We have three new cam hits on Tyler Robinson the day of the Charlie Kirk Assassination and the morning after. In the first video, Tyler appears on the balcony at 12:16 PM, as seen at the 11:27 minute mark.

Tyler appears to be coordinating the position of players from an overhead perch on the Balcony.

Tyler is seen many times on the balcony like the captain of an air craft carrier watching the takeoff of his planes from the flight deck.

These time markers are for a video in one hour and 9 minutes in length with this frame appearing at 8:47 timestamp in that video.

This corner location on the balcony is where I interviewed UVU Student Thomas recently who witnessed the Charlie Kirk murder.

Here is my interview with the UVU Student Thomas from that location.

This is about the same time that Tyler Robinson received a call from Black Eagle Shirt guy who we believe made a “ROTC Tunnel phone call right in front of the ROTC Tunnel to Robinson here on the Balcony shortly after 12:16 PM.

We believe this Black Eagle Shirt Guy, called Tyler Robinson, was within sight of the ROTC Meeting House above before entering the tunnel here at around 12:16PM.

We believe Representative Phil Lyman was standing directly inside the glass windows behind Robinson when Robinson on the Balcony when Tyler received the ROTC Tunnel call from Black Eagle Shirt Guy.

We have another Tyler Robinson sighting shortly after the assassination, where Tyler Robinson appears to go to the Orem City Hall and Police Station at 12:44 PM.

It appears Tyler enters the parking lot near Orem Police Headquarters to drop off a thumb drive or some other small package. Tyler Robinson drives his Grey Dodge Challenger in the parking lot, stops very briefly, and then speeds away.

We can only speculate that Tyler was dropping off his phone or a thumb drive that recorded the players in the assassination.

We have speculated that Tyler Robinson used the ROTC Meeting Space to camp and plan the Charlie Kirk assassination near the “Patsy Tunnel” and “Patsy Stairwell”, where pictures of the Black Eagle Shirt Guy are taken. Did Tyler Robinson stay at the ROTC Meeting House overnight? We don’t know.

For a complete “Patsy Walk” from the 800 - 800 Intersection by the Mormon Church that goes right past Tyler Robinson on the Balcony, see this video.

We have a third camera hit on Tyler Robinson the next morning at the town of Cedar City, Utah, about two hours drive South toward St. George, Utah. You may remember we had already published video of Tyler’s expected return route on September 10th in St. George.

It appears now we might have disrupted Tyler’s planned return to St. George on the 10th.

We will continue to update this story as the day continues.

Summary and Sources

Part 1 — Why I’m on the ground and what this is about

Good morning. I’m on the ground because the scale of what happened at Utah Valley University is bigger than a single tragic moment; it has signatures and patterns that deserve old-fashioned, on-the-pavement reporting. The basic, unavoidable fact reported by multiple outlets is that Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event, and that a 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and related counts. That’s the frame the public needs to know before we dig into claims, camera hits, timelines, and the competing narratives. Wikipedia+1

When I say “on the ground,” I don’t mean scrolling a feed. I mean asking business owners about cameras, checking the tile pattern inside a Dairy Queen because a clip was shown there, standing at vantage points and timing walking routes, knocking on the doors of parking lots, recording what witnesses really say — because raw observation and chain-of-custody are what separate rumor from something an editor can publish or an investigator can subpoena. News outlets like AP and CBS have released the core legal facts (charges, court appearances), but they can only do so much without the raw materials we, as local reporters and documentarians, can gather. ABC7 Los Angeles+1

Part 2 — What the livestream said, and how I treat those claims

The livestream I’m summarizing made forceful assertions: that camera hits exist which place a particular person at a certain balcony at a certain minute; that other footage shows a different figure moving along other routes; and that these pieces, taken together, suggest a coordinated team rather than a lone operator. I treat these as claims to be tested.

Mainstream reporting confirms that arrests and charges have been filed and that investigators are assembling voluminous evidence; but the public record is not the same as the livestream’s analysis. So I’m going to set the livestream’s claims alongside the public record and say where they align and where they diverge. PBS+1

I want to be clear: alleging a “team” versus a “lone shooter” changes everything for investigators — it changes what you subpoena, where you look for metadata, and how you interpret witness statements.

