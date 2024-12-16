Alternative media has made a King’s ransom in advertising revenue, stoking fears about the drones over New Jersey. At the same time, the researchers in our research network stayed quietly out of the clickbait bonanza. We said the drone were nuclear search drones from Day One, and they turned out to be nuclear search drones.

Over the past two weeks, I have quietly stated countless times that the New Jersey drones were CBRN—Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear search drones.

The New Jersey drones did indeed turn out to be nuclear search drones. The crucial reason is why now? Why have a CBRN Live Exercise in the New Jersey Ports right now? Well, we outed the Pelosi-Ibrahim plan for nuclear extortion of Donald Trump in June of 2017, and now it appears Pelosi is at it again in 2024.

In a word, Extortion. In two words, Extort Trump. The same potential threat occurred in the Port of Norfolk and Charleston in June of 2017. We received communications/intelligence from a West Virginia group claiming to have one hundred years of combined anti-terrorism experience behind them (it turned out to be an FBI Informant trying to smear Citizen Journalism) that a Pakistan group was planning a dirty bomb attack on a ship called the Memphis Maersk.

In a June 2017 broadcast entitled "Clear And Present Danger,” after reviewing the group’s “intelligence,” at the one-hour mark, I say, “I have a prediction to make. It’s going to be Norfolk”. “It’s going to be Ibrahim”. CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan didn’t hear Ibrahim or Norfolk, but the prediction is clearly there at the one-hour mark in the broadcast.

Journalist George Webb at “Carrier Row” in Norfolk, Virginia.

This current threat in New Jersey seems to be June 2017 all over again with a threat of a dirty bomb in a New Jersey Port. We are falling for it this time. Why did we say it was Ibrahim the last time this happened? Because of Nancy Pelosi’s contacts through the Awan Spy Ring in Congress to Daewoo Ibrahim.

Even though part of the Ibrahim gang was caught in 2018, CNN never retracted or credited me for being right about the story. And now Pelosi seems to be running the same dirty bomb threat in New Jersey.

We connected many Pelosi-Awan front companies to Ibrahim including many small spying companies compromising cell towers and phones being sold right in the basement of the Capitol office buildings.

We published the IP addresses of connections to Ukrainian terrorists Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with their ties to China and the US Nuclear Regulatory Agency, all under the aegis of NATO’s Atlantic Council. But, of course, the false narratives spun by CNN won the day. No mention of Ibrahim. No mention of the Port of Norfolk. Just Citizen Journalism Bad.

This deliberate misleading of the American public to the threat Nancy Pelosi and Daewoo presented to the American people through nuclear extortion was the subject of my defamation lawsuit against CNN in 2020. The case was dismissed when I moved to Georgia from Michigan, which caused me to lose Jurisdiction, a mistake I will never make again.

Recently, journalist Dave Troy repeated the defamation despite the original broadcast material being available to him and a plethora of court documents regarding the CNN defamation case. I never made any reports or calls to the Port of Charleston EVER.

The Port and DHS called ME five times, and each time, I said I recommended only sweeping the four diplomatic containers associated with Ibrahim and Pelosi for radiation, not a pause in operations for the whole Port. I was with a Law Enforcement officer at the time as a witness to all five documented calls. The Port was searched for four hours in the middle of the night. By comparison, COVID shut down our Port like Long Beach for months, backing up ships to the Suez Canal.

The original four diplomatic containers associated with Ibrahim were never searched because of Diplomatic Immunity, so we still don’t know if the original intel wasn’t correct. Now, the dirty bomb threat in New Jersey is all the rage for the alternative media. I am not going there until I see evidence that Ibrahim and Nancy Pelosi are involved because they have the fissile material, they have the encrypted communications, and they have the terrorist network in Pakistan.

However, I still maintain that the Pelosi- Ibrahim threat is real because Ibrahim has access to fissile material. But until you say Pelosi and Ibrahim as a nuclear threat, I am not interested. We are working on far more important stories in Nancy Pelosi’s Port of San Francisco and Open AI/Chat GPT launder movies, music, and all written works over the last hundred years into her crime gang.