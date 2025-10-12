Part 1: Opening in the Dark, Counting Days

“Hello everyone … George Webb from everywhere around the world … great researchers, great journalists, people showing up for deep dives.” I am glad you all weren’t at National Security Week at UVU two days before Charlie Kirk was killed.

I reminded them that we often run dozen-day, dozen-person, in-person news gathering events, working around the clock. We have done fifty-four (54) news gathering “charrettes” to date. But if we ran “National Security Week” at UVU about drone surveillance, the week of Charlie Kirk's appearance, we would have had a drone up covering the rooftops.

If we had received many death threats on Monday and Tuesday of “National Security Week”, including a rap song that predicted his death, we would have had a drone up during his speech on Wednesday.

David McEntire, Professor at UVU, didn’t think having a surveillance drone up at the Charlie Kirk event at UVU was important.

The backdrop: the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the national security meetings before it on Monday and Tuesday at UVU, the odd NATO/security week conference convergence — these are not disconnected events.

What we covered in earlier livestreams — the St. George diversion, the FOIA campaign to get camera footage, the mapping of escape routes — all feed into what I discussed today.

When a big story breaks — like the St. George plane diversion Candace Owens dropped — people rush to bicker rather than go to the ground. But I’ve been burning shoe leather in Utah for weeks. So let’s walk through what we saw, how this ties to National Security Week in Orem, the week of the assassination.

And why didn’t National Security Week At Utah Valley University, a university that claims drone surveillance expertise, not help Charlie Kirk while they were meeting?

Part 2: The Plane Drop, the Diversion, the Pressure

Candace Owens “dropped the bomb,” as she said — she claimed the Million Air / Triple 8 KG plane that was supposed to land in St. George diverted to Las Vegas. That became the breaking news.

Many pundits jumped on it; few had been on the ground ahead of time. I reminded viewers: we’d been at the Provo airport so much, filming at hangars, walking taxiways, talking to staff. We’ve toured all the airports. We know how parked planes, signatures, hangars work.

When the media ran stories about the plane diversion, they often referenced flight logs or ADS-B anomalies. But what they didn’t do was be there, knock doors, file FOIAs, and collect the paths. Meanwhile pundits in New York and elsewhere tried to drag the conversation into intra-media fights rather than stay on the story.

I reminded the livestream audience: in past sessions we already laid out the N888KG plane, the triple-eight plane, the diversion, the signatures, the airports. All that forms the scaffold. With this National Security Week going on at UVU during Charlie Kirk’s speech, right outside the glass windows in their meeting room, why didn’t the university's drone systems get deployed?

Part 3: NATO, National Security Week, and the Meetings That Matter

To understand the murder of Charlie Kirk as more than a campus tragedy, you must see how it fits into the backdrop of national security machinery. In the days prior, according to public reporting, NATO and security agencies were convening — for instance, a NATO meeting “to strengthen cooperation and secure exchange of classified information.” NATO

At those gatherings, drone threats, airspace security, classified transfers, and surveillance protocols are standard topics. Indeed, NATO’s upcoming exercises emphasize safeguarding nuclear assets and countering drones. AP News

So consider this: a high-profile assassination on a campus, a diversion of a private jet, shadow flights, and then silence from institutions that claim to have drone surveillance capability. That gap is too large to ignore.

In earlier livestreams, I connected these dots — how shadow aviation, clandestine elite travel, and national defense interests shadow the same terrain. Today I remind people: we’re not just chasing a single killer; we’re chasing systems and a team.

Part 4: UVU / U of Utah Drone Programs — Capabilities and Contradictions

One of the central jarring contradictions: the University of Utah and Utah Valley University (UVU) are institutions known to engage in aerial robotics, UAV research, and remote sensing. The U’s Robotics Center lists Mobile, Aerial, and Space Robotics, including UAV / drone surveillance design and integration. Robotics Center

The URSA Lab at U does remote sensing via drones, aircraft, satellites, combining thermal, multispectral, lidar, GIS methods. Ursa

Yet, when Charlie Kirk was presenting at UVU, multiple media reports criticized the campus for failing to deploy a drone to monitor rooftops or coordinate drone surveillance — even though that’s precisely what you’d expect from an institution with that technical background. ABC News

In the livestream I pressed this: if you’ve spent a decade building UAV capability, teaching PhD students, speaking globally — why did you send six campus officers but no drone overhead when death threats and rooftop exposure were widely understood? That is a dissonance. That’s a failure, not a budget excuse.

