In a video broadcast on March 11th, 2022, I made a presentation called “NATO’s Iron Curtain - Pandemics” in Trieste, Italy. I symbolically made this presentation in Trieste, the subject of Winston Churchill’s “Trieste Iron Curtain” speech, ironically made in Fulton, Missouri in March of 1946.

I compared and contrasted by “Trieste Speech” with that of Winston Churchill to highlight the real outcome of this speech seventy-five years later - a real Pandemic Iron Curtain, courtesy of NATO.

Journalist George Webb presents his NATO’s Iron Curtain - Pandemics speech in Trieste, Italy.

First, Churchill didn’t even go to Trieste for his “Trieste Iron Curtain” speech, but I managed to get there for mine. Churchill was courting Harry Truman in March 1946 to not veto the National Security Act which would form the basis of the Five Eyes intelligence network of the next seventy-five years.

Less than a year after Russia had lost 27 million people in World War II for the Allied cause, Churchill declared that the former Russian ally was responsible for an “Iron Curtain” that descended from the Baltic to Trieste on the Adriatic. But Churchill brought no “receipts” to the speech, no specifics - just general allegations of Stalin.

In my Trieste presentation, I did bring all the “receipts” of four programs to terrorize the world into a real, NATO-created, Pandemic Iron Curtain. I charged a construct of NATO, the World Health Organization, was moving from an “organization” to an “Authority” over other nations’ Constitutions and elected governments.

Journalist George Webb charged NATO created the World Health Organization as an instrument to create an overriding World Health Authority in his Trieste speech of May 2022.

Unlike Churchill who blithely cast aspersions on a former ally with 27 million war death still fresh in the grave, Webb brought proof to Trieste of four NATO programs to terrorize the world population into cowering to World Health Organization Authority - Zika, Ebola, CoronaVirus, and disease which later will be disclosed in Ukraine as Congo-Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever.

WHO’s Virginia Benassi received all the vaccine bids for the Zika virus.

WHO’s Virginia Benassi received all the vaccine bids for the Ebola virus.

WHO’s Virginia Benassi was first to China in 2009 for a new, novel break out of a tick-borne, hemorrhagic fever.

CoronaVirus broke out in September of 2019 in the backyard of WHO’s Virginia Benassi. WHO’s Virginia Benassi received all the vaccine bids for the Zika virus.

Webb produced the email address recipient for all four of these NATO terror programs along with the NATO cabal responsible for their planning.

Journalist George Webb showed four NATO programs where Virginia Benassi was the recipient of all bids in addition to her authorship of the WHO Virus Vaccine Blueprint.

My fundamental these for the compare and contrast speech was that Churchill’s “Trieste speech” resulted in seventy-five years of Cold War with the Soviet Union, an ally which had just given 27 million souls for the Allied Cause. By contrast, my “Trieste speech” outlined four NATO-WHO programs which resulted in the World Health Organization self-promoting itself into the World Health Authority.

I brought the receipts - the documents and the NATO email dropbox to Trieste. Churchill’s disparagement of Russia had no such documentation. We were all asked to construct an imaginary “Iron Curtain” in our minds. The irony here is this “Iron Curtain” in no small part helped create NATO. And the ultimate irony is that NATO would go on to create a real Pandemic Iron Curtain of lockdowns around the world.

I am at the end of what Substack will allow me to write. Bottom line - Churchill’s Trieste Iron Curtain speech created NATO, the military alliance organization that would go on to lock down the world. And I did my best to pull back the curtain on NATO and WHO’s game last night in Trieste.