In a boisterous Madison Square Garden Trump Rally, Billionaire Elon Musk began his speech with the phrase, “I Am Dark, Gothic MAGA,” to thunderous applause and approval.

The Trump Ensemble Cast, including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and now even Dr. Phil, along with RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard before them, is drawing a whole new class of Beatlemania-type fanatics in the last few days of the Presidential Election.

Musk is doling out $47 to everyone in a Swing State who signed a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution, and he is giving a million dollars a day to a randomly selected petition signer in the Swing States.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/20/elon-musk-offers-1-million-a-day-to-entice-swing-state-voters-.html

Now, Musk is emphasizing early voting in the Swing States and promising “Swing State Scorecards” to show the impact of his early voting promotions.

Musk's appeal is definitely to younger voters who aspire to be entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners, and the million-dollar giveaways have recently created a Beatlemania atmosphere at Musk speaking events.

The big questions about the future of AI are not mentioned, as Musk’s competitors in AI have dropped new announcements, including Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Right now, Musk is just focusing on the adoring crowds, leaving the stickier questions about the future until after the election.

Here at Dark MAGA Studios at Summerfield and Secor in Lambertville, Michigan, we are exploring all the AI tools that will be a part of the post-election landscape, whether Trump wins or not. If AI is only in the hands of Microsoft and Amazon, that does not bode well for Deplorables.

Amazon’s current AI offering easily performs the task to estimate AI market share, while ChatGPT struggles with the task or has been crippled.

Elon Musk’s Grok produced “Grokgook” when asked the same question - ie gobbledygook.

Amazon also has massive server farms that it can devote to its AI offering, Anthropic. For this offering, Amazon can combine all your purchasing history with the purchasing history of millions of others.

Microsoft and ChatGPT are teaming up for an exclusive AI version, Orion, available to insiders in December, one hundred times more powerful than the current “Strawberry Chat GPT” 5.0 AKA 1.0 as well.

We see our role at Dark MAGA Studios as training a generation of Jedi warriors with AI to fight the Department of Defense's “flood the zone with AI Bots” strategy.

This AI could disrupt the communication of deplorables and spin false narratives with millions of DoD AI bots. We will be left with only “Strawberry AI’ to battle the new AI Orion tanks.

We understand Musk is not yet ready to unveil his AI plan for Deplorables until after the election, but we here at Dark Maga Studios in Michigan know that battle is coming.

We have been working on a interactive version of human-inspired AI to compete with the new onslaught of Mega AI releases - to fight the AI bots the Department of Defense and Homeland Security intended to “flood the zone” with. As you can see from the current iteration of Elon Musk’s Grok, we could use some more sophisticated AI in this truth war.

We are proving that the power of several human brains working together with AI is still winning in the truth battles of this election and over the last four years for that matter. But the Dark Side is gearing up with 100x more capability with Orion as early as this December.

We still believe the human brain, and even more importantly, several human brains working together with AI, can be more powerful than the AI megabots.

We have done extensive gaming out of the post-election environment here at the AI news gathering charrette in Michigan, and we can’t wait for Elon Musk to announce new AI tools that will be available to Deplorables after the election.

The undeserving elites are gearing up for a 100x increase in AI bot capability. We have worked on human collaboration with AI augmentation to bridge the gap for now. But Elon, we could use a few more AI muskets on the front lines of two Swing States when the election results are in. Until then, we are holding down the fort on Summerfield.

Citations by Grok - Elon Focused!

Here are explanatory notes for the entities and concepts mentioned in the article:

Elon Musk : A well-known entrepreneur and CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but in this context, he's portrayed as aligning with "Dark MAGA," a term that might imply a more extreme or unconventional interpretation of MAGA (Make America Great Again) principles, possibly emphasizing individualism, free speech, and Second Amendment rights in a dramatic or gothic style.

Trump Ensemble Cast : Refers to a group of high-profile figures associated with or supporting Donald Trump, including: Tucker Carlson : A conservative political commentator known for his show on Fox News. Dr. Phil McGraw : A television personality and psychologist, known for his straightforward advice and counseling. RFK Jr. (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) : An activist known for his environmental and vaccine skepticism campaigns, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. Tulsi Gabbard : A former Democratic congresswoman who left the party and has expressed support for some Trump policies.

George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal : This seems to be a publication or online platform dedicated to investigative journalism, focusing on political corruption and espionage, often with a controversial perspective.

