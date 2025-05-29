With the fall of the Soviet Union, huge stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons became the spoils of the Cold War. Ken Alibek, who ran the Anthrax plant in Stepnagorsk, Siberia, then came to the United States to work for Dr. Earl Brian and Ed Meese for a biodefense contractor called Hadron.

Ed Meese, a key aide for Ronald Reagan and George Bush, was a key individual with President Reagan's Chief of Staff James Baker, who divided up the spoils of the Cold War in terms of highly enriched uranium and bioagents like Anthrax.

Meese invested in Hadron in Hercules and Indio, California, and its Arlington, Virginia location, where Hadron was a biodefense consultant. Dr. Earl Brian, former California Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, was the key Ed Meese associate who ran the Anthrax operation at Hadron. Brian was also involved with the Phoenix Program in Vietnam with the CIA as combat medic.

The key idea of Hadron was building a place to harbor and house the Cold War takings, such as the Anthrax bioagents, and these biogents and other weapons of war were sold to Iran through a go-between, Manucher Ghorbanifar, for the Iran-Iraq War. We know Ghorbanifar met with Dr. Earl Brian in Phoenix, Arizona for one of their arms buying liaisons.

Hadron henchmen issued several strong threats to CEO Bill Hamilton of INSLAW to force a sale of the PROMIS software which we believe was used to procure weapons by Ghorbanifar through PROMIS source code stolen by Earl Brian.

In Citizen Journalism, we follow the death threats and blood trails. When someone threatens to murder you, they usually have a reason. We have maintained this for eight years; the death threat reason is the sale of Anthrax by Dr. Earl Brian to Iran’s Ghorbanifar for the Iran-Iraq War. Dr. Earl Brian spoke Farsi, which made him the go-between for Ghorbanifar.

Dr. Brian also installed a health system in Iran, which we believe was just the PROMIS software with an attachment of the lung x-ray of the patient to see if they were victims of inhalation anthrax.

Places like Koltsovo, Sverdlosk, and Stepnagorsk were the dark names of Russian manufacturing sites for these potions of death in the cities of the old Soviet Union, and we tracked Anthrax to the Indian Reservation in Indio, California, as the safe haven for some of this Post Cold War Anthrax.

These old Soviet bioagents and chemical weapons had to be either destroyed or secreted to another location in a stealthy location at the resolution of the Cold War in 1991. We present information in this series that the latter occurred with the CIA and State Department insiders who oversaw the dismantling of the Soviet Union, and then these CIA dismantlers invested in the biotech spinoffs this old Soviet technology created. These recovered weapons of war were later resold to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Our researchers believe that Reporter Danny Casolaro found Dr. Earl Brian and Hadron Corporation were stockpiling old Soviet Union anthrax on the Cabazon Indian Reservation in California. “Indio” was the word written as a death note hidden in Danny Casolaro’s shoe the night of his murder.

The highly enriched uranium from the old Soviet Union was also secreted into India by the Chicago Mob-owned General Dynamics.