I also pointed to the fact that in 2025 the U held a “Drones & Advanced Aerial Mobility” town hall to coordinate funding and research in drones / unmanned aerial systems (UAS) across campus clusters. University of Utah Research

So the capability is public. The theory is taught. But the implementation during the crisis — zero action. That tension is a key blade in this story.

Part 5: Protest, Discord Warnings, Rooftop Threats — Foreknowledge

I moved next to what I called the “six out of thirty Discord” problem: in a Discord message group with ~30 persons, at least six individuals knew about the murder a day ahead — or claimed to. That frequency of foreknowledge demands scrutiny. Why did that group have inside info? Why weren’t they intercepted or triangulated?

I linked that to past warnings: 14 months earlier, there was a known rooftop sniper threat at a Trump event. Everybody knew roof snipers are a vector. Yet here, at UVU, with tall surrounding buildings, no drone oversight, no preemptive rooftop scans. That’s institutional negligence.

I reminded the audience: we’ve walked the 925 West remodel house escape route, mapped trajectories across vertebrae, plotted lines of sight. Those theoretical maps are useless if you don’t pair them with live drone / aerial surveillance data. But the data was withheld, or never collected.

Contrast with the media’s reporting on the campus security failings. The Associated Press review — in “From drones to police presence, Utah campus … lacked key public safety tools” — specifically cited that UVU did not fly a drone to monitor rooftops or coordinate with local law enforcement. ABC News That’s the same discrepancy I call out live.

Part 6: Mapping the Shadow Flight into the Security Matrix

We then dove back into the shadow flight scenario: the N888 “triple-eight” KG plane leaving Provo, trying to land at St. George, then diverting to a Signature FBO — perhaps in Las Vegas. The question: was that diversion a mere coincidence, or part of a cover operation timed with national security logistics?

I stressed: if that plane carried operatives, weapons, or surveillance gear, its route matters. I reminded viewers that the university’s own drone expertise should have been able to flag that as an anomalous inbound flight — especially given their UDOT / Utah research in aerial mobility anomaly detection. The U’s “Lane-Based Approach” for detecting trajectory anomalies in low-altitude airspace is exactly the sort of modeling that should catch errant or rogue flights. Utah Department of Transportation

Media coverage often talks about flight paths, airport logs, and diversion logic. But few reporters ask: were there real-time anomaly detection systems monitoring those paths? The university should have been doing that. But we found silence instead of output.

In the livestream I restated: we already filed FOIAs for campus rooftop security, police logs, city cameras in Orem, Provo, St. George. Meanwhile, all other organizations together had zero FOIAs. We’re one team; the rest are zeros. That’s not arrogance — it’s fact. And when you get attacked, expect it: they’ll dredge up anything from eight years ago to distract from the lack of ground work.

Part 7: Infighting, Drama Queens, and Institutional Laziness

Around the 30-day mark, I said, the critics looked at their calendars, saw “zero days in Utah,” and launched the attacks. Yesterday we saw massive diversions of attention — squabbles about bullets, old videos, styles. But zero footwork. That always happens when you don’t do the work.

I acknowledged: we had internal critics — some from prior livestreams, or collaborators — who suddenly turned hostile. I said, “When you don’t get up at three, you don’t get the story; you get drama.”

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan failed to issue a retraction that Ibrahim gang members were indeed arrested on the East Coast in 2018, near the Port of Norfolk where I had said they were operating.

That matches how media critics sometimes frame deep investigative coverage as “opinions” rather than facts.

