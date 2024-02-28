Since the summer of 2017, I have been speaking about a NATO program with the DoD called G-2101 Which focused on turning the biological cannons around back on the old Soviet union from the new satellite countries, created from the fall of the Soviet Union.

Under the auspices of a humanitarian cover, the Lugar Center, to create “cooperation”, the biological cannons of the old Soviet Union were turned around to face the new Russia, country by country, from newly formed satellites of the old Soviet Union. Now with the addition of Finland to NATO countries, the Russia NATO border has almost doubled.

This week, new disclosures by the New York Times, has confirmed much of our research group’s reporting over the last seven years that indeed, the old biological cannons of the Soviet union are being turned back on Russia in Ukraine, in a covert program since 2014.

Our research group further stated that Burisma, the company most people associate with Hunter Biden’s ill gotten consulting fees, was in actual fact, a covering shadow CIA cutout to turn the old bioagents of the Soviet union back on the country of Russia.

We showed with IP addresses that the head of NATO Think Tank, Aln Apter of the Atlantic Council, at the same IP addresses as the courier to the criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, running a mercenary army, called Azov Brigade in Ukraine.

We clearly showed how the true power behind Barima was CIA counterterrorism director Cofer Black of the CIA in 2017. After was also associated with CIA overthrow slush fund, Renaissance Capital.

We clearly established that Kolomoisky’s runner, Lev Parnas, was using the exact same IP address on encrypted Blackberrys to affect the operations on the Russian Ukrainian border.

The New York Times fell short of this reporting that we have published for seven years clearly showing that charisma is a covering shadow for the military operation on the Russia Ukraine border, which is mostly biological in nature.

We correctly reported in May 2017 that Hunter Biden’s and his father’s involvement in Ukraine was purely as frontmen to cover the CIA intentions for expansion on the Russian border.

The mainstream media has spent seven years reporting on this paper thin cover that NATO provided Burisma with Hunter Biden, never delving into the biological labs being moved to the Russian Ukraine border.

Despite copious evidence over seven year period showing exactly what Blackberry encryption devices were used for the project called Operation Blackjack, Rep. James Comer leading the Biden investigation, refuses to subpoena these devices.

The Burisma company isn’t the only NATO front Hunter Biden is involved in. He is also involved in the pandemic, data collection and detection company called Metabiota. Metabiota is yet another NATO front for collecting battlefield pandemic metadata.

Hunter Biden testifies today on Capitol Hill after Tony Bobulinski has produced in last week’s testimony Hunter’s Blackberry and screenshots of his Blackberry messages to Bobulinski about the Burisma NATO cover company.

We shall see if Rep. Comer finally sees the evidence in front of his eyes. return here for updates to this story.