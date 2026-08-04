New George Webb Book - Fauci And Me
Since 1987, a strange coincidence and intertwining of personal medical research creates the foundation to call out Anthony Fauci's Bio agent profiteering over 40 years later
FAUCI AND ME
Two Lives, One Epidemic, Forty Years of Parallel Paths
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Book Treatment
In 1980, two Americans begin parallel journeys that neither knows will become intertwined for the next four decades. One enters the highest levels of government medicine and becomes the public face of America’s response to AIDS and later COVID-19.
The other, shaken by the death of a close friend from HIV, embarks on a lifelong, self-directed investigation into immunology, biotechnology, and the institutions that shape modern medicine. Their paths never physically cross, but their careers increasingly become mirror images of one another—one operating inside the establishment, the other questioning it from the outside.
Overview
Fauci and Me is both memoir and investigative journey.
It begins not in Washington, D.C., but in an ordinary restaurant where George Webb and his wife learn that a favorite waiter has died from AIDS. The loss is intensely personal. Webb cannot understand why twentieth-century medicine appears so helpless against a virus that destroys the immune system. The experience launches an obsession that will occupy much of the next forty years.
The book follows these two trajectories in alternating chapters.
Fauci becomes America’s leading infectious disease official.
Webb becomes an independent investigator following the scientific revolution taking place across America’s biotechnology corridor.
Neither man knows the other.
Yet their lives repeatedly intersect through the same scientific institutions, the same technologies, the same funding networks, and eventually the same global pandemic.
Themes
The book explores several central questions:
● How does scientific knowledge become public policy when obvious profiteering seems to be present from the beginning of an outbreak.
● Why do some research paths receive enormous funding like Cauci’s AZT while others struggle?
● What is the relationship between government, academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies when a corporate plant like Fauci is calling the shots?
● Can citizen investigators contribute meaningfully to understanding complex scientific institutions when there is no check on uncontrolled authority like Fauci wielded without them.
● What happens when two people study the same subject from opposite sides of the establishment?
Rather than presenting itself as a biography of Anthony Fauci, the book is fundamentally the story of one citizen’s decades-long effort to understand modern biomedical science.
Structure
Part I — The Waiter
The story opens with loss.
A favorite waiter dies of AIDS.
For Webb, the event becomes a personal mystery.
How could modern civilization send astronauts into space yet remain unable to stop a virus?
He begins reading everything he can find about immunology.
The immune system becomes an intellectual frontier.
Across the country, Anthony Fauci is becoming one of the government’s principal physicians confronting the emerging AIDS epidemic.
Two journeys begin.
Part II — Learning the Language of Cells
While Fauci’s responsibilities expand inside NIH, Webb pursues an informal education through interviews and travel.
He visits leading research centers.
He studies:
● immune cell signaling
● T-cell biology
● genome sequencing
● computational biology
● emerging biotechnology
The Human Genome Project transforms biology.
Webb sees opportunities for understanding disease through genetics and systems biology.
His reporting takes him to institutions pioneering high-throughput sequencing and computational approaches to biology.
Part III — The New Biology
America’s biotechnology revolution unfolds.
Webb visits researchers, entrepreneurs, laboratories, and supercomputing centers.
Among the scientists whose work influences his understanding are pioneers in genomics and systems biology, including Leroy Hood and others working at the intersection of biology, engineering, and computation.
The promise is enormous.
Perhaps medicine can finally understand—not merely treat—the mechanisms underlying immune dysfunction.
Meanwhile, Fauci continues to guide national infectious disease research through changing administrations and evolving epidemics.
Part IV — Two Views of Medicine
This section contrasts two fundamentally different perspectives.
From inside government, Fauci sees the challenge of directing research, advising policymakers, and responding to public health emergencies.
From outside government, Webb asks whether scientific institutions adequately reward dissent, alternative hypotheses, and independent inquiry.
