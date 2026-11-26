George Webb’s November 26, 2026 broadcast

At 4:48 on Thanksgiving morning, I was still wearing the shirt I had worn to GodSpeak Church the night before. I had a reason for playing the footage so early. I wanted viewers to see where he had stood when he asked about Turning Point USA’s finances. I also wanted a written record people could return to after the livestream came down. That is the purpose of my investigation case file and archive roadmap. My accounts of the walk-in Michigan newsroom, taking records from Lake Erie to the courthouse, and losing thousands of on-site videos explain why the distinction matters to me.