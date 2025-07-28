Part 1 – Why the simplest story is always buried

Good morning, citizen sleuths—George Webb here, coffee in hand, staring straight at the camera and saying the thing nobody in the polished newsrooms wants to say: the Idaho‑Four case is easy.

Two crime scenes, one pipeline, one phone - the NANA Phone. You weld those pieces and the picture snaps into focus like a Polaroid. The real lever isn’t Instagram pings or TikTok “stalking”; it’s DoorDash—specifically the call that goes out on Xana Kernodle’s phone at 4‑oh‑one a.m. That call, gang, is the hinge pin. If you think you know the story, you need to watch this livestream about the New York Times basically recanting everything about Kohberger.

Why suppress the fact that Tyler Douglass Bishop went to the University of Idaho where the Idaho Four murders were in November of 2022.

For the summary, read on.

It wasn’t a hungry student hunting late‑night carbs; it was a lookout locking in an alibi for a crew of Aryan‑Knights dope runners who’d just finished a low‑light interrogation upstairs. You want motive? Drugs. You want a method? Aryan Knights’ forty‑year narcotics franchise along the I‑90 corridor.

You want the misdirection? Hand the press a creepy Ph.D. student with a bushy brow and let them run eighty‑point headlines while the real killers bury witness after witness after witness.