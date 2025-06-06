Is the Musk-Trump spat really about Space, and space investment?

The immediate go-to result of the Musk-Trump spat was the cancellation of the upcoming Axiom space module to link up with the International Space Station.

Axiom is planning its fourth flight with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the International Space Station for next Tuesday.

For over eight years, we have followed Peter Strzok Sr. and Peter Strzok Jr.’s exfiltration of NASA and Department of Defense secrets to Iranian refugees, promising students like Lisa Page.

It turns out that the CEO of Axiom is also a promising refugee student from Iran, and may have connections to Peter Strzok Sr. from his Iranian student days.

We covered how Peter Strzok Sr. and Jr. used the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) startups to pass Top Secret NASA secrets to these promising Iranian refugee students. https://www.sbir.gov/about

It turns out that the CEO of Axiom, Kam Ghaffarian, was indeed a US Army technology transfer SBIR recipient to start his NASA career. Kam Ghaffarian became the administrative contractor who administered NASA contracts after parking cars at Georgetown, Washington, DC hotels.

Fast forward forty years to Kam Ghaffarian, courting the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for space investments in lunar landers, space stations, and small modular nuclear reactors. Was the Musk-Trump spat cover for this new investment in Deep Space, everything you need to build a space weapons platform in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)?

My co-host, Peter Duke, has posited that Elon Musk’s “Occupy Mars” mantra is just a cover for collating all the technologies needed for an LEO space weapons platform.

Duke’s undressing of Elon Musk's “Occupy Mars” mantra to show its real military SpaceBase future is not the limit of Duke’s x-ray vision.

https://rumble.com/v23h2ye-live-exercise-2.0.html?mref=1b8qxb&mc=26b0e

Duke has also expressed skepticism around Musk’s CureVac mRNA technology, which amplifies the vaccine technology.

https://rumble.com/v23h2ye-live-exercise-2.0.html?mref=1b8qxb&mc=26b0e

Kam Ghaffarian is similar to Musk’s collection of space startups with lunar landers, spaceships, and small nuclear reactors. Is the Duke X-ray lens correct here? Is the Musk-Trump spat a cover for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) space weapons military base?

Does Kam need cash to keep the Space Fortress dream alive? Is the Musk-Trump spat cover for a big check coming from Trump for the Space Base?

From here on in, we will continue to follow the Axiom cash dash for the Space Fortress. Now that the Trump-Musk spat is over, doesn’t that mean the Trump check cleared for Tuesday’s launch?