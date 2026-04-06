You may remember I broke the story that Joe Kent of the NCTC was communicating with Mitch Snow, whom I have nicknamed the Unabomber. Joe Kent may have leaked the assassination coordinates of Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense.

I speculated that VP Vance or Pete Hegseth was the intended target on March 17th, 2026.

Now it looks like Pete Hegseth was indeed the intended target.

We have all sorts of confirmation now that Hegseth’s Special Access Mission plane landed on September 8th, three miles from Ft. Huachuca.

Here is the summary of the two-hour Easter podcast.

Part 1 — Meet Joe Kent, NCTC - The Room on the Hill (1996)