That’s why it’s critical to treat team claims as provisional hypotheses that demand documentary proof: camera timings, plate-reads, bus manifests, and phone metadata. The mainstream outlets are covering the big milestones (arrest, charges, hearings), but they also report gaps, conflicting timelines, and ongoing discovery problems — and those are the spaces investigative reporting should pry open. Fox News+1

Part 3 — The three camera “hits” the livestream emphasized (what’s public vs. what’s claimed)

The livestream repeatedly mentioned three camera “hits” — short, timestamped clips that the presenter said show the same person on a balcony, later movement near a tunnel/stairwell, and finally a vehicle turning near a municipal building. Public reporting confirms that law enforcement has a large cache of CCTV and license-plate evidence and that prosecutors say they will rely on voluminous evidence; outlets have reported some footage releases and many refused requests.

What the livestream adds is a play-by-play interpretation of those hits — identifying which frames the presenter calls “exculpatory” for the accused and which he calls “incriminating” for a broader team. CBS News+1

If you want to evaluate those claims yourself, ask for the timestamps and the camera owners. That’s the raw stuff that converts a confident claim into courtroom evidence. Non-partisan outlets remind us every time: chain of custody and provenance matter. In other words, a still-frame posted to a social channel is not the same as the original file from the camera with metadata and tamper logs. That’s one reason the prosecution and defense will fight over discovery so hard — and why civilian FOIA requests and contact with local businesses can still matter. Fox News

Part 4 — The “team” thesis: why the livestream pursued it and how mainstream media treats such claims

The livestream’s higher-order claim is that the shooting shows the “signature” of a team operation: rehearsal, pre-positioned diversions, and coordinated exfiltration. The basic logic is straightforward — when multiple moving parts and deliberately confusing public narratives appear you consider planned coordination.

Mainstream outlets report both the prosecution’s narrative (one suspect charged; evidence presented) and defense claims that will challenge timelines and suggest gaps. The sensible approach for a reporter is to present both: “Here’s the team hypothesis as argued by on-the-ground researchers” and “here’s the official claim and the evidence authorities say they have.” PBS+1

One practical point: alleging “team” activity doesn’t mean you parade alleged co-conspirators in public without evidence. Responsible reporting calls those hypotheses what they are until corroborated with verifiable records. That’s why in parallel to the team thesis, I keep requesting camera footage, bus manifests, phone pings, and license plate reads at specific timestamps. Without them you end up in the feedback loop of speculation. Major outlets likewise emphasize discovery and verification as the legal process unfolds. PBS

Part 5 — What witnesses said on the scene and the role of acoustics and vantage points

A lot of the livestream attention centered on witness statements — people who were standing in different parts of the amphitheater and heard shots echoing from particular directions. That’s the sort of thing acoustic analysts and ballistics experts examine.

Newsrooms often commission acoustic reconstructions or publish interviews with sound-analysis specialists; such technical pieces help translate witness impressions into probable shot location ranges. I’ve spoken with people who heard echoes and who said the big bang was louder from a certain sector. The mainstream press has similarly covered witness accounts and the limits of those accounts. CBS News+1

Witness perception is fallible, and the echo and reflection patterns in an amphitheater are deceptive. That’s precisely why you want multiple modalities: camera hits, sound analysis, and ballistic forensics.

The livestream’s on-the-ground reporting — interviewing the student who stood under the flag, checking the stairwells, comparing tiles — is useful because it supplies the context that an acoustics lab needs to do simulations. But again: simulations and witness impressions must ultimately be paired with physical evidence to be conclusive. Major outlets have reported both witness impressions and the caveats investigators place on them. CBS News

Part 6 — Cameras, removed equipment, and access to footage

A recurring theme in the livestream was frustration: claims that law enforcement and some businesses sat on footage for weeks while citizen journalists were pursuing leads. That grievance is not unique to this case — reporters often complain about delays in footage release.

At the same time, officials tell the press they need time to preserve and vet evidence for criminal prosecutions, and mainstream outlets have reported that investigators have amassed a large body of material they are reviewing. The appropriate balance is transparency with chain-of-custody safeguards, and the legal process often creates friction between speed and evidence integrity. FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)+1

The livestream documented several business cameras being tampered with or removed in the days leading up to or after the incident — that’s an allegation you can corroborate by requesting the original camera files and noting any gaps in retention.

