Stunning new forensic analysis if the Trump Assassination attempt indicates a total of eleven shots fired from three separate weapons, obliterating the “lone gunman” theory of the Trump Assassination.

The forensic speak for themselves, and the probability that the Crooks young sniper fired all three weapons after being shot is extremely unlikely. The geometry doesn’t line up either with at least two sources for the shots fired.

Neighborhood News citizen journalist, Tyrone Sargent, shows the two angles of fire from the forensic evidence.

We also have new evidence of four different motorcycle police leaving the Joe Biden motorcade to join the Trump motorcade in a very suspicious, last minute change of security assignments.

I am actually staying at a hotel with Police snipers and sharpshooters from all over the United States and Canada at my hotel, and to a man and woman, they are all shocked at the lack of security at the Trump Assassination attempt.

Here is a split screen video which highlights the long wait to engage the shooters.

Jonathan Willis, reputedly a Secret Service sniper, had the Crooks roof shooter in his sights for three minutes was not given permission to fire.

I have reached out to Willis here in Butler, PA, but he appears to be in fear for his life.

We are also working on the “ladder story” here in Butler, PA.

I am also following the fake lamp story which appears to have been taken in a staged photo before the assassination.

We will continue reporting on this Trump Assassination attempt from here in Butler, Pennsylvania. I visited Butler Township Police this morning, and the Police have informed me all future press conferences will be run by the FBI. More daily updates here.