Truth added to AI here.

Dark MAGA Studios : Likely a metaphorical studio or think tank focusing on "Dark MAGA" themes, located in Lambertville, Michigan, which might be exploring or promoting technologies and strategies to support MAGA ideologies.

AI Tools and Market Share : Grok : Elon Musk's AI, part of xAI, designed to provide helpful and truthful answers, blending humor with advanced tech. ChatGPT (by OpenAI) : Known for its conversational abilities but here criticized for not performing well on market share analysis tasks. Microsoft Copilot : Integrating AI into coding, suggesting enhancements to code in real-time. Google Gemini : Not widely recognized but could refer to a future or hypothetical AI model by Google. Apple AI : Apple's AI efforts, often integrated into devices for user experience enhancements.

AI in Politics and Defense : Department of Defense's AI Bots : Suggests the use of AI for influencing public opinion or managing information warfare, which is a speculated or futuristic application rather than confirmed policy. Flooding the Zone with AI Bots : A strategy where AI bots might be used to overwhelm and manipulate online discourse.

Orion : Mentioned as a more powerful AI version, possibly a speculative or fictional next-generation AI tool mentioned in a futuristic or hypothetical context.

Deplorables : A term originally used by Hillary Clinton to describe Trump supporters, now embraced by some supporters as a badge of honor, representing a group seen as underrepresented or misunderstood by mainstream media.

Strawberry AI : A term not widely recognized but could imply a basic or less sophisticated AI, possibly a derogatory term for less advanced AI systems.

Interactive Human-Inspired AI: Suggests an AI system designed to work collaboratively with humans, possibly enhancing human creativity or decision-making processes.

This article blends real entities with speculative or fictional elements, creating a narrative around AI, politics, and cultural warfare, heavily leaning into the themes of resistance against perceived technological and political overreach by establishment figures.

Now here is a sample of Amazon Claude.

AI Market Summary by Amazon Caude

AI Development Timeline & Expectations

Timeline is based on public announcements and industry analysis. Actual releases and features may vary.

🤖

OpenAI

Q4 2024

GPT-5

Enhanced reasoning, better multimodal capabilities, improved code generation

Q2 2025

DALL-E 4

Photorealistic images, better artistic style control, video generation

🌐

Google

Q3 2024

Gemini Ultra 2.0

Enhanced multilingual support, improved context understanding

Q1 2025

Advanced PaLM

Better reasoning capabilities, expanded knowledge base

🔮

Anthropic

Q4 2024

Claude 4

Enhanced reasoning, improved task completion, better memory

Q2 2025

New Architecture

Novel training approach, better safety alignment

⚡

Microsoft

Q3 2024

Copilot Advanced

Enhanced coding capabilities, better integration with office suite

Q1 2025

New AI Infrastructure

Improved processing speed, better resource optimization

🌟

Meta

Q4 2024

Llama 3

Larger context window, better performance on specialized tasks

Q2 2025

MetaAI Platform

Enhanced social integration, improved multimodal capabilities

Citations by ChatGPT

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a prominent entrepreneur and business magnate known for his roles as the CEO of Tesla, Inc., and SpaceX. He has been influential in revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry and advancing space exploration with the goal of enabling human life on Mars. Musk is also involved in other ventures like Neuralink, focusing on brain-machine interfaces, and The Boring Company, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion through underground tunnels.

Further Reading: Elon Musk Biography - Britannica

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a businessman and media personality who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. His presidency was marked by significant policy changes in areas like immigration, trade, and foreign policy. Trump remains a influential figure in American politics.

Further Reading: Donald Trump - Biography, Presidency, & Facts - Britannica

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is an American conservative television host and political commentator. He hosts "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News, where he discusses political and social issues from a conservative viewpoint. Carlson is known for his provocative style and has been a prominent figure in media discussions on various national topics.

Further Reading: Tucker Carlson - Fox News Biography

Dr. Phil McGraw

Dr. Phil McGraw is a television personality, author, and former psychologist best known for hosting the talk show "Dr. Phil." The show focuses on psychology, mental health issues, and personal advice, featuring guests who seek guidance on a variety of life challenges.

Further Reading: Dr. Phil McGraw Biography - Biography.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer and author, known for his work in environmental advocacy and activism. He is the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and has been involved in various environmental organizations, including the Waterkeeper Alliance.