Salt Lake and local outlets have noted incidents about suspicious packages and other security concerns in the weeks after the killing; these peripheral events matter because they alter the investigative environment and the preservation of evidence. If businesses refuse to share, keep a record and file formal requests — those form the paper trail that can force disclosure. The Salt Lake Tribune+1

Part 7 — Vehicles, travel routes, and the “missing Dodge Challenger” thread

One specific focus in the livestream was a claimed vehicle (a grey Dodge Challenger) and whether it appeared on plate readers and camera chains heading in and out of the region. The producer argued that gaps in vehicle detection either indicate flight by plane or manipulation of the chain of evidence.

Mainstream outlets note that license plate readers and traffic cameras are often decisive but are not omnipresent; they report that investigators are continuing to follow travel records and airline manifests where relevant. In short: vehicle sightings are important leads, but each sighting must be corroborated by the original camera file, timestamps, and plate-read logs. FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)+1

A cautionary note for citizen reporters: vehicles and license plates can be misread or misattributed from low-quality footage. If you put a vehicle at the center of your theory, demand the original high-resolution footage and any ALPR (automated license plate reader) data. That’s what law enforcement uses in indictments — and it’s also what the defense will attack. That’s why major outlets emphasize the difference between social clips and authenticated system logs. Fox News

Part 8 — The legal posture: arrests, charges, and the discovery fight

By now the public record shows the suspect has been charged with aggravated murder and other counts, and prosecutors have signaled they will seek the most serious penalties. Mainstream reporting describes ongoing court appearances, defense motions for discovery, and a heavy focus on the timeline as a potential vulnerability in prosecution strategy.

That litigation and discovery process is where many of these citizen-collected leads will either be validated or contested. It’s where camera hits become evidence and where metadata becomes numeric proof that an alibi holds or fails. CBS News+1

One practical thing I learned on the ground: if you have a credible timestamp, deliver it to counsel or file it in a FOIA. The prosecution has limited resources and will sometimes withhold until subpoenaed in bulk; the defense will push to delay and de-emphasize things that threaten their client. Reporting can help accelerate transparency — but it must be done responsibly. Fox, PBS, and other outlets have all covered the procedural aspects of this case as the court fights over discovery timing. Fox News+1

Part 9 — Money, donors, and the wider institutional context the livestream raised

The livestream broadened the frame to discuss donors, university naming rights, and a network of influence that might affect access to practice fields and camera control. That’s a legitimate area for reporting: who controls facility access, who owns private security contracts, and which donors have the ability to influence what footage is kept or released.

Journalists should pursue receipts: donation records, contracts, and email requests — not rumor. Mainstream outlets occasionally publish deep dives into donor influence and campus contracts, and such reporting can illuminate how access and privilege shape investigative possibilities. Wikipedia

But again — be cautious. Alleging corruption or complicity requires documentary proof. Donor lists and naming agreements are public records in many cases; FOIA those contracts, check IP and vendor records on camera systems, and then publish the links. That’s how journalists convert suspicion into verifiable reporting without defaming people. The stream is right to direct attention to these systemic questions; the ethical path is to back them with documents. Utah State University

Part 10 — How responsible citizen journalism helps and what I’m asking from you

Here’s the short version: we need focused, verifiable contributions. If you have an original clip with native metadata, deliver it to a reputable newsroom or to law enforcement with a record of transfer. If you see a camera mount torn down, photograph it and log the time.

If you find a bus manifest or a vendor receipt that seems odd, make a copy and cite it publicly or submit it to a FOIA. Don’t spread speculative sequences that implicate identified people without corroboration. The mainstream media will amplify what is verifiable, but they need the raw files to do it. CBS News+1

I’m going to keep doing what I can: walk the site, interview witnesses, gather receipts, and push for footage. You can help by doing the same responsibly: save original files, note timestamps, and avoid repeating operational detail. The livestream’s passion and persistence are useful — they mobilize crowds and turn up cameras — but the next step is turning that momentum into authenticated records that survive a court’s scrutiny.

If you want, I’ll produce a timeline appendix that lists the mainstream coverage (AP, CBS, PBS, Fox, Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News) alongside the purported camera timestamps cited in the livestream so you can see where public reporting and on-the-ground claims converge and diverge. ABC7 Los Angeles+2CBS News+2