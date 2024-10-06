The Pennsylvania Secretary of State shut down the Voter Registration system at 6 p.m. yesterday for a very good reason—they knew the richest man in the world was going to ask people to register to vote. Or maybe they knew Elon Musk was going to jump-start the “Dark MAGA” brand.

Elon’s first words upon taking the stage during Trump’s triumphal return to Butler, PA were, “I am not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA”.

Musk styled himself as “Dark Maga” to make it cool for the cool kids to be MAGA with the dark, diddy bop topper he wore on stage.

Here is an Elon Musk X/Twitter AI version of the MAGA logo in “Dark MAGA” style. The Dark MAGA branding seemed to be an immediate hit with the Butler, PA audience.

Why X numbers soared to 22 million simultaneous viewers worldwide, other social media platforms censored Musk with everything they could muster. Here is another “Dark MAGA” rendering from Musk’s Grok AI that leaves a little of the MAGA red in the logo.

After introducing the Dark MAGA brand, Musk was quick to turn his attention to voter registration with little discussion of any election issues.

Musk got straight to asking the crowd and the watchers of his video to get everyone they know to register to vote, “and even people they don’t” know. Here is a version of Musk’s Grok tool producing a “Games Of Thrones” style “Dark MAGA” logo.

The Dark Knight of MAGA, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, still didn’t forget his softer side with the kids seeking autographs at the Butler, PA Rally.

Elon even signed a kid’s Cyber Truck picture, taking a page from Batman's playbook for winning fans and influencing people.

Here is another Grok rendering of the Dark MAGA logo.

Elon Musk, in the bullpen area with JD Vance, gave the look of a Kennedyesque Camelot with a Dark Maga Twist. All of a sudden, in the blink of an eye, it was cool to be Dark Maga.

Better than BatMan. Better than Avengers. Better than X-Men. Dark Maga fighter voter theft schemes before your very eyes.

These movie franchises might not mean much to Boomers like me, but they resonate with the often apathetic 18-35-year-old voting bloc that can swing elections. Some of the Butler Rally goers felt “Dark Maga” was a kind of Disney magic that was missing before and now was being sprinkled on the Trump Campaign.

Other Butler Rally goers interpreted “Dark Maga” as some new AI tool that Elon Musk would unleash on the world in the last month before the election to ensure Trump’s victory.

But the themes of stirring a dark power to turn it for great goodness seemed to be the dominant impression of most who heard the speech.

So far, Elon Musk’s AI venture with Grok has lagged behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Musk’s stage appearance seemed more like a Silicon Valley product launch than a political rally. Elon’s Grok AI generated all these images, so you can see he is closer the gap with Open AI’s ChatGPT.

But perhaps Musk does have a Grok up his sleek in the last thirty days of the election?

Musk updated his X Profile Image just a few hours ago to harken the Dark Maga theme.

I guess I have been to too many Silicon Valley product launches—it just feels like a new Grok AI announcement is going to be the other shoe to drop here. Here is a Grok sample AI image.

Well, with AI, Elon Musk can be Dark Maga. And Musk hit the perfect missing chord for the Trump Campaign yesterday in Butler. Make it cool to be MAGA - Dark Maga. And that could be the Dark Magic needs to swing Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and even Wisconsin. We shall see, but Dark Maga could be a thing.