15,000 conversion kits to turn AR-15’s into full automatic weapons. They were stored in a California State warehouse in Sacramento. The overall plan was to try to escalate the riots in 2020 and have armed cadres ready. Arms caching in big in Demonrat Diddycrat circles.

Another part of the plan was to cause living conditions in major cities to deteriorate so badly that native Californians would exit the state to be replaced by Chinese immigrants. Part of the plan for the high speed rail was to service a number of cities to be built along the right of way for the new Chinese residents, just like they do in China. Thus also the use of directed energy weapons to clear out communities along the route. The corruption is so massive in scale and it goes way back. California has been a leftist treasonous thinly veiled police state dominated by the Getty, Newsome, Pelosi and Brown families. Kamala 2, Kemal Aroush, was infiltrated in from apparently an MK Ultra mind fuck facility run by Dr. Ewan Cameron at McGill. The original Kamala’s mother worked along side him. This stuff runs deep.

DL
4m

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/not-california-high-speed-rail-california?utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

"If some entity, like the State of California, were to first spend all the money on digging first, then establish rights of way for oil and gas pipelines, then all the problems would be solved. Gavin Newsom is doing exactly that right now with the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA)."

-----

Taxpayers are funding private slush funds for public self-servants.

How many people's lives have been altered and properties and money stolen by treacherous, treasonous pland-grabbers ?

greedy fleecers run disruption campaigns against the Life, Liberty, and Property of United States citizens.

the goal of evil-itists is to steal everything by using taxes, inflation, bureaucracy, asset seizure, and man-made disasters.

California's "homeless problem" is not the victims, themselves, it is the parasitic thieves who intentionally CAUSE hardship and suffering.

getty, gruesome, brown, pilferosi, and the water-rights thief amass bloody fortunes by stealing private property and fraudulently claiming mineral rights.

Patterns

One crime = theft

May 10, 2025

12:55am

