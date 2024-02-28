NATO Strategy Laid Bare - Ring Around The Russia, Pocket Full Of Bios
Bios! Bios! They All Fall Down!
Since the summer of 2017, I have been speaking about a NATO program with the DoD called G-2101 Which focused on turning the biological cannons around back on the old Soviet union from the new satellite countries, created from the fall of the Soviet Union.
Under the auspices of a humanitarian cover, the Lugar Center, to create “cooperation”, the biological cannons of the old Soviet Union were turned around to face the new Russia, country by country, from newly formed satellites of the old Soviet Union. Now with the addition of Finland to NATO countries, the Russia NATO border has almost doubled.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This week, new disclosures by the New York Times, has confirmed much of our research group’s reporting over the last seven years that indeed, the old biological cannons of the Soviet union are being turned back on Russia in Ukraine, in a covert program since 2014.
Our research group further stated that Burisma, the company most people associate with Hunter Biden’s ill gotten consulting fees, was in actual fact, a covering shadow CIA cutout to turn the old bioagents of the Soviet union back on the country of Russia.
We showed with IP addresses that the head of NATO Think Tank, Aln Apter of the Atlantic Council, at the same IP addresses as the courier to the criminal billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, running a mercenary army, called Azov Brigade in Ukraine.
We clearly showed how the true power behind Barima was CIA counterterrorism director Cofer Black of the CIA in 2017. After was also associated with CIA overthrow slush fund, Renaissance Capital.
We clearly established that Kolomoisky’s runner, Lev Parnas, was using the exact same IP address on encrypted Blackberrys to affect the operations on the Russian Ukrainian border.
The New York Times fell short of this reporting that we have published for seven years clearly showing that charisma is a covering shadow for the military operation on the Russia Ukraine border, which is mostly biological in nature.
We correctly reported in May 2017 that Hunter Biden’s and his father’s involvement in Ukraine was purely as frontmen to cover the CIA intentions for expansion on the Russian border.
The mainstream media has spent seven years reporting on this paper thin cover that NATO provided Burisma with Hunter Biden, never delving into the biological labs being moved to the Russian Ukraine border.
Despite copious evidence over seven year period showing exactly what Blackberry encryption devices were used for the project called Operation Blackjack, Rep. James Comer leading the Biden investigation, refuses to subpoena these devices.
The Burisma company isn’t the only NATO front Hunter Biden is involved in. He is also involved in the pandemic, data collection and detection company called Metabiota. Metabiota is yet another NATO front for collecting battlefield pandemic metadata.
Hunter Biden testifies today on Capitol Hill after Tony Bobulinski has produced in last week’s testimony Hunter’s Blackberry and screenshots of his Blackberry messages to Bobulinski about the Burisma NATO cover company.
We shall see if Rep. Comer finally sees the evidence in front of his eyes. return here for updates to this story.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!