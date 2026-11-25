George Webb | November 25, 2026

We’d already built Truth Serum Kissinger out of a collection of material about Kissinger. Now we do the same montage for some of the Mossad acolytes in Hollywood.

Kissinger co-opted the Nazi war criminal doctors and scientists trying to save their skins at Nuremberg, placing them into the U.S. military-industrial complex after World War II to conquer the American Mountains of Military and Industry. But how did Mossad do Hollywood?

Today I wanted to look at somebody whose face most television viewers wouldn’t recognize, even though they know exactly who played him on HBO. His name is Ari Emanuel - Ari Gold on HBO’s Entourage. Ari Emanuel is the perfect character to tell Mossad’s infiltration story in Hollywood, from Creative Artists Agency’s Mailroom to Hollywood Megabroker at Endeavor UFC.

And make no mistake, Mossad has a Seven Mountain Mandate in the US, and we are talking about the Entertainment Mountain. Mossad bodyguards have shown up in Hollywood after famous Hollywood Murders, just another form of infiltration.

Deborah, one of the women I wrote about in Four Grandmothers Tougher on Fauci Than Congress, checked in with the agency name. The W and M are William Morris. The E is Endeavor.

Three letters on a screen took us back to a young man carrying scripts across Los Angeles.

If you’re new to this beat, the investigative roadmap, the case-file index, and the opening of Operation Hollywood explain how I got from Washington to that mail room.

What travels with a script?

An agent reads a script, thinks of an actor, and attaches a buck slip. Somebody has to take it to the house. The junior employee making that delivery learns something the publicist might spend years trying to find out. Who opens the door? Who reads the script that night? Who can get an answer by morning?

That was the most ordinary job I described on air, and it tells you more about practical power in Hollywood than a photograph of two executives at dinner. The question of who makes the introduction runs through the first Laurel Canyon dispatch, the opening five chapters, and the sixth installment.

Ari worked in the CAA mail room, became a senior agent at International Creative Management, and left ICM with other agents to start Endeavor in 1995.

In 2009 Endeavor and William Morris combined. That attention to sequence is how I’d read Laurel Canyon Ten, Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen, too. Who had which job when the decision was made?

On HBO, Jeremy Piven gave the super-agent a face. His Ari Gold could spend half a scene shouting into a phone, and the audience knew the joke before it knew the deal. Mark Wahlberg’s circle supplied the premise for *Entourage*. I enjoyed the performance. It also left me wondering about all the people on the other end of those calls. My Hollywood series overview and seventeenth Laurel Canyon chapter take the question into music. The introduction to Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll, and War and opening chapter follow what happens when a performer’s public image outlives the people who built it.

Chicago and the postwar trail

Ari’s brother Rahm had a different list of people he could call. He worked in Chicago politics and became Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff. On air I brought up Sidney Korshak, Lou Wasserman, Ronald Reagan, and the Screen Actors Guild. Readers can trace my Chicago line in The Real Chinatown and Michigan at the Front Door, then compare the California end in the Getty chapter. What would connect a particular political favor to a particular entertainment deal? A dated request, an introduction, a decision. Two brothers’ careers give us a place to look.

My headline asks about Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service. In the broadcast I put that hypothesis more strongly than the records I showed can carry. I traced it backward to Camp King in postwar Germany and the American recruitment of German specialists under Operation Paperclip. For the origins of my argument, see Nazi Catcher in the Rye, the first Angleton file, the follow-up Angleton file, Kissinger in My Footsteps, and Deep State Mate.

The archive makes it possible to see where my interpretation changed as I moved from one institution to another. I’ve looked at Kissinger through the Theranos story, the Schwab chapter, and Royal Dutch Virus. Other installments follow the uranium question and lay out the nuclear reporting in reading order. The same historical question carries into What If There Was a Deep State? and The Rhodes Demoralization Plan.

The agent, the bodyguard, and the promoter

A script runner can get invited into a house. A bodyguard can spend a whole working day there. That difference was what interested me about Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth. I compared the fictional character to Robert Allen Hale, also called Bobby Sunshine. The broadcast offered no production record identifying Hale as the model. I’d like to see what a screenwriter put on paper before promoting the resemblance to an origin story. It’s a distinction I’ve had to make in writing about The Octopus Murders, Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors, Operation Lockdown Goes to the Movies, and documentary storytelling in the round.

I brought up Marilyn Monroe and Sharon Tate because fear changes who gets hired. After a frightening death, a star has good reason to ask who can provide protection. An agency has good reason to recommend somebody it already knows. Who actually got those contracts? The broadcast didn’t produce them. The debate over witnesses and records in Key Insiders, the independent investigator’s review, Investigations Interrupted, and Blame Shifting by Failed Investigators is relevant here.

Then came Dana White, Vince McMahon, and the fight audience. A movie agent might have a relationship with one actor for ten years. A promoter can sell the same audience another ticket next Saturday.

I called that the “red-state mountain” on air. It was my shorthand for the market I thought the promoters wanted to reach. People can watch the same fight, vote differently, and have no idea what information they gave up to buy the ticket. That last question connects the sports discussion to the metadata debate, Metadata Doesn’t Mourn, and Rocking Chairs Versus Palantir.