The contrast becomes the emotional center of the book.
Not hero versus villain.
But insider versus outsider.
Institution versus investigator.
Part V — Convergence
For decades, the two stories remain separate.
Then COVID-19 arrives.
The questions Webb has spent years asking about biotechnology, biodefense, research funding, and global preparedness suddenly move from scientific journals onto front pages around the world.
As Fauci becomes one of the most recognized physicians in history, Webb and a network of citizen journalists begin publishing investigations into pandemic preparedness, government decision-making, and the origins of SARS-CoV-2.
This section distinguishes clearly between documented events, publicly available evidence, and the author’s own investigative hypotheses where definitive conclusions remain contested.
Part VI — The Mirror
The climax is not a courtroom.
It is a realization.
For forty years two men have devoted enormous portions of their lives to infectious disease.
One believed institutions were the best vehicle for protecting society.
The other increasingly believed institutions required constant scrutiny by independent investigators.
Neither could fully tell the story without the other.
Tone
The tone combines:
● investigative memoir
● scientific travelogue
● history of biotechnology
● personal reflection
● institutional reporting
Rather than relying on polemics, the narrative emphasizes interviews, travel, firsthand observation, scientific history, and the author’s evolving understanding over four decades.
Why This Book Matters
Fauci and Me is ultimately not a book about Anthony Fauci.
It is about how one ordinary citizen spent forty years trying to understand extraordinary science.
It asks whether expertise belongs exclusively to institutions or whether determined independent researchers can also make meaningful contributions to public understanding.
The story spans the AIDS crisis, the genomics revolution, the rise of biotechnology, and the COVID-19 pandemic—using the parallel lives of two men to examine how science, policy, journalism, and public trust became intertwined in modern America.
Whether readers agree with every conclusion or not, the book invites them to consider how scientific debates unfold, how evidence accumulates, and how the relationship between government experts and citizen investigators has evolved in an age when information is more accessible than ever before.
George Webb 's Intelligence Network is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
After forty years of studying HIV and its origins, the same key actor from HIV, Anthony Fauci, conducts a military live exercise called Coronavirus.
The first time I wrote about HIV I was a freshman in college in 1978. At that time, it was only a mystery disease in South Africa, and the disease had not been named. I wrote a speculative paper postulating that the Apartheid Regime was using a bioagent potentially to hold onto power. To this day, the incidents of HIV in South Africa, Africa, three times greater than anywhere else in the world.
I wish George Webb would speak with Anthony William. It would be life changing for him and what he could do with the information would benefit all of us.
Wikipedia attacks Anthony viciously, people are paid to take him down, and he's been kicked off more social media platforms than anyone--he's over the target. His information has never been proven wrong and often stolen by Harvard, Mayo Clinic, podcast doctors, etc., and presented as their own so they can make money on their "cures". They don't credit Anthony so people never learn the truth about the root causes of illness and how to heal.
He does not advertise, it's all word of mouth. Nor does he sell anything but the books; everything else is free. That he remains alive isn't because the guilty industries/people haven't tried to harm him, but because his life purpose is to help us prevent and heal chronic illnesses in these perilous times. Millions of us are healing and pre-warned to avoid things like medical treatments designed to harm us.
Come on, George, take off those blinders that keep you focused only on what is of man. This could open up so many more avenues for your impeccable investigative research. For example, why do they take two full vials of blood for routine tests and 10 vials at a time for some cancer patients? They don't need all that blood for testing, but our immune system does. Where is the excess blood going? What are the labs doing with it? Selling it for rituals, ingestion, research on new ways to target and kill us? Why do lab technicians know they don't need all that blood, but doctors don't? Why won't doctors grow a pair and tell the labs they're done harming their patients and they will only order/send pediatric-sized vials?
Anyone who has read this far, might be interested that after nine books focused on human health Anthony's next book, to be released in October, is Healing Your Pet. Best to pre-order as it will sell out quickly.