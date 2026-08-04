FAUCI AND ME

Two Lives, One Epidemic, Forty Years of Parallel Paths

Book Treatment

In 1980, two Americans begin parallel journeys that neither knows will become intertwined for the next four decades. One enters the highest levels of government medicine and becomes the public face of America’s response to AIDS and later COVID-19.

The other, shaken by the death of a close friend from HIV, embarks on a lifelong, self-directed investigation into immunology, biotechnology, and the institutions that shape modern medicine. Their paths never physically cross, but their careers increasingly become mirror images of one another—one operating inside the establishment, the other questioning it from the outside.

Overview

Fauci and Me is both memoir and investigative journey.

It begins not in Washington, D.C., but in an ordinary restaurant where George Webb and his wife learn that a favorite waiter has died from AIDS. The loss is intensely personal. Webb cannot understand why twentieth-century medicine appears so helpless against a virus that destroys the immune system. The experience launches an obsession that will occupy much of the next forty years.

The book follows these two trajectories in alternating chapters.

Fauci becomes America’s leading infectious disease official.

Webb becomes an independent investigator following the scientific revolution taking place across America’s biotechnology corridor.

Neither man knows the other.

Yet their lives repeatedly intersect through the same scientific institutions, the same technologies, the same funding networks, and eventually the same global pandemic.

Themes

The book explores several central questions:

● How does scientific knowledge become public policy when obvious profiteering seems to be present from the beginning of an outbreak.

● Why do some research paths receive enormous funding like Cauci’s AZT while others struggle?

● What is the relationship between government, academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies when a corporate plant like Fauci is calling the shots?

● Can citizen investigators contribute meaningfully to understanding complex scientific institutions when there is no check on uncontrolled authority like Fauci wielded without them.

● What happens when two people study the same subject from opposite sides of the establishment?

Rather than presenting itself as a biography of Anthony Fauci, the book is fundamentally the story of one citizen’s decades-long effort to understand modern biomedical science.

Structure

Part I — The Waiter

The story opens with loss.

A favorite waiter dies of AIDS.

For Webb, the event becomes a personal mystery.

How could modern civilization send astronauts into space yet remain unable to stop a virus?

He begins reading everything he can find about immunology.

The immune system becomes an intellectual frontier.

Across the country, Anthony Fauci is becoming one of the government’s principal physicians confronting the emerging AIDS epidemic.

Two journeys begin.

Part II — Learning the Language of Cells

While Fauci’s responsibilities expand inside NIH, Webb pursues an informal education through interviews and travel.

He visits leading research centers.

He studies:

● immune cell signaling

● T-cell biology

● genome sequencing

● computational biology

● emerging biotechnology

The Human Genome Project transforms biology.

Webb sees opportunities for understanding disease through genetics and systems biology.

His reporting takes him to institutions pioneering high-throughput sequencing and computational approaches to biology.

Part III — The New Biology

America’s biotechnology revolution unfolds.

Webb visits researchers, entrepreneurs, laboratories, and supercomputing centers.

Among the scientists whose work influences his understanding are pioneers in genomics and systems biology, including Leroy Hood and others working at the intersection of biology, engineering, and computation.

The promise is enormous.

Perhaps medicine can finally understand—not merely treat—the mechanisms underlying immune dysfunction.

Meanwhile, Fauci continues to guide national infectious disease research through changing administrations and evolving epidemics.

Part IV — Two Views of Medicine

This section contrasts two fundamentally different perspectives.

From inside government, Fauci sees the challenge of directing research, advising policymakers, and responding to public health emergencies.

From outside government, Webb asks whether scientific institutions adequately reward dissent, alternative hypotheses, and independent inquiry.

The contrast becomes the emotional center of the book.

Not hero versus villain.

But insider versus outsider.

Institution versus investigator.

Part V — Convergence

For decades, the two stories remain separate.

Then COVID-19 arrives.

The questions Webb has spent years asking about biotechnology, biodefense, research funding, and global preparedness suddenly move from scientific journals onto front pages around the world.

As Fauci becomes one of the most recognized physicians in history, Webb and a network of citizen journalists begin publishing investigations into pandemic preparedness, government decision-making, and the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

This section distinguishes clearly between documented events, publicly available evidence, and the author’s own investigative hypotheses where definitive conclusions remain contested.

Part VI — The Mirror

The climax is not a courtroom.

It is a realization.

For forty years two men have devoted enormous portions of their lives to infectious disease.

One believed institutions were the best vehicle for protecting society.

The other increasingly believed institutions required constant scrutiny by independent investigators.

Neither could fully tell the story without the other.

Tone

The tone combines:

● investigative memoir

● scientific travelogue

● history of biotechnology

● personal reflection

● institutional reporting

Rather than relying on polemics, the narrative emphasizes interviews, travel, firsthand observation, scientific history, and the author’s evolving understanding over four decades.

Why This Book Matters

Fauci and Me is ultimately not a book about Anthony Fauci.

It is about how one ordinary citizen spent forty years trying to understand extraordinary science.

It asks whether expertise belongs exclusively to institutions or whether determined independent researchers can also make meaningful contributions to public understanding.

The story spans the AIDS crisis, the genomics revolution, the rise of biotechnology, and the COVID-19 pandemic—using the parallel lives of two men to examine how science, policy, journalism, and public trust became intertwined in modern America.

Whether readers agree with every conclusion or not, the book invites them to consider how scientific debates unfold, how evidence accumulates, and how the relationship between government experts and citizen investigators has evolved in an age when information is more accessible than ever before.

After forty years of studying HIV and its origins, the same key actor from HIV, Anthony Fauci, conducts a military live exercise called Coronavirus.

The first time I wrote about HIV I was a freshman in college in 1978. At that time, it was only a mystery disease in South Africa, and the disease had not been named. I wrote a speculative paper postulating that the Apartheid Regime was using a bioagent potentially to hold onto power. To this day, the incidents of HIV in South Africa, Africa, three times greater than anywhere else in the world.