From the church door to the registration table

In Thousand Oaks, the people I wanted to talk about were Pastor Rob McCoy and Charlie Kirk. Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith come up repeatedly in my coverage because a pastor inviting people to an event has a different relationship with them than a promoter selling a seat. Readers can start with The Ziklag Infiltration, compare Charlie Kirk and the Ziklag Infiltration with Marked for Ziklag, and listen for what the thousand churches meant to me in the story behind “1,000 Bells Toll”. A thousand was the scale I was investigating.

“Faces and phones” was my phrase for what I feared an event could collect. In the broadcast I recalled raising the issue in Houston in 2024. Say you give a volunteer your number because you want a reminder when the doors open. Who else gets it? For how long? Did anybody ask whether you wanted campaign texts six months later? Those questions can be answered with a registration form, its privacy language, the vendor agreement, and a copy of the messages an attendee received. I’ve approached the Kirk story from the first ninety days of citizen reporting, the metadata comparison, the Ukraine Family Robinson installment, and Two Narratives, One Right to Report.

Who had access in Washington?

The mail-room question followed me back to Congress. When an office hires somebody to keep the computers running, what privileges go with the job? My reporting on Imran Awan begins in Awan Minutes to Midnight and continues in part three. I raised the scope of congressional access on air. My later Real J6 series and Carter Page discussion return to questions about who could see what. A congressional access log would give that part of the story a firmer footing. My longer chronology runs through Chasing the Signal, chapter two, and the final chapter.

I also challenged an explanation I’d heard for disruptions affecting federal and financial systems. Why assume a recently named group was newly assembled? An old group can take a new name. Equally, two outages close together can have different causes. I invoked Dmitri Alperovitch, his father Mikhail, Pittsburgh, and Azov on the broadcast. None of the incident records presented there identified them as responsible.

My three posts on the question are FAA Hack, the air-traffic and banking update, and Azov Freeze Frame. Earlier entries on election hacking and where Azov might regroup let readers check what I was saying before this broadcast.

Timing matters particularly when I’ve made a prediction. On air I acknowledged that the election I had in mind and the midterms I was discussing were different elections. A reader can set the aviation prediction, Ukraine at a Tipping Point, Wag the Shark, and the speed-chess election piece alongside the later account. My Follow the Comms and NCTC Roots articles show why communications records recur in these investigations. The date I published a theory is something the archive can establish. Who caused an outage is a separate finding.

Follow the money far enough to find a transaction

In the financial part of the broadcast I brought up Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Eisner, and Casey Wasserman. They came up in different contexts. A producer, an executive, a donor, and an agent can all attend an event for different reasons. What would change the story is a payment tied to an identifiable service or decision. I keep returning to my Epstein research receipts, Epstein and the Russia narrative, the Ehud Barak and Iran-Contra piece, the later Iran-Contra dispatch, and the exchange over Epstein and the MK-ULTRA files.

When I talked about farms, factories, ranches, and people moving money, I was talking about what my listeners feared losing. The broadcast offered no bank ledger showing a coordinated transfer of those assets. I have looked for the financial dimension of other stories in the southern gas route, The Braverman Prophecy, Nuclear Triggers, the route from Mena through Waco to Huachuca, and my reporting on security clearances.

What fits in the backpack

Deborah’s appearance also reminded me how much of this archive began with people talking to one another in real time. Readers following the Potomac white-paper discussion can go back to Operation Lockstep, part one, the white-paper installment, The Making of Operation Lockdown, and the resolution. The later trail runs through the BioAgent Odyssey introduction, the UTMB chapter, the Erasmus installment, and Have You Seen a Sina?.

When YouTube removed my reporting, the practical loss was the difficulty of showing a new reader what I’d said at the scene. I described that in the account of the video removals and followed with the notice seeking preservation of records. I wrote about the cost in Courage More Than Penmanship and my account of staying on the road. That tension runs through Freedom of Speech, Banning Isn’t Investigating, and The Danger of Being First and Correct. It explains why I care about keeping the original broadcast with the notes.

Peter Duke’s Library of Alexandria idea, my conversations with Dan Hopsicker and Wayne Madsen, and the people who come to the newsroom charrettes all bear on that problem. A shelf of books can preserve disagreements that disappear in a polished television recap. So can the veterans who call in, the Swing State Studios newsroom, the trip from Lake Erie to the courthouse, Less Tragedy, More Hope, and the ten cases in Why We Fight. You can carry a notebook into a meeting and write down what two people remember differently. That’s the part of Neighborhood News, Health, and Wealth

I ended the broadcast talking about a backpack. Most of what I owned went into the reporting. I think Jesus is OK with me having a backpack. I have rendered everything else into Citizen Journalism - over a million and counting.

Broadcast source: George Webb’s November 25, 2026 morning broadcast transcript. The linked Webb articles provide the author’s reporting and commentary. The agency chronology also draws on Lindsay Schuster’s account of Emanuel’s remarks to the Hollywood Radio & Television Society and Vanity Fair’s 2015 account of the WME–IMG deal.