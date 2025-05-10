Not California High Speed Rail - California High Speed Crude
Gavin Newsom Following In His Father's Getty Footsteps
https://www.globalrailwayreview.com/news/202316/donald-trump-says-us-wont-fund-california-high-speed-rail-amid-soaring-costs-and-project-delays/
Donald Trump knows Gavin Newsom is doing something else with the California High Speed rail project other than high-speed rail. Well, our researchers looked into it.
Recently, our researchers have presented Gavin Newsom’s father’s lifelong interest in J. Paul Getty's drilling rights in California, which not only created the Getty fortune in oil and gas but also the new promising significant returns in rare earth metals, gold, and silver claims.
If some entity, like the State of California, were to first spend all the money on digging first, then establish rights of way for oil and gas pipelines, then all the problems would be solved. Gavin Newsom is doing exactly that right now with the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA).
Don’t think the Newsoms have done this before? Check out what Gavin’s father, William Newsom, did for J. Paul Getty and Tidewater Corporation for California drilling rights.
It doesn’t stop with Santa Fe Railroad’s Santa Fe Springs and the great Kern oil fields. The Santa Fe Railway right were 2.25 million acres alone.
Then came the offshore oil rights for J. Paul Getty during and after World War II.
Are the people of California really going to pay $128 billion for an oil and gas railway and adjoining pipeline from Gilroy to Palmdale along the old Pacific Pipeline, to be finished in 2045? Doesn’t anyone see this as an oil and gas project with rare earth, gold, and silver finds as a kicker?
Think the Newsoms wouldn’t let the poor State of California go to the public expense to build something that they would then privately own after the State of California is done paying for it?
The first clue might have been the Cal High Speed Rail tracing the same routes as the Getty Pacific Pipeline. This someone might be selling the rights of way back at 10,000 times the acquisition price.
The Cal High Speed Rail traces the Pacific Pipeline Grapevine Route. Want more examples of California corruption?
Check out Squaw Valley Ski Resort where Gavin’s father took over with John Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s father in law after the State of California built the resort.
At what point will Californians realize, going toward the $128 billion boondoggle, that the railroad is for oil, gas, rare earth metals, gold, and silver, not you?
I understand on good authority that there is much more to it. First, Gavin Newsome is long dead. He was arrested by the military and executed. In the Hollywood trades they advertised for a look alike to serve as a stand in. Lots of that going on. The original Gavin was a traitor and pedophile. He made a phony deal with the Chinese that was supposed to be about masks but part of the deal was 15,000 conversion kits to turn AR-15’s into full automatic weapons. They were stored in a California State warehouse in Sacramento. The overall plan was to try to escalate the riots in 2020 and have armed cadres ready. Arms caching in big in Demonrat Diddycrat circles.
Another part of the plan was to cause living conditions in major cities to deteriorate so badly that native Californians would exit the state to be replaced by Chinese immigrants. Part of the plan for the high speed rail was to service a number of cities to be built along the right of way for the new Chinese residents, just like they do in China. Thus also the use of directed energy weapons to clear out communities along the route. The corruption is so massive in scale and it goes way back. California has been a leftist treasonous thinly veiled police state dominated by the Getty, Newsome, Pelosi and Brown families. Kamala 2, Kemal Aroush, was infiltrated in from apparently an MK Ultra mind fuck facility run by Dr. Ewan Cameron at McGill. The original Kamala’s mother worked along side him. This stuff runs deep.
Taxpayers are funding private slush funds for public self-servants.
How many people's lives have been altered and properties and money stolen by treacherous, treasonous pland-grabbers ?
greedy fleecers run disruption campaigns against the Life, Liberty, and Property of United States citizens.
the goal of evil-itists is to steal everything by using taxes, inflation, bureaucracy, asset seizure, and man-made disasters.
California's "homeless problem" is not the victims, themselves, it is the parasitic thieves who intentionally CAUSE hardship and suffering.
getty, gruesome, brown, pilferosi, and the water-rights thief amass bloody fortunes by stealing private property and fraudulently claiming mineral rights.
Patterns
One crime = theft
May 10, 2025
12:55am