George Webb 's Intelligence Network

George Webb 's Intelligence Network

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Kathleen Jack's avatar
Kathleen Jack
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I wish George Webb would speak with Anthony William. It would be life changing for him and what he could do with the information would benefit all of us.

Wikipedia attacks Anthony viciously, people are paid to take him down, and he's been kicked off more social media platforms than anyone--he's over the target. His information has never been proven wrong and often stolen by Harvard, Mayo Clinic, podcast doctors, etc., and presented as their own so they can make money on their "cures". They don't credit Anthony so people never learn the truth about the root causes of illness and how to heal.

He does not advertise, it's all word of mouth. Nor does he sell anything but the books; everything else is free. That he remains alive isn't because the guilty industries/people haven't tried to harm him, but because his life purpose is to help us prevent and heal chronic illnesses in these perilous times. Millions of us are healing and pre-warned to avoid things like medical treatments designed to harm us.

Come on, George, take off those blinders that keep you focused only on what is of man. This could open up so many more avenues for your impeccable investigative research. For example, why do they take two full vials of blood for routine tests and 10 vials at a time for some cancer patients? They don't need all that blood for testing, but our immune system does. Where is the excess blood going? What are the labs doing with it? Selling it for rituals, ingestion, research on new ways to target and kill us? Why do lab technicians know they don't need all that blood, but doctors don't? Why won't doctors grow a pair and tell the labs they're done harming their patients and they will only order/send pediatric-sized vials?

Anyone who has read this far, might be interested that after nine books focused on human health Anthony's next book, to be released in October, is Healing Your Pet. Best to pre-order as it will sell out quickly.

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