I referenced how the press debates whistleblowers by attacking character over content. For example, press groups recently condemned a new DoD media access rule for threatening journalists’ ability to cover defense policy. Reuters The message is: slowness and silencing become rules of the road.

Citizen Journalist Rich Seng and I went almost to the Mumbai Bombers front door near Wrigleyville in 2017. Rana was extradited in 2024 by India.

In the stream, I refused to engage side fights. I said: if your criticism is legitimate and fixable, great — I’ll adjust. But if you haven’t been in Utah, haven’t requested cameras, you’re not part of the team. My time is spent in FOIAs and door-knocking, not in drama.

I also connected back to past livestreams: I had earlier traced the Ibrahim gang, diplomatic container smuggling, and criminal networks that later were partly validated by arrests. So when old stories get thrown at me, they’re not distractions — they are proofs. But the attacks on me for prior investigations are always misdirection.

Part 8: Why the Drone Silence Is a Smoking Gun

This is where I focused the flame: why did the university not use drone surveillance, when they have programs and public labs built around it? The AP review explicitly said they didn’t deploy a drone for rooftop monitoring. ABC News That alone is a red flag. If you know structures, know threat vectors, and build technical capability — and then you don’t use it — that suggests obstruction or complicity.

I reminded viewers: drone / UAV detection and monitoring systems exist — fusing optics, thermal, radar, RF sensors — and efficient detection depends on sensor fusion architectures. arXiv Such systems are in the academic literature. So the question is not feasibility; the question is motive or restraint.

We must probe: were there internal orders suppressing activation? Was there external pressure? Did central security or NSC agencies block usage? Because this gap — the silence of drones — is more revealing than any gunshot.

I also revisited the rooftop sniper pattern: every high-risk event knows about sniper vectors. That UVU event had tall buildings. The Discord warnings, foreknowledge, rooftop vulnerability — all align to demand drone oversight. But none came.

I said: the calculus is clear. You either defend your campus with the aerial layer you promised your students, or you let yourself be exposed. They chose exposure.

Part 9: Tying It All: Flight, Meeting, Murder, System

In the penultimate segment I tied the threads: the security meetings, the NATO contexts, the university’s drone silence, the flight diversion, the murder mechanics, the infighting, and the FOIA work.

I said: the odd national security meetings before this assassination weren’t random. They involved protocols around intelligence sharing, drone threats, classified logistics. A jet diversion in that window is too coincidental. A campus event with high exposure must be covered by drones if you have them. The refusal to use them is inconsistent with the stated mission of the university’s labs and centers.

I also referenced that the latest NATO exercise, “Steadfast Noon,” emphasizes protecting nuclear assets and countering drone threats. AP News That is the same domain in which UVU / U claim competence. If the alliance worries about drones, shouldn’t the local universities that produce UAV experts be on their toes? And if not, why?

I appealed to the audience: you want evidence? I will show you timestamps, logs, FOIAs, city and campus camera requests. I’ll show you how other media avoid these connections. But you’ll not find mainstream media that asks: why no drone activation? That silence is loud.

Part 10: Call to Action — Cameras, FOIAs, and Ground Truth

In closing I pivoted to what we do now. First: file FOIAs. Demand campus drone logs, activation requests, tower video logs, police drone coordination. Second: knock doors. Ask neighbors: do you have Ring or Nest cams? Do you have metadata? Third: triangulate the statements from Discord and question foreknowledge. Fourth: pressure media to ask hard questions: why did drone silence prevail, when capability is on record?

I restated: I don’t care about drama queens. I want cameras, logs, truth. I reminded everyone: we’ve given full access to all video we collected — no watermarking, open sharing. The monkeys fight among themselves over bananas. I hand them the banana and say: divide it. We propagate truth, not hog it.

I closed with confidence: we are not retreating. We are not going into kumbaya mode. We keep burning shoe leather. We keep demanding visibility. And when the university releases drone logs (or refuses), that refusal will become part of the murder evidence.

We’ll get back to questions. Diversion or Shadow Flight to Vegas — call it what you will — we are charting the truth path.