Neighborhood News relaunched at ww.nnhour.com yesterday, and I helped launch the reboot of the network after the journalism school was shut down three years ago.

Through Mark Buckley’s generosity, the Neighborhood New Studio is reborn at the corner of Summerfield and Secor in Lambertville, Michigan.

Mark wasted no time in the first broadcast getting directly into “Permissible Assistance”, the controversial, new Department of Defense Directive that allows US troops to fire on peaceful protestors on US soil.

Mark pointed out there has been no definition of what the term “Permissible Assistance” means in terms of rules of engagement since the Directive was announced by the Department of Defense in late September, seemingly in preparation for election operations.

Mark also did a Wealth segment for the Neighborhood News, speaking to the appreciation of Silver Certificates from the 1960s, showing how our actual purchasing power and the minimum wage are half what they were in 1962. Mark calculated the minimum wage would be $30 an hour if the minimum wage would have kept pace with the 1962 Silver Certificate.

Mark also spoke about the recent fallout from the BRICS alternative currency Summit and how India seemed to be backing away from the Russia—and China-led consortium. The BRICS Consortium threatened to unseat the US dollars for a significant portion of international transactions, partially based on a market basket of commodities instead of just fiat currency. However, it does not appear that a BRICS currency will happen any time soon.

Neighborhood News then pivoted to Health coverage. Neighborhood Health correspondence Tara Starr reported on activities of the Lincoln Lab at MIT and Hanscom Air Force Base. Tara spoke about PACT - the Private Autonomous Contact Tracking software developed at MIT and the Lincoln Lab near Hanscom AFB in her native Massachusetts.

We have tracked Hanscom AFB ever since the early bids for mRNA vaccines in the Summer of 2019, which originated from Hanscom AFB with a woman named Virginia Benassi, even before the CoronaVirus outbreak.

PACT is a way to identify people with phones linked to their CoronaVirus tests. These real-time maps of interaction created by PACT for contact tracking also potentially have a nefarious purpose of reporting on gatherings of certain individuals.

Hanscom Air Force base in Bedford, MA, at the Lincoln Lab at MIT, has a long history in developing technology for DARPA. Critics have cited PACT as yet another tool to enable Deep State surveillance, using the phone tracking as a way of developing a social graph of friends and associates.

Given the fact we have tracked Hanscom AFB as a place connected to Virginia Benassi, who received all the DARPA ADEPT mRNA bids for the Wellcome Trust and the WHO in the Summer of 2019, this does appear to be yet another attempt to identify people genetically and map their associates. This PACT contact tracing reminds us of the military “live exercise” nature of the CoronaVirus pandemic.

Hanscom has a history of tracking things, from the 1950s when it tracked nuclear missiles and issued national security warnings with its SAGE software. Is PACT yet another DARPA surveillance project for “national security”?

Tara and I both felt there was a lot of surveillance in the PACT technology outside of its stated purpose for COVID-19 tracking.

Andy Dybala also returned to Neighborhood News to report on health, with his assistance in the neighborhood news show's graphics, audio, and visual components.

We took a lot of comments from long-time viewers and planned content for future shows in the process. We also followed up on the new possible routes of the Ben Gurion Canal in Israel with updates from the War in Gaza.

We plan to cover Edwin Black’s “Redline Agreement” in future shows to add insight into the situation in the Middle East by a viewer suggestion.

We covered infiltrators into the Trump Campaign who always seem to leak October Surprises for Trump, and it seems Boris Epshteyn is this year’s spy in the Trump Camp.

Finally, Mark and I talked about how the Joe Rogan interview with Donald Trump was sort of a nothing burger. “Permissible Assistance” was not mentioned at all, and neither were the second or third assassination attempts on Trump covered in the Rogan interview.

We at Neighborhood News look forward to covering Stealth, Health, and Wealth for you in the future, and this first comeback show was a great start. Thank you to all the international and US researchers for making the show great.