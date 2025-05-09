Our new Citizen Journalist Terry at our studios in Lambertville, Michigan allowed Aaron Adler, Mark Buckley, and myself to recap some of our research over the last eight years. First, the Afghanistan War was about draining oil and gas from Turkmenistan and Afghanistan though Unocal/Enron pipelines.

Then add Peter Strzok and Lisa Page on the Iran connection for a gas pipeline to China. You just need 9/11 to create a mass formation psychosis to get the US Armed Forces to topple the governments and create the pipeline routes.

We also talked about the CIA installs like General Haq who had all the leaders of Pakistan murdered if they showed any regard for Pakistan.

Speaking of political assassinations, we also briefly discussed Sirhan Sirhan being recruited as a “lone gunman” to kill RFK in 1964 if he ran for President.

But we emphasized India was never going to get the oil or gas from TAPI or the IPI pipelines, just that they would pay for it. The CIA and Pak ISI always planned to reroute to China for themselves.

We stated India was never going to get the oil or gas, and the Atlantic Council always secretly planned for the pipeline to turn to the North to China through the Kashmir, hence the current terrorism.

We moved on to then talking about the Braverman Prophecy and the Ben Gurion Canal, and the plan I outlined in 2017 for Israel to roll up the Gaza.

We talked about the secret pipeline Marc Rich had through Israel for the Arab Oil Embargo in 1973 through Askelon, for instance.

We also discussed the new Trans-Arabian Pipeline through Saudi Arabia to the Gulf of Aqaba.

We discussed our South African artists documentary on the birth of Israel as well.

Finally we turned to the new Pope who I called the Chicago Mob Pope. Aaron mention the potential taking out of Pope Francis to sever the power base with JD Vance.

Yes, we have a new Pope with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and the death of Pope Francis was suspicious after the JD Vance visit.

That’s a pretty good Day One for the new guy, but it also served as a for anyone following my Substack or our new shows at Neighborhood news.

Here is the link to the show on YouTube.