Further Reading: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Children's Health Defense

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is an American politician and military veteran who served as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021. She gained national attention during her 2020 presidential campaign, advocating for non-interventionist foreign policies and criminal justice reform.

Further Reading: Tulsi Gabbard - U.S. House of Representatives Biography

George Webb's Task Force Orange Journal

As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, "George Webb's Task Force Orange Journal" is not a widely recognized publication. George Webb is an internet personality known for exposing controversial evidence. Readers should approach his content with caution and verify information through other sources.

Elon Musk's Grok

As of September 2021, there is no publicly known AI tool developed by Elon Musk called "Grok." Musk co-founded OpenAI but stepped down from the board in 2018. He is also the founder of Neuralink, focusing on neural interface technology.

Further Reading: Neuralink Official Website

ChatGPT (OpenAI)

ChatGPT is an AI language model developed by OpenAI, designed to generate human-like text based on input prompts. It is used for various applications, including drafting emails, writing code, answering questions, and creating conversational agents.

Further Reading: Introducing ChatGPT - OpenAI Blog

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot is an AI-powered code completion tool developed in collaboration with OpenAI. Integrated into development environments like Visual Studio Code, it assists programmers by suggesting code snippets and functions, aiming to improve coding efficiency.

Further Reading: GitHub Copilot - Your AI Pair Programmer

Google Gemini

As of my last update, Google had not announced an AI model named "Gemini." However, Google is known for its advancements in AI and machine learning, including models like BERT and developments in natural language processing through Google AI Language.

Further Reading: Google AI - Research and Development

Apple AI

Apple incorporates AI and machine learning into its products and services, focusing on user privacy and on-device processing. Features like Siri, facial recognition in Photos, and handwriting recognition on iPads are examples of Apple's AI applications.

Further Reading: Machine Learning and AI - Apple Developer

Amazon's AI Initiatives

Amazon utilizes AI and machine learning across its platforms, including personalized recommendations on Amazon.com and AWS AI services like Amazon SageMaker for developers. While Amazon has invested in AI companies, as of 2021, there is no official AI offering named "Anthropic" by Amazon.

Further Reading: Amazon AI Services - AWS

Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company founded by former OpenAI researchers. The company focuses on developing AI systems that are steerable, interpretable, and safe. They work on advancing AI while mitigating risks associated with its deployment.

Further Reading: Anthropic Official Website

Microsoft and OpenAI's Collaboration

Microsoft has a partnership with OpenAI to develop and deploy AI technologies. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and has integrated OpenAI's models into its Azure cloud services to enhance AI capabilities for developers and enterprises.

Further Reading: Microsoft and OpenAI Partnership - Microsoft Blog

Department of Defense's AI Strategies

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has been exploring the integration of AI into military operations through initiatives like the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). The focus is on enhancing defense capabilities while ensuring ethical use of AI technologies.

Further Reading: Summary of the 2018 DoD AI Strategy

"Deplorables"

The term "deplorables" became notable during the 2016 U.S. presidential election when Hillary Clinton referred to half of Donald Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables." The term was embraced by some Trump supporters as a badge of honor.

Further Reading: Clinton's "Deplorables" Remark - The New York Times

Jedi Warriors and AI

The term "Jedi" originates from the "Star Wars" franchise, representing warriors who use the Force for good. In technology and defense contexts, "Project JEDI" was a cloud computing contract initiated by the DoD, aiming to modernize its IT infrastructure, which was eventually canceled.

Further Reading: Pentagon Cancels JEDI Cloud Contract - CNBC

Meta's LLaMA

In early 2023, Meta AI announced LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI), a set of foundational language models designed to help researchers advance their work in AI.

Further Reading: LLaMA Announcement - Meta AI

OpenAI's GPT-5 and DALL-E 4

As of my last update in September 2021, OpenAI had released GPT-3 and DALL-E. Speculations about GPT-5 and DALL-E 4 involve expectations of improved language understanding and image generation capabilities, but official announcements would provide accurate details.

Further Reading: OpenAI Research

Conclusion

Please note that some of the events and entities mentioned in the article, such as Elon Musk's speech at a Trump rally, the AI tool "Grok," and specific AI developments named "Orion," may not correspond with publicly available information as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021. For the most recent updates, I recommend checking official company announcements and reputable news sources.