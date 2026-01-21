George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VentiValentineValerie's avatar
VentiValentineValerie
44m

The story couldn’t get any louder, nor the stakes any higher, than for the public outcry to actually be told the truth about the Charlie Kirk assassination. That is precisely why it is so important to follow a seasoned reporter and man of integrity like George, who actually adheres to the guidance offered by the journalistic North